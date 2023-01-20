ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carteret County, NC

WNCT

Second victim dies in New Bern shooting, suspect identified

Two people were killed in an early-morning shooting that happened in New Bern, police there said. Second victim dies in New Bern shooting, suspect …. Two people were killed in an early-morning shooting that happened in New Bern, police there said. Police chess club. Marines take part in weeklong training...
NEW BERN, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Lineup announced for Atlantic Beach Music Festival

ATLANTIC BEACH - With the ninth annual Atlantic Beach Music Festival on the horizon, the town of Atlantic Beach has released an event date and a schedule of performers. The festival is free to attend and will take place from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, May 20 on the boardwalk at The Circle, 115 Atlantic Blvd.
ATLANTIC BEACH, NC
wcti12.com

Carteret County Sheriff's Office warns citizens of scam

BEAUFORT, Carteret County — The Carteret County Sheriff’s Office is warning citizens about a recent imposter scam. On the evening of January 19, 2023, residents of Carteret County reported fake phone calls from a person representing themselves as a Carteret County deputy sheriff. Citizens are reporting attempts to...
CARTERET COUNTY, NC

