goholycross.com
Women's track and field defeats New Hampshire
DURHAM, N.H.—The Holy Cross women's track and field team defeated the New Hampshire Wildcats, 109-68, on Sunday. Senior Obiamaka Igwenagu set a school record in the triple jump, breaking the record she had previously set last weekend. MEET HIGHLIGHTS:. Igwenagu won the triple jump (12.39m) and long jump (5.38m).
Boxcar Bakery Is on Track in Essex Junction
After a busy first three months, Boxcar Bakery owners MK and Stacey Daley thought the first week of January would be slow. They were wrong. Apparently, their customers echoed the thinking behind our Bakery Month series: More pastries, please. And cakes. And flourless chocolate mousse-cake-pie-tortes. (I'll explain that one later.)
Addison Independent
MUHS Principal Justin Campbell quits
MIDDLEBURY — Middlebury Union High School Principal Justin Campbell resigned Monday, effective immediately. He announced his decision through two short paragraphs in an email to the school community that arrived at 3:50 p.m.:. “Dear MUHS Community — I’m writing to communicate some personal news. After much contemplation, many conversations...
goholycross.com
Men's track and field secures victory over UNH
DURHAM, N.H.— The Holy Cross men's track and field team defeated New Hampshire, 90.5-76.5, in a dual meet on Sunday. Junior Chris Barone took first in the 55m dash (6.58), followed by a second place finish in the 200m dash (24.03). Freshman Nyeoti Punni finished second in the 55m...
goholycross.com
Women’s basketball heads to Lehigh for conference contest
The Holy Cross women's basketball team hits the road on an eight game winning streak and will take on Patriot League opponent Lehigh Wednesday evening at Stabler Arena at 6 p.m. The contest will stream live on ESPN+. WHAT TO KNOW ABOUT HOLY CROSS (16-3, 8-0 PL):. The Crusaders won...
AOL Corp
Deadly snowstorm creates treacherous travel, power outage issues in Northeast
As the last full week of January got underway, a winter storm that brought heavy snow to the interior Northeast late Sunday and into Monday has killed at least two people due to treacherous travel conditions. The storm also has cut power to thousands and forced school closures from New York to Maine.
goholycross.com
Holy Cross set to take on Lehigh
The Holy Cross men's basketball team will be back at home to take on Lehigh at 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 25. The contest between the Crusaders and the Mountain Hawks will be shown live by the Patriot League on ESPN+. Holy Cross will be celebrating Summer in January during...
WCAX
Colchester 'diverging diamond' project begins next week
Made in VT: Buster & Bella’s Specialty Co. A goat farm on 150 acres in scenic Vermont may sound sweet by itself, but the real sweet stuff comes from the kitchen. At Buster & Bella’s Specialty Co., the ‘sweet stuff’ is goat milk fudge. New partnership...
State Wants to Sell Downtown Burlington Office Building
Gov. Phil Scott's administration wants to sell a sprawling state office building in downtown Burlington as part of an ongoing effort to consolidate government operations. The potential sale of 108 Cherry Street, which requires legislative approval, would relocate hundreds of jobs within the Agency of Human Services, including the central offices of the Vermont Department of Health.
WCAX
CVU threat leads to increased police presence
HINESBURG, Vt. (WCAX) - More police officers will be at the Champlain Valley Union High School Monday after a threat on social media. In a message to students and parents, Principal Adam Bunting says there was a “potential violent threat issued to the school over social media.”. He says...
BFA Fairfax High School bans fans from basketball games after alleged racist incident
One Vermont High School has banned its fans from attending basketball games indefinitely after an alleged racist incident last week. This latest incident happened during a boys basketball game between BFA Fairfax and Milton last week. It’s the latest of a recent span of alleged racial incidents throughout Vermont high school sports. The game was […]
nbcboston.com
FIRST ALERT: Winter Storm Arrives in New England, Bringing Mix of Rain and Snow Through Monday
Sunday started mostly cloudy, with colder temperatures in the lower 20s, and by early afternoon rain, snow and a mix arrive. Expect snow to fall north and west of Interstate 495, and for most of New Hampshire, Vermont and Maine. Snow continues overnight North and West, while rain falls for Boston and southern New England.
WCAX
Snowmobile crash sends woman to hospital
WATERBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont authorities say a New Jersey woman was hospitalized after crashing into a tree with a juvenile passenger on board. It happened Saturday on VAST trail 100A in Waterbury. Vermont Game Wardens say Sabrina Dimaiolo, 46, of New Jersey, was operating a snowmobile with a juvenile passenger on a guided tour. They say Dimaiolo lost control after hitting a water bar and hit several trees. Both Dimaiolo and her passenger were ejected.
The Three Hot Spots To Visit When Driving On Route 20 In MA
I have to admit that road trips are a constant in my life. When heading to upstate, central and western New York, I avoid The Thruway at ALL costs as a "TOLL-FREE" stretch of road brings some substance to the ride and in turn, a slice of Americana awaits me as the journey takes me through farmland and quaint villages that truly embody the simple life.
goholycross.com
Crusader Legends Ceremony Central
Holy Cross Associate Vice President of Intercollegiate Athletics Kit Hughes is honored to announce the retirement of five Holy Cross women's basketball jerseys at the College. This recognition coincides with the 50th anniversaries of Title IX and coeducation at Holy Cross, and will celebrate the tradition of excellence within the women's basketball program.
'UNVAXXD' and Proud: A Vermont License Plate Proves Eye-Catching
Kathy Hoffer was in Montpelier for a lunch date with three friends on January 17 when she stopped to admire a shiny red Alfa Romeo that was parked on State Street. Luxury Italian sports cars are rare in pragmatic central Vermont, where drivers tend to favor Subarus and pickup trucks, especially in winter.
With town officials stepping down, Calais waits to see who might fill the void
“It is oftentimes a thankless job.With social media and a decrease in civil discourse, it makes the jobs even harder,” says Ted Brady, head of the Vermont League of Cities and Towns. Read the story on VTDigger here: With town officials stepping down, Calais waits to see who might fill the void.
First Bite: Three Ways to Brunch at the Grey Jay in Burlington
Honey Road executive chef and co-owner Cara Chigazola Tobin is a big birder. In March, when she and general manager and co-owner Allison Gibson announced their plans to open a daytime restaurant, Chigazola Tobin explained its avian name, the Grey Jay. "It's my favorite bird," she said. "They're really curious...
mynbc5.com
Vermont man arrested after admitting to starting dumpster fire in Burlington
BURLINGTON, Vt. — A Vermont man was arrested on Monday after police said he set fire to a dumpster, causing thousands in damage. The Burlington Police Department said they received a call on Monday at 2:43 a.m. about a dumpster fire on Allen Street. After speaking with witnesses, and...
Car rolls onto roof after accident in Pittsfield
Vermont State Police from the Rutland Barracks responded to a car accident on Vermont Route 100 in Pittsfield, where a Jeep Cherokee rolled over onto its roof. There are no reported injuries in the accident.
