New York Giants' Philadelphia hotel loses water: Reports

By Joe Brandt
CBS Philly
CBS Philly
 4 days ago

Digital Brief: Jan. 21, 2023 03:13

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The visiting New York Giants may have had some trouble taking showers and flushing the toilet ahead of their playoff game against the Eagles Saturday, the New York Daily News reports.

The hotel where the Giants were staying in Philadelphia had no water due to a "busted pipe," a source told the outlet.

NFL Network reporter Mike Garafolo later said the water was later turned back on.

The Philadelphia Water Department told CBS News Philadelphia there were no reported incidents at the hotel.

The Giants are set to take on the Birds Saturday night at Lincoln Financial Field. We're watching the biggest storylines that could develop tonight as the Eagles look to get into the NFC Championship game - which would be at Lincoln Financial Field next week if they win against New York.

The city and the region are decked out in green, and some fans are already down in South Philadelphia setting up their tailgates.

CBS Philly

