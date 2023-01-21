Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Billionaire Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in Mississippi?Ted RiversMississippi State
Jackson water crisis: How malfunctioning infrastructure & inadequate resources are jeopardizing livesEdy ZooJackson, MS
Manhunt underway for missing mother of two and her ex husband in TennesseeJade Talks CrimeJackson, TN
Mississippi dog-walker spots large triangle-shaped object flying lowRoger MarshMississippi State
5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From JacksonTed RiversJackson, MS
Related
Mississippi officials: Suspect in drug investigation injured in officer-involved shooting
Mississippi officials are investigating an officer-involved shooting. The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) is investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred on Jan. 24, 2023, at approximately 11:45 p.m. near 135 Conerly Road in Braxton, Mississippi. Rankin County Sheriff’s Department deputies were conducting a narcotics investigation when they encountered a subject...
Former FedEx driver files lawsuit against city in Mississippi, police chief & others
BROOKHAVEN, Miss. (WJTV) – A former FedEx driver has filed a $5 million lawsuit against the City of Brookhaven, Police Chief Kenneth Collins and two men who allegedly fired shots at him. The Daily Leader reported D’Monterrio Gibson also filed the lawsuit against his former employer. The incident happened in January 2022. A father and […]
Four suspected gang members arrested in raid by Mississippi police
Cold and early Monday morning, Brookhaven police simultaneously raided three homes of suspected gang members. Members of the Special Response Team converged on each on the locations, serving search and arrest warrants. Arrested were Jacorius Smith, age 17; 18-year-old Bryan Searcy; Kermit Dewayne Sartin Jr., age 18; and Elijah Maxwell,...
Vicksburg woman accused of shooting an occupied vehicle
VICKSBURG, Miss. (KTVE/KARD) — The Vicksburg Police Department is currently searching for 20-year-old Shaderika Turner. According to authorities, Turner is accused of shooting into an occupied vehicle. If you know Turner’s location, contact police at 601-636-2511.
Neighbors react after Clinton officer-involved shooting
CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV) – It’s the first of its crime this year for the quaint retirement community in Clinton. After an officer-involved shooting left one dead Sunday morning, the community is searching for answers. News of the shooting at the Pine Trail Apartment Homes left people shaken. With crime on the rise, some said it […]
WLBT
Second 15-year-old tied to Jackson crime spree arrested on separate charges
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A fourth suspect believed to be involved in a violent crime spree that has already landed three people, including one 15-year-old, in jail is currently being held at the Henley-Young Patton Juvenile Justice Center. That suspect, Robert Smith, 15, was arrested last week by the Byram...
darkhorsepressnow.com
Man arrested in Jackson for 2022 domestic assault
A Jackson man is behind bars, charged in an alleged assault on his former girlfriend. Jackson Police Department said in a release that on June 22, 2022, Zaccheus McLaurin assaulted his ex-girlfriend with a firearm at 2840 Robinson Street. McLaurin was arrested by JPD on Tuesday. He was charged with...
Police: Mississippi officer fatally shoots armed person
A person was shot and killed by a police officer Sunday morning near Jackson. The Clinton Police Department received a call about a suspicious person wearing a ski mask at an apartment complex around 9 a.m. When police arrived the person “displayed a weapon towards an officer,” according to a...
WAPT
Child is one of three injured in late-night shooting
JACKSON, Miss. — Two men and a 4-year-old girl were shot on Road of Remembrance in Jackson late Monday night. Police said two men, driving separate cars, attempted to go around a brown car that was stopped in the roadway. They told police that a man got out and...
WLBT
Pothole disables law enforcement’s car during police chase
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A police pursuit of a stolen vehicle resulted in a police car being disabled in Jackson Sunday evening. According to the press secretary of the Department of Public Safety Bailey Martin, Capitol Police were chasing a stolen vehicle when both cars struck a pothole at the intersection of Superior and Wood Street, disabling the police vehicle.
Former Mississippi FedEx driver files $5 million lawsuit after he was nearly shot while working
A former FedEx driver who was shot at while in Brookhaven in 2022 has filed a lawsuit against his former employer, the City of Brookhaven, Police Chief Kenneth Collins, and alleged shooters Brandon and Gregory Case. D’Monterrio Gibson was making a delivery for FedEx on Jan. 24, 2022, on Junior...
WAPT
'A 15-year-old doesn't just wake up and decide to rob and kill,' sheriff says
JACKSON, Miss. — The arrest of a 15-year-old boy for two separate murders and a string of armed robberies and carjackings is what Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones said is "the epitome" of the challenges facing the community. "As I've always said, law enforcement is not responsible for raising...
Mississippi police: Two men arrested — one accused of 2 murders, 6 armed robberies and 2 carjackings
Police report that they have arrested a man who is being charged with two murders, six armed robberies and two carjackings. WLBT News reports that Jackson Police have arrested Montravious Baker. Baker is being charged with the murders of Sha’Maya Anderson, 15, and William Woods, 39. Along with Baker’s...
KNOE TV8
Vicksburg police searching for man accused of drive-by shooting
VICKSBURG, Miss. (KNOE) - The Vicksburg Police Department says they are searching for Christopher Morgan for an alleged drive-by shooting. If anyone knows the whereabouts of Turner, VPD asks that you contact them at (601)-636-2511 or contact Crime Stoppers at (601)-355-8477.
Person killed in Clinton officer-involved shooting
CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV) – A person is dead following an officer-involved shooting that happened in Clinton on Sunday, January 22. Bailey Martin with the Mississippi Department of Public Safety (DPS) said the shooting happened around 9:00 a.m. near 552 Spring Ridge Road. Clinton police were responding to a report of a suspicious person who was […]
WDAM-TV
4 men arrested in Covington Co. for sale of controlled substances
COVINGTON COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Four men have been arrested for allegedly selling controlled substances in Covington County. According to a post on the Covington County Sheriff’s Office’s Facebook page, the men were arrested for sale of controlled substances and booked into the Covington County Jail. Those arrested are as follows:
WAPT
Arrests made in string of robberies, carjackings
JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson police have arrested two men in connection with a string of robberies and carjackings. Tyrese Hodges, 22, and Montravious Baker, 15, were arrested Saturday at an apartment on Rainey Road. Police public information Officer Sam Brown said Hodges confessed to his involvement in the armed robberies and carjackings.
Police: Woman holds three people at gunpoint at Mississippi gas station, threatens to ‘Blow this ____ up’ by shooting gas pump
One woman is in custody Monday afternoon after firing gunshots at a gas station and threatening bystanders. Brookhaven Police officers were called to Cracker Barrel North on Hwy. 51 around 2:45 p.m. A woman had parked at a gas pump in a Chevrolet sedan with Copiah County plates, then told...
WAPT
JPD searching for suspects involved in Dollar General burglary
JACKSON, Miss. — The Jackson Police Department is investigating a burglary that happened at the Dollar General on Medgar Evers Boulevard. Police said two men broke into the store by prying the doors open around 2:45 a.m. Monday. According to officers, two suspects were caught on surveillance video leaving...
WAPT
Man killed in weekend shooting in Madison County
MADISON COUNTY, Miss. — A 22-year-old man was shot and killed in Madison County over the weekend. The Madison County coroner confirmed that Jaqarius Ross was shot to death but provided no other details. Ross' mother said the shooting took place Saturday on Charles Street in the Magnolia Heights...
Comments / 0