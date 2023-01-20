ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Independent

Actor Julian Sands’ phone shows movement the day he was reported missing in California mountains

The phone belonging to British actor Julian Sands appears to show he was on the move heading into a mountainous area in southern California on the day he was reported missing.Sands, 65, was reported missing during a hiking trip in the Baldy Bowl area of the San Gabriel mountains on Friday, as searches by local authorities continue by “helicopter and drones when weather permits”.The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department previously said that phone pings showed Sands to be heading to the Mount Baldy area two days after he was first reported missing.However, the US department has since clarified to the...
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
TheDailyBeast

Missing California Hiker Identified as ‘Warlock’ Star Julian Sands

Authorities are searching for Julian Sands, a prolific English actor known for starring in films like The Killing Fields, A Room with a View, and Warlock, after he vanished on a hike in California’s San Gabriel Mountains last week. Sands, 65, was reported missing by his family on Friday evening after last being seen in the Mt. Baldy area, according to ABC News’ Los Angeles affiliate. Search efforts for Sands and at least one other missing hiker, a man identified as Bob Gregory of Hawthorne, were curtailed on Wednesday due to icy and adverse conditions, officials said. Crews have responded to 14 rescue calls on and around Mt. Baldy in the past month, authorities said Tuesday. Sands, who has been acting since the mid-1980s, is also known for his roles in Arachnophobia and Leaving Las Vegas, and for his television work on shows like 24 and Smallville. View this post on Instagram A post shared by San Bernardino County Sheriff (@sanbernardinocountysheriff) Read it at KABC-TV
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS LA

Mother of four falls more than 500 feet to her death at Mt. Baldy

A mother of four and a very experienced hiker died after sliding more than 500 feet down Mount Baldy. Referred to as the "Hiking Queen" by her friends and family, Crystal Paula Gonzalez documented her most recent hike up the mountain on Facebook. She detailed the dangerous conditions as an uncontrollable column of ice rolled downhill right past her.It was so unsafe Gonzalez decided to turn back. However, at some point out at Baldy Bowl this Sunday, the mother of four slipped and fell 500 to 700 feet down the notoriously difficult mountain terrain and hit a tree. "It was a terrible...
MOUNT BALDY, CA
People

Dad Whose Son, 5, Was Swept Away on Flooded Calif. Road Says Wife 'Made the Right Choice' to Leave Car

"It would've been a death trap if they'd stayed there," Brian Doan, whose son Kyle remains missing, tells PEOPLE As authorities continue the search for Kyle Doan, the 5-year-old boy who was swept away by floodwaters in California, his father says he doesn't blame his wife for making the hard "split-second decision" to get out of their car when it began to float away on their way to school.   "It would've been a death trap if they'd stayed there," Brian Doan, 54, tells PEOPLE. "She made the right decision given the circumstances."  On...
CALIFORNIA STATE
People

Joshua Tree National Park Sees Second Death in a Week After 58-Year-Old Woman Dies in Fall

The San Bernardino Sheriff's Department said two hikers have died at the park since the start of the year A California woman died over the weekend after she fell while hiking at Joshua Tree National Park, prompting authorities to issue a warning about hiking preparedness. According to the San Bernardino Sheriff's Department, the woman fell in Rattlesnake Canyon, an area inside the Indian Cove district of the park. Multiple units responded to the scene but found the woman had succumbed to head trauma. "The details and cause...
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
New York Post

Man charged with murdering plumber whose remains were found in California mountains

A California man has been arrested and charged with murder, four months after hikers discovered the bullet-riddled remains of a plumber who had been reported missing in July. Rotherie Foster, 37, is accused of killing Jose Velasquez, 35, his work acquaintance, for financial gain, according to a news release from the office of Ventura County District Attorney Erik Nasarenko. He has also been charged with eight counts of identity theft, two counts of forgery, being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm and is facing several prior strike charges. Los Angeles Times previously reported that Velasquez moved to California from his native...
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
CBS San Francisco

Woman wins $20 million in California scratch-off

A small California liquor store nestled in between a Crusty's Pizza and a nutrition shop was holding onto an item that could potentially change one woman's life forever. California Lottery officials announced that a woman purchased a scratch-off ticket from the store that revealed winnings of $20 million.The California Lottery said on Wednesday that Mary Higelin bought a Set for Life Millionaire Edition Scratchers ticket from CN Liquor in Norco, California. Her $20 million win is the biggest prize possible in the game and made her just the fourth person in the state lottery's history to win it. CN Liquor will...
CALIFORNIA STATE
BBC

The California storms were great for wine

For several days, Jason Haas and his employees at the Tablas Creek Vineyard couldn't reach their vines. The January storms that pummelled California washed out the roads and burst river banks, making even the simplest commute treacherous. Their tasting room closed for four days. But even so, he was thrilled.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS LA

President Biden tours California storm damage, visiting Santa Cruz, Monterey counties

SANTA CRUZ -- President Joe Biden walked along the splintered boardwalk of this picture-postcard beach town Thursday and heard from business owners struggling to repair damage to their shops after deadly storms caused devastation across the region and killed more than 20 people statewide.Santa Cruz County was among the hardest-hit parts of California from the wet and windy weather. The county had estimated damage to its public infrastructure at $55 million as of Wednesday, with likely more than 1,000 homes affected.Federal Emergency Management Agency Administrator Deanne Criswell, speaking to reporters on Air Force One earlier Thursday, said a lot of...
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy