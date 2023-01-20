ATLANTIC BEACH - With the ninth annual Atlantic Beach Music Festival on the horizon, the town of Atlantic Beach has released an event date and a schedule of performers. The festival is free to attend and will take place from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, May 20 on the boardwalk at The Circle, 115 Atlantic Blvd.

