HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Behind DeAndre Pinckney’s career-high 28 points, the Southern Miss (17-4, 6-2 SBC) men’s basketball team picked up its 10th home win of the season after downing James Madison (13-8, 4-4 SBC) 83-70 on Saturday afternoon. Southern Miss benefited from a season-best 60.4 shooting percentage...

HATTIESBURG, MS ・ 2 DAYS AGO