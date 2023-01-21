ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Three Nebraska airports among national count with 2022 firearm discoveries

OMAHA, Neb. — Transportation Security Administration officers in Nebraska found 17 firearms in travelers' carry-on luggage in 2022, contributing to the 6,542 firearms discovered at 262 airports across the country. The previous record of firearms discovered by TSA was 5,972 in 2021. "As a responsible gun owner, we really...
Explosive devices found in two different northwest Lincoln locations

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police and Lincoln Fire and Rescue are investigating two different scenes along West Cornhusker Highway where multiple explosive devices were either discovered and removed or detonated. Just before 1:30 a.m. Wednesday morning, Lincoln Police say they pulled over a vehicle in the area of Northwest...
Lincoln woman sentenced for transferring firearms to a felon

LINCOLN, Neb. -- A Lincoln woman was sentenced for transferring firearms to a felon who was serving his post-release supervision. U.S. Attorney Steven Russell said 25-year-old Kylie Thompson, of Lincoln, was sentenced Tuesday to a term of 18 months in prison and three years of supervised release for transferring firearms to a felon, also known as a straw purchase.
Bullet casings found after several gunshots heard in northeast Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police are investigating a report of shots fired and damage to the door of a home in northeast Lincoln. Lincoln Police officers were sent to a report of several gunshots heard near N 56th and Fremont Streets at 7:12 a.m. Tuesday. Once they arrived, officers were unable to find any damage.
Goodwill looking for thief who tore through A/C units

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Goodwill is hunting for the identity of a thief who caused expensive damage to a store selling inexpensive items to fund job training for people with disabilities. “We’re serving the community, so it’s frustrating someone would do this to us,” says Erin Blackledge, vice president of...
72-year-old Nebraska inmate dies in hospital

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A Nebraska inmate died Tuesday night at a Lincoln hospital. John Epting, 72, was being treated for a medical condition, according to the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services. He was a prisoner at the Tecumseh State Correctional Institution. In 2006, Epting was sentenced in Lincoln...
RAW: Lincoln Police discover additional explosive device after traffic stop

If you know anything about these cases, send your tips to Lincoln Crime Stoppers online or by phone. Explosive devices found in two different northwest Lincoln locations. Lincoln Police and Lincoln Fire and Rescue are investigating two different scenes along West Cornhusker Highway where multiple explosive devices were either discovered and removed or detonated.
BREAKING: Petition by mother to have Ryan Larsen presumed dead

The mother of Ryan Larsen has filed a petition to presume her missing son dead.
Gas prices again on the rise

Lincoln Police and Lincoln Fire and Rescue are investigating two different scenes along West Cornhusker Highway where multiple explosive devices were either discovered and removed or detonated.
Nebraska casinos generate $2.8 million in tax revenue in 2022

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nebraska casinos generated more than $2.8 million in tax revenue in 2022. The Nebraska Racing and Gaming Commission released its monthly gaming tax revenue report on Tuesday, which included all gaming tax revenue from 2022. “The cumulative gaming tax revenue of $2,806,557.33 generated in 2022 will...
A kolache, a pivo, and a plate...license plate, that is

BEATRICE – A southeast Nebraska State Senator has introduced a bill to create a Czech Heritage license plate in Nebraska. Senator Tom Brandt, of Plymouth, represents District 32, which has a large contingent of Czech descendants in the Saline County part of the district. "We're very fortunate to have...
Grand Jury Indictments District of Nebraska

United States Attorney Steven Russell announced the federal Grand Jury for the District of Nebraska has returned 9 unsealed Indictments charging 13 defendants. Indictments are charging documents that contain one or more individual counts that are merely accusations, and every defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty. *...
Goodwill hunting -- for a criminal

A new app is being beta tested with veterans and their families designed to make life with PTSD and traumatic brain injuries easier to live. Culxr House aims to attract business to north Omaha.
Lincoln Police say argument over pets led to killing of neighbor

Carrie Jones charged in connection to the quadruple murder in Laurel appeared in court Monday. Carrie Jones is being charged with first-degree murder in the death of Gene Twiford, tampering with evidence, and being an accessory to a felon.
Omaha's first mass-timber commercial building under construction

A new app is being beta tested with veterans and their families designed to make life with PTSD and traumatic brain injuries easier to live. Culxr House aims to attract business to north Omaha.
