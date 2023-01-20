Editor's Note: This article was originally published on January 23, 2020. It has since been updated. While growing up, we don't really understand that not every family is like ours. For instance, all my friends grew up in two-parent households, but I was raised by my single mother. I didn't complain; I loved her and appreciated all her sacrifices. All my peers, however, didn't really grasp what it meant to grow up with only one parent. It meant I was making a lot of my own school lunches, had to take care of household chores and even attend parent-teacher meetings by myself. Essentially, I grew up way faster than everyone else did. When all my friends cribbed about their strict, annoying, overly protective dads, I would wonder what it was like to have one in the first place. Would he teach me how to ride a bicycle? Or congratulate me when I get my driving license? Or help me with my school projects? I didn't know.

