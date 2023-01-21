Read full article on original website
The Billionaire Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in Nebraska?Ted RiversNebraska State
5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From OmahaTed RiversOmaha, NE
Popular cinema to close its only Omaha locationAsh JurbergOmaha, NE
Highly-rated restaurant chain opens new location in NebraskaKristen WaltersOmaha, NE
10 Omaha Companies That Pay Over $35 an HourEvan CrosbyOmaha, NE
KETV.com
Three Nebraska airports among national count with 2022 firearm discoveries
OMAHA, Neb. — Transportation Security Administration officers in Nebraska found 17 firearms in travelers' carry-on luggage in 2022, contributing to the 6,542 firearms discovered at 262 airports across the country. The previous record of firearms discovered by TSA was 5,972 in 2021. "As a responsible gun owner, we really...
1011now.com
Explosive devices found in two different northwest Lincoln locations
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police and Lincoln Fire and Rescue are investigating two different scenes along West Cornhusker Highway where multiple explosive devices were either discovered and removed or detonated. Just before 1:30 a.m. Wednesday morning, Lincoln Police say they pulled over a vehicle in the area of Northwest...
News Channel Nebraska
Lincoln woman sentenced for transferring firearms to a felon
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A Lincoln woman was sentenced for transferring firearms to a felon who was serving his post-release supervision. U.S. Attorney Steven Russell said 25-year-old Kylie Thompson, of Lincoln, was sentenced Tuesday to a term of 18 months in prison and three years of supervised release for transferring firearms to a felon, also known as a straw purchase.
1011now.com
Bullet casings found after several gunshots heard in northeast Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police are investigating a report of shots fired and damage to the door of a home in northeast Lincoln. Lincoln Police officers were sent to a report of several gunshots heard near N 56th and Fremont Streets at 7:12 a.m. Tuesday. Once they arrived, officers were unable to find any damage.
WOWT
Goodwill looking for thief who tore through A/C units
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Goodwill is hunting for the identity of a thief who caused expensive damage to a store selling inexpensive items to fund job training for people with disabilities. “We’re serving the community, so it’s frustrating someone would do this to us,” says Erin Blackledge, vice president of...
klkntv.com
72-year-old Nebraska inmate dies in hospital
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A Nebraska inmate died Tuesday night at a Lincoln hospital. John Epting, 72, was being treated for a medical condition, according to the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services. He was a prisoner at the Tecumseh State Correctional Institution. In 2006, Epting was sentenced in Lincoln...
1011now.com
RAW: Lincoln Police discover additional explosive device after traffic stop
If you know anything about these cases, send your tips to Lincoln Crime Stoppers online or by phone. Explosive devices found in two different northwest Lincoln locations. Lincoln Police and Lincoln Fire and Rescue are investigating two different scenes along West Cornhusker Highway where multiple explosive devices were either discovered and removed or detonated.
1011now.com
Explosive devices found in car and apartment in northwest Lincoln following traffic stop
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department is working to learn more about explosives they say were found following a traffic stop early Wednesday morning. At 1 a.m., LPD said an officer stopped a car at NW 7th St and W Cornhusker Highway after seeing that it had no license plates.
WOWT
BREAKING: Petition by mother to have Ryan Larsen presumed dead
The mother of Ryan Larsen has filed a petition to presume her missing son dead.
KETV.com
Phone lines down at Nebraska Medicine hospitals and clinics
OMAHA, Neb. — As of Monday night, Nebraska Medicine confirmed their phones are down at their hospitals and clinics. Nebraska Medicine says they are working on a fix. It is unknown how long the lines will be down.
1011now.com
Gas prices again on the rise
KETV.com
Motorcycle riders over 21 would not have to wear helmets under proposed bill
Neb. — There's another effort to make motorcycle helmets optional for riders 21 and older, in Nebraska. State Sen. Ben Hansen is proposing LB 91, which would make helmets optional for people ages 21 and over, as long as they take a safety class. "The motorcycle riders themselves...
1011now.com
Nebraska casinos generate $2.8 million in tax revenue in 2022
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nebraska casinos generated more than $2.8 million in tax revenue in 2022. The Nebraska Racing and Gaming Commission released its monthly gaming tax revenue report on Tuesday, which included all gaming tax revenue from 2022. “The cumulative gaming tax revenue of $2,806,557.33 generated in 2022 will...
News Channel Nebraska
A kolache, a pivo, and a plate...license plate, that is
BEATRICE – A southeast Nebraska State Senator has introduced a bill to create a Czech Heritage license plate in Nebraska. Senator Tom Brandt, of Plymouth, represents District 32, which has a large contingent of Czech descendants in the Saline County part of the district. "We're very fortunate to have...
1011now.com
Man chases and holds onto car after it was stolen from SW Lincoln gas station
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department says a man chased and held onto his car after it was stolen from a southwest Lincoln gas station. Tuesday around 8:53 p.m., LPD officers were dispatched to an area near SW 6th and W B Streets on a report of a disturbance.
klkntv.com
Lincoln, Grand Island casinos brought in $2.8 million in tax revenue in 2022
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Nebraska keeps raking in the tax dollars from its two casinos. The Nebraska Racing and Gaming Commission on Tuesday released its final monthly gaming tax report for 2022. The report was the first that included the Grand Island Casino & Resort, which opened on Dec....
Grand Jury Indictments District of Nebraska
United States Attorney Steven Russell announced the federal Grand Jury for the District of Nebraska has returned 9 unsealed Indictments charging 13 defendants. Indictments are charging documents that contain one or more individual counts that are merely accusations, and every defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty. *...
WOWT
Goodwill hunting -- for a criminal
A new app is being beta tested with veterans and their families designed to make life with PTSD and traumatic brain injuries easier to live. Culxr House aims to attract business to north Omaha.
1011now.com
Lincoln Police say argument over pets led to killing of neighbor
Carrie Jones charged in connection to the quadruple murder in Laurel appeared in court Monday. Carrie Jones is being charged with first-degree murder in the death of Gene Twiford, tampering with evidence, and being an accessory to a felon.
WOWT
Omaha's first mass-timber commercial building under construction
Goodwill is hunting -- for a thief, after he tore up air conditioners. A new app is being beta tested with veterans and their families designed to make life with PTSD and traumatic brain injuries easier to live. Culxr House aims to attract business to north Omaha.
