Actor Julian Sands identified as one of two missing hikers in San Gabriel Mountains
Julian Sands, a 65-year-old British actor, has been missing since last week in the Mt. Baldy area and is being searched for in the SoCal mountains.
Hiker dies after 700-foot slide down icy California mountain
The tragedy is the second death on the mountain in the past two weeks.
Actor Julian Sands’ phone shows movement the day he was reported missing in California mountains
The phone belonging to British actor Julian Sands appears to show he was on the move heading into a mountainous area in southern California on the day he was reported missing.Sands, 65, was reported missing during a hiking trip in the Baldy Bowl area of the San Gabriel mountains on Friday, as searches by local authorities continue by “helicopter and drones when weather permits”.The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department previously said that phone pings showed Sands to be heading to the Mount Baldy area two days after he was first reported missing.However, the US department has since clarified to the...
Missing California Hiker Identified as ‘Warlock’ Star Julian Sands
Authorities are searching for Julian Sands, a prolific English actor known for starring in films like The Killing Fields, A Room with a View, and Warlock, after he vanished on a hike in California’s San Gabriel Mountains last week. Sands, 65, was reported missing by his family on Friday evening after last being seen in the Mt. Baldy area, according to ABC News’ Los Angeles affiliate. Search efforts for Sands and at least one other missing hiker, a man identified as Bob Gregory of Hawthorne, were curtailed on Wednesday due to icy and adverse conditions, officials said. Crews have responded to 14 rescue calls on and around Mt. Baldy in the past month, authorities said Tuesday. Sands, who has been acting since the mid-1980s, is also known for his roles in Arachnophobia and Leaving Las Vegas, and for his television work on shows like 24 and Smallville. View this post on Instagram A post shared by San Bernardino County Sheriff (@sanbernardinocountysheriff) Read it at KABC-TV
Mother of four falls more than 500 feet to her death at Mt. Baldy
A mother of four and a very experienced hiker died after sliding more than 500 feet down Mount Baldy. Referred to as the "Hiking Queen" by her friends and family, Crystal Paula Gonzalez documented her most recent hike up the mountain on Facebook. She detailed the dangerous conditions as an uncontrollable column of ice rolled downhill right past her.It was so unsafe Gonzalez decided to turn back. However, at some point out at Baldy Bowl this Sunday, the mother of four slipped and fell 500 to 700 feet down the notoriously difficult mountain terrain and hit a tree. "It was a terrible...
Dad Whose Son, 5, Was Swept Away on Flooded Calif. Road Says Wife 'Made the Right Choice' to Leave Car
"It would've been a death trap if they'd stayed there," Brian Doan, whose son Kyle remains missing, tells PEOPLE As authorities continue the search for Kyle Doan, the 5-year-old boy who was swept away by floodwaters in California, his father says he doesn't blame his wife for making the hard "split-second decision" to get out of their car when it began to float away on their way to school. "It would've been a death trap if they'd stayed there," Brian Doan, 54, tells PEOPLE. "She made the right decision given the circumstances." On...
Joshua Tree National Park Sees Second Death in a Week After 58-Year-Old Woman Dies in Fall
The San Bernardino Sheriff's Department said two hikers have died at the park since the start of the year A California woman died over the weekend after she fell while hiking at Joshua Tree National Park, prompting authorities to issue a warning about hiking preparedness. According to the San Bernardino Sheriff's Department, the woman fell in Rattlesnake Canyon, an area inside the Indian Cove district of the park. Multiple units responded to the scene but found the woman had succumbed to head trauma. "The details and cause...
NBC Los Angeles
Driver Stops Tesla on SoCal Freeway in Violent Confrontation Caught on Dashcam
A man driving on a Southern California freeway was recording what he thought was a case of road rage involving two other drivers. Moments later, he was surprised to find himself at the center of a confrontation on the 2 Freeway in Glendale. The man, who asked not to be...
