Jackson, MS

Magnolia State Live

Mississippi officials: Suspect in drug investigation injured in officer-involved shooting

Mississippi officials are investigating an officer-involved shooting. The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) is investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred on Jan. 24, 2023, at approximately 11:45 p.m. near 135 Conerly Road in Braxton, Mississippi. Rankin County Sheriff’s Department deputies were conducting a narcotics investigation when they encountered a subject...
BRAXTON, MS
WJTV 12

Neighbors react after Clinton officer-involved shooting

CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV) – It’s the first of its crime this year for the quaint retirement community in Clinton. After an officer-involved shooting left one dead Sunday morning, the community is searching for answers. News of the shooting at the Pine Trail Apartment Homes left people shaken. With crime on the rise, some said it […]
CLINTON, MS
darkhorsepressnow.com

Man arrested in Jackson for 2022 domestic assault

A Jackson man is behind bars, charged in an alleged assault on his former girlfriend. Jackson Police Department said in a release that on June 22, 2022, Zaccheus McLaurin assaulted his ex-girlfriend with a firearm at 2840 Robinson Street. McLaurin was arrested by JPD on Tuesday. He was charged with...
JACKSON, MS
WAPT

Child is one of three injured in late-night shooting

JACKSON, Miss. — Two men and a 4-year-old girl were shot on Road of Remembrance in Jackson late Monday night. Police said two men, driving separate cars, attempted to go around a brown car that was stopped in the roadway. They told police that a man got out and...
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

Pothole disables law enforcement’s car during police chase

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A police pursuit of a stolen vehicle resulted in a police car being disabled in Jackson Sunday evening. According to the press secretary of the Department of Public Safety Bailey Martin, Capitol Police were chasing a stolen vehicle when both cars struck a pothole at the intersection of Superior and Wood Street, disabling the police vehicle.
JACKSON, MS
KNOE TV8

Vicksburg police searching for man accused of drive-by shooting

VICKSBURG, Miss. (KNOE) - The Vicksburg Police Department says they are searching for Christopher Morgan for an alleged drive-by shooting. If anyone knows the whereabouts of Turner, VPD asks that you contact them at (601)-636-2511 or contact Crime Stoppers at (601)-355-8477.
VICKSBURG, MS
WJTV 12

Person killed in Clinton officer-involved shooting

CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV) – A person is dead following an officer-involved shooting that happened in Clinton on Sunday, January 22. Bailey Martin with the Mississippi Department of Public Safety (DPS) said the shooting happened around 9:00 a.m. near 552 Spring Ridge Road. Clinton police were responding to a report of a suspicious person who was […]
CLINTON, MS
WDAM-TV

4 men arrested in Covington Co. for sale of controlled substances

COVINGTON COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Four men have been arrested for allegedly selling controlled substances in Covington County. According to a post on the Covington County Sheriff’s Office’s Facebook page, the men were arrested for sale of controlled substances and booked into the Covington County Jail. Those arrested are as follows:
WAPT

Arrests made in string of robberies, carjackings

JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson police have arrested two men in connection with a string of robberies and carjackings. Tyrese Hodges, 22, and Montravious Baker, 15, were arrested Saturday at an apartment on Rainey Road. Police public information Officer Sam Brown said Hodges confessed to his involvement in the armed robberies and carjackings.
JACKSON, MS
WAPT

JPD searching for suspects involved in Dollar General burglary

JACKSON, Miss. — The Jackson Police Department is investigating a burglary that happened at the Dollar General on Medgar Evers Boulevard. Police said two men broke into the store by prying the doors open around 2:45 a.m. Monday. According to officers, two suspects were caught on surveillance video leaving...
JACKSON, MS
WAPT

Man killed in weekend shooting in Madison County

MADISON COUNTY, Miss. — A 22-year-old man was shot and killed in Madison County over the weekend. The Madison County coroner confirmed that Jaqarius Ross was shot to death but provided no other details. Ross' mother said the shooting took place Saturday on Charles Street in the Magnolia Heights...
MADISON COUNTY, MS

