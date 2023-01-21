ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burlington, VT

goholycross.com

Women's track and field defeats New Hampshire

DURHAM, N.H.—The Holy Cross women's track and field team defeated the New Hampshire Wildcats, 109-68, on Sunday. Senior Obiamaka Igwenagu set a school record in the triple jump, breaking the record she had previously set last weekend. MEET HIGHLIGHTS:. Igwenagu won the triple jump (12.39m) and long jump (5.38m).
DURHAM, NH
sevendaysvt

Boxcar Bakery Is on Track in Essex Junction

After a busy first three months, Boxcar Bakery owners MK and Stacey Daley thought the first week of January would be slow. They were wrong. Apparently, their customers echoed the thinking behind our Bakery Month series: More pastries, please. And cakes. And flourless chocolate mousse-cake-pie-tortes. (I'll explain that one later.)
ESSEX, VT
Addison Independent

MUHS Principal Justin Campbell quits

MIDDLEBURY — Middlebury Union High School Principal Justin Campbell resigned Monday, effective immediately. He announced his decision through two short paragraphs in an email to the school community that arrived at 3:50 p.m.:. “Dear MUHS Community — I’m writing to communicate some personal news. After much contemplation, many conversations...
MIDDLEBURY, VT
goholycross.com

Men's track and field secures victory over UNH

DURHAM, N.H.— The Holy Cross men's track and field team defeated New Hampshire, 90.5-76.5, in a dual meet on Sunday. Junior Chris Barone took first in the 55m dash (6.58), followed by a second place finish in the 200m dash (24.03). Freshman Nyeoti Punni finished second in the 55m...
DURHAM, NH
goholycross.com

Women’s basketball heads to Lehigh for conference contest

The Holy Cross women's basketball team hits the road on an eight game winning streak and will take on Patriot League opponent Lehigh Wednesday evening at Stabler Arena at 6 p.m. The contest will stream live on ESPN+. WHAT TO KNOW ABOUT HOLY CROSS (16-3, 8-0 PL):. The Crusaders won...
WORCESTER, MA
goholycross.com

Holy Cross set to take on Lehigh

The Holy Cross men's basketball team will be back at home to take on Lehigh at 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 25. The contest between the Crusaders and the Mountain Hawks will be shown live by the Patriot League on ESPN+. Holy Cross will be celebrating Summer in January during...
WORCESTER, MA
WCAX

Colchester 'diverging diamond' project begins next week

Made in VT: Buster & Bella’s Specialty Co. A goat farm on 150 acres in scenic Vermont may sound sweet by itself, but the real sweet stuff comes from the kitchen. At Buster & Bella’s Specialty Co., the ‘sweet stuff’ is goat milk fudge. New partnership...
COLCHESTER, VT
sevendaysvt

State Wants to Sell Downtown Burlington Office Building

Gov. Phil Scott's administration wants to sell a sprawling state office building in downtown Burlington as part of an ongoing effort to consolidate government operations. The potential sale of 108 Cherry Street, which requires legislative approval, would relocate hundreds of jobs within the Agency of Human Services, including the central offices of the Vermont Department of Health.
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

CVU threat leads to increased police presence

HINESBURG, Vt. (WCAX) - More police officers will be at the Champlain Valley Union High School Monday after a threat on social media. In a message to students and parents, Principal Adam Bunting says there was a “potential violent threat issued to the school over social media.”. He says...
HINESBURG, VT
WCAX

Snowmobile crash sends woman to hospital

WATERBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont authorities say a New Jersey woman was hospitalized after crashing into a tree with a juvenile passenger on board. It happened Saturday on VAST trail 100A in Waterbury. Vermont Game Wardens say Sabrina Dimaiolo, 46, of New Jersey, was operating a snowmobile with a juvenile passenger on a guided tour. They say Dimaiolo lost control after hitting a water bar and hit several trees. Both Dimaiolo and her passenger were ejected.
WATERBURY, VT
WSBS

The Three Hot Spots To Visit When Driving On Route 20 In MA

I have to admit that road trips are a constant in my life. When heading to upstate, central and western New York, I avoid The Thruway at ALL costs as a "TOLL-FREE" stretch of road brings some substance to the ride and in turn, a slice of Americana awaits me as the journey takes me through farmland and quaint villages that truly embody the simple life.
BOSTON, MA
goholycross.com

Crusader Legends Ceremony Central

Holy Cross Associate Vice President of Intercollegiate Athletics Kit Hughes is honored to announce the retirement of five Holy Cross women's basketball jerseys at the College. This recognition coincides with the 50th anniversaries of Title IX and coeducation at Holy Cross, and will celebrate the tradition of excellence within the women's basketball program.
WORCESTER, MA