Cut on the head of public defender found dead at Mexican resort 'would not have been caused by fall'
Authorities investigating the death of an American lawyer at a resort in Mexico have learned that a cut on the man's forehead could not have been the result of a fall from his balcony.
Democrats tweet "bigotry and white supremacy" motive in Monterey Park Asian Mass Shooting
The shooter has since been identified as Huu Can Tran, an Asian man. On Saturday January 21, 2023 the small city of Monterey Park California, once named one of the best places to live in America, was rocked by a horrific mass shooting that killed 10 and injured many others.
Gray whale gives birth in front of Southern California whale watching tour (video)
Whale watchers on a boat tour off Dana Point, California witnessed the miracle of life as a gray whale gave birth to a baby whale calf on Monday. Passengers and crew captured the birth and the calf’s first moments of life on cellphone and drone video on Capt. Dave’s Dolphin & Whale Safari boat tour. […]
California storms create 10 ‘ephemeral' waterfalls in Yosemite National Park
"It's so awe-inspiring just to be here and see the amount of waterfalls."
Florida horse racer, 19, is killed 'instantly' in horror training accident
Track officials at Tampa Bay Downs identified the victim Saturday as 19-year-old Daniel Quintero, an exercise rider at the course.
Man charged with murdering plumber whose remains were found in California mountains
A California man has been arrested and charged with murder, four months after hikers discovered the bullet-riddled remains of a plumber who had been reported missing in July. Rotherie Foster, 37, is accused of killing Jose Velasquez, 35, his work acquaintance, for financial gain, according to a news release from the office of Ventura County District Attorney Erik Nasarenko. He has also been charged with eight counts of identity theft, two counts of forgery, being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm and is facing several prior strike charges. Los Angeles Times previously reported that Velasquez moved to California from his native...
California couple killed in Yosemite National Park rockslide identified by park officials
A married couple from San Jose, California, was killed in a rockslide at Yosemite National Park on Tuesday, park officials said.
Woman wins $20 million in California scratch-off
A small California liquor store nestled in between a Crusty's Pizza and a nutrition shop was holding onto an item that could potentially change one woman's life forever. California Lottery officials announced that a woman purchased a scratch-off ticket from the store that revealed winnings of $20 million.The California Lottery said on Wednesday that Mary Higelin bought a Set for Life Millionaire Edition Scratchers ticket from CN Liquor in Norco, California. Her $20 million win is the biggest prize possible in the game and made her just the fourth person in the state lottery's history to win it. CN Liquor will...
BBC
The California storms were great for wine
For several days, Jason Haas and his employees at the Tablas Creek Vineyard couldn't reach their vines. The January storms that pummelled California washed out the roads and burst river banks, making even the simplest commute treacherous. Their tasting room closed for four days. But even so, he was thrilled.
Good News Network
Near-Record Snowfall in California Mountains Might Reverse State’s Historic Drought
Europe isn’t the only place that’s experiencing unusual winter weather. California’s snowfall in the mountains this year is nearly double the seasonal average, giving the drought-stricken state hope for a moist 2023. Last Tuesday, the state performed its first formal snow survey up in the Sierra Nevadas....
President Biden tours California storm damage, visiting Santa Cruz, Monterey counties
SANTA CRUZ -- President Joe Biden walked along the splintered boardwalk of this picture-postcard beach town Thursday and heard from business owners struggling to repair damage to their shops after deadly storms caused devastation across the region and killed more than 20 people statewide.Santa Cruz County was among the hardest-hit parts of California from the wet and windy weather. The county had estimated damage to its public infrastructure at $55 million as of Wednesday, with likely more than 1,000 homes affected.Federal Emergency Management Agency Administrator Deanne Criswell, speaking to reporters on Air Force One earlier Thursday, said a lot of...
Man found dead after police standoff in Torrance was the Monterey Park shooting suspect, sheriff says
The man found dead inside a white cargo van after a standoff with police in Torrance, California, has been confirmed as the person suspected of carrying out a mass shooting in Monterey Park Saturday night, according to police.
