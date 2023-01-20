Read full article on original website
The link between thoughts and emotions: How to change your feelings by changing your thinking
Your emotions result from the way you think about things. Before you can experience (feel) any event, you must process it with your mind and give it meaning (thought). You must understand what is happening to you before you can feel it. Every time you feel sad or have intense negative emotions about something, try to identify the corresponding negative thought that you probably had just prior. By learning to restructure these thoughts, you can change your emotions. It’s likely that you’re skeptical of all this because negative thinking has become such a part of your life that it has become automatic. This is referred to as automatic thoughts by Dr. David Burns in his book Feeling Good.
Drivers blown away by proper use for a button you’ll find in every car – and it’ll help you save money
DRIVERS have been left stunned by a video showing a useful hack for keeping your car cool and saving fuel. TikTok star "Megan's Bubble" regularly posts hints and tips on the social media site across a range of subjects including cars. However this car-related hack has already been watched by...
What Does Your Birth Month Reveal About Your Personality?
Birth year always reflects the personality and life trends of a person. So does the birth month, says astrology. The birth month has a great impact on the choice of career, friends and partners as well as their personality traits. It can also decide what kind of health ailments you can contract. Let us know what your birth month has to reveal about your personality.
Do You Still Want Your Ex Back? Here Are 6 Things Not To Do
But first, consider if they're worth fighting for. And sometimes, relationships should end. When my marriage was on the verge of divorce, I wanted to fight for us. But with time, I realized I was better off without him — especially after I found out he’d been cheating.
Can You Make Someone Fall In Love With You? What Psychology Tells Us
Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission. If you have your sights on someone special, you might be wondering if there are proven ways to get them to love you back. While the answer may not be as black and white as you're hoping, here's what relationship experts want you to know about how to make someone fall in love.
Laziness isn't why you procrastinate. This is
The idea that procrastination is a sign of laziness is widespread, but not accurate for everyone. Knowing the root cause is key to breaking the pattern.
A change is coming. What angel number 555 means for your relationships and work life.
The angel number 555 is associated with action, faith and emotions. Seeing this angel number means to trust the changes being made to reach your higher self.
These Are the Thinking Habits Most Likely to Destroy Your Life, According to a Therapist
Dr. Jennifer Guttman teaches us how to identify negative thought patters, and offers practical exercises to help us redirect our fears.
Father ignores school-aged twins in an emergency as he and his new wife have baby and "don't want guests"
Parenting is a full-time job that requires a lot of selfless decisions and changing of plans as need be to protect everyone. For some that is self-evident, while others are oblivious to their obligations.
What's the #1 thing to change to be happier? A top happiness researcher weighs in
Happiness can be hard to quantify, because it can mean something different to everyone. But let's say you could change one thing in your life to become a happier person, like your income, a job, your relationships or your health. What would make the biggest difference?. That's the question that...
Why Do I Sleep Better In A Recliner Than A Bed?
If you’re one of the people who have found recliners comfortable to sleep in, you would prefer it any night to a bed. Doctors recommend recliners to give you extra comfort and convenience for a good night’s sleep. But the question is, “why do I sleep better in a recliner than a bed?” It’s easy to see why because the very appearance of a recliner is designed to keep your head elevated as you sleep. Recliners allow you to adjust the height and let you find the most comfortable position to sleep in.
My family is stealing my disabled parent's inheritance. Should I get involved?
In this week's For Love & Money, a reader asks if they should fight relatives who are trying to cut their disabled sibling out of their parents' will.
Ask Annie: I’m in love with my roommate. Do I tell them how I feel?
I’m in love with my roommate. We were great friends last year, but this year feels different. We have chemistry and a great time together, but I can’t tell if the deep feelings are reciprocated. What should I do?. XOXO,. Love With Roommate. Dear Love With Roommate,. Roommates...
25 former poor kids share things they never had that their friends didn't appreciate. It's a lesson in gratitude.
Editor's Note: This article was originally published on January 23, 2020. It has since been updated. While growing up, we don't really understand that not every family is like ours. For instance, all my friends grew up in two-parent households, but I was raised by my single mother. I didn't complain; I loved her and appreciated all her sacrifices. All my peers, however, didn't really grasp what it meant to grow up with only one parent. It meant I was making a lot of my own school lunches, had to take care of household chores and even attend parent-teacher meetings by myself. Essentially, I grew up way faster than everyone else did. When all my friends cribbed about their strict, annoying, overly protective dads, I would wonder what it was like to have one in the first place. Would he teach me how to ride a bicycle? Or congratulate me when I get my driving license? Or help me with my school projects? I didn't know.
How Do Personal Experiences Affect Our Emotions?
You can see human beings, ourselves, as having a “processor” within each one of us. This processor’s purpose is to make sense of the information we take in from our environment/personal experiences.
Taking back your dreams
Nightmares. We’ve all been there, we’ve all had them, and for the most part, we can’t help but fear them, especially when they start to show up more than once. But where exactly do these unpleasant dreams come from? That one recurring nightmare where you feel lost, that one dream where you can’t escape someone who’s chasing you, or the one where you actually die — they don’t go away.
My friend gave me his apartment key to control me: He always needed me to rescue him when I was out with my boyfriend
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. When my best friend gave me the key to his apartment, I was elated. He made me feel special by giving me free rein to access his home whenever I wanted.
Mom gets into trouble with in-laws by denying to take baby abroad to a wedding that involves extreme hiking and camping
Babysitting is a full-time job, and many parents find it difficult to obtain the entire 8 hours of sleep they require because babies need to be fed, bathed, changed, and comforted.
Childhood Fears Still Holding You Back? It’s Never Too Late to Overcome Them!
Was there something you really, really wanted to do when you were younger, but you walked away from it because you didn’t think you could do it? Have you had childhood doubts since?. I loved to write. No, I mean, I loved it. I kept diaries, I had literally...
Woman with Tourette's explains how condition can ruin intimate moments
A woman with Tourette's syndrome has opened up about the challenges it can create when it comes to intimate moments. Thirty-year-old Anita has lived with Tourette's for as long as she can remember, and says she even had tics before she was able to speak. You can see her talk about it here:
