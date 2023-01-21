Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
yoursportsedge.com
PHOTOS – Hopkinsville Lady Tigers 55 Trigg County Lady Wildcats 41
Here is a photo gallery of the Hopkinsville Lady Tigers’ 55-41 win over Trigg County Tuesday at Wildcat Gym.
yoursportsedge.com
Warriors Go Cold in 47-39 Loss to Logan County
The points dried up in the second half for the Heritage Christian Academy Warriors on Monday, allowing visiting Logan County to rally for a 47-39 victory and put the brakes on a three-game losing run. Coming off a 57-41 victory over Bethel Christian Academy on Friday in which they knocked...
yoursportsedge.com
Lady Lyons Top Christian Fellowship for Third Straight Win
Piper Cotham scored 19 points and the Lyon County Lady Lyons earned their third win in a row with a 68-60 victory over Christian Fellowship on Saturday. Cotham drilled a pair of three-pointers in the first quarter, but Jayden Jackson and Lillian Burnett combined for ten to help Christian Fellowship to a 16-10 advantage.
yoursportsedge.com
Morris Hits for 31 as ACS Runs Past Todd Central
Make it a season sweep for the Lady Patriots from Allen County-Scottsville. The Lady Patriots used back-to-back-to-back threes to ignite a 13-0 first-half run and turned that into a 70-58 win over the Todd County Central Lady Rebels Monday night in Elkton. ACS had won the matchup between the two teams back on December 22 in Scottsville by a score of 64-55.
yoursportsedge.com
Russellville Runs Past Lady Blazers 65-25
A fast start fueled the Russellville Lady Panthers to a 65-25 win over University Heights Academy Monday at Jim Young Gymnasium in Russellville. Sophomore Lareesha Cawthorn scored 10 of her game-high 25 points in the first quarter as the Lady Panthers jumped out to a 25-7 lead. A’miyah Collier buried...
yoursportsedge.com
Rebels Rally to Take Down Edmonson County in OT
The first time the Todd County Central Rebels and the Edmonson County Wildcats met this season it came down to the wire, so why should the return match Monday night in Elkton have been any different? The Rebels got through early game struggles with the Wildcats’ 3-2 zone and then survived late game free throw issues as they rallied from a double-digit first half deficit to pick up a 67-60 overtime win.
whopam.com
Snow expected north and west, rain in Western Kentucky Tuesday night and Wednesday
While portions of Missouri, Indiana and Illinois are bracing for a possible snowstorm Tuesday night and Wednesday morning, it’s appearing like it’ll be mostly cold rain in Western Kentucky. National Weather Service in Paducah Meteorologist Sean Poulos says temperatures in Western Kentucky are expected to remain just above...
Christian County has 4 residents in regional leadership group
Four residents of Christian County have been selected for the first class of Leadership West Kentucky, a regional development program sponsored by the West Kentucky Regional Chamber Alliance. They are:. Martha Argot, United Southern Bank. Ruth Lynch, retired from Christian County Public Schools. Josh Ryan, Planter Bank. DeeAnna Sova, director...
WBKO
BGMU confirms water line hit impacting Bowling Green neighborhoods
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Bowling Green Municipal Utilities have confirmed a water line hit impacting water pressure and service in some areas. The BGMU said in a social media post that an AT&T contractor hit a water line impacting customers on Wellington, Dorchester, St. Albans, Foxmoor, Scott Lane and the surrounding areas.
Murray Ledger & Times
Obituaries Jan. 24, 2023
Kelsie Reed Hooks, 88, of Murray, Kentucky, died Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital in Murray. Born September 23, 1934, in Golden Pond, Kentucky, he was the son of Stanton Reeves and Melissia “Lissie” Hudson Hooks. He worked at Murray Tappan and retired from Murray...
wkdzradio.com
Christian County Fiscal Court Throws Support Behind Second Amendment
Christian County can now be considered among many municipalities in the Commonwealth as a “Second Amendment Sanctuary.”. The decision — though not unanimous — comes following considerable discussion not just during Tuesday morning’s fiscal court meeting, but more than two years of debate in and around Hopkinsville, and also in and around the court’s chambers.
Muhlenberg County, KY Native Signs Deal with Curb Records in Nashville
Exciting news for Muhlenberg County, Kentucky native Kelsey Hart. There is no doubt that he is proof that hard work, patience and perseverance pay off. Today, in Nashville, Kelsey signed a deal with Curb Records. I first met Kelsey about ten years ago when he was the front man for...
WBKO
Retired Bowling Green pastor, chaplain passes away
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A staple in the Bowling Green community passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023. Rev. James L. Britt, who many people in the community knew as “The Rabbi,” served as the pastor of Eastwood Baptist Church for 12 years. He also started the chaplaincy program at The Med Center of Bowling Green where he served for 35 years.
fox17.com
Two train cars overturn in Christian County
Two train cars have derailed in Pembroke, Kentucky late Monday night. The Pembroke Fire Department reports it happened near Main Street but there are no road closures because of it. CSX is on the scene and handling the situation. Pembroke Fire says there's no immediate danger, they're just asking everyone...
rewind943.com
Bahama Buck’s plants first flag in Tennessee with Clarksville location on Tiny Town Road
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Clarksville will soon welcome a new franchise to the frozen dessert scene with Bahama Buck’s, an original shaved ice company and the first in Tennessee. According to their website, the company is dedicated to creating the “Ultimate Tropical Dessert Experience” for each guest....
radionwtn.com
Henry County Fire Victim Identified
Paris, Tenn.–Henry County Sheriff Josh Frey has released the name of the victim in Monday night’s fatal fire. Frey said the sheriff’s office has determined the victim as Shawn Denise Starr, age 50. The sheriff’s office and Cottage Grove Volunteer Fire Department were called to 380 Blake...
WBKO
Sinkhole on Kentucky Transpark property causes road closure
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A sinkhole along Freeport Road caused the road to close, however, road crews working to repair the hole say that it has existed for some time, and is only being repaired due to Envision’s acquisition of the land. Envision AESC is the largest of...
clarksvillenow.com
‘We did it. This is for y’all’: Grandson of elderly couple killed in 2010 brings verdict to their grave
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Resting in the center of Resthaven Memorial Gardens for the last 13 years have been William “Bill” and Ina Campbell. The cemetery was gripped by frosty winter weather on Monday as their grandson, Shawn Campbell, arrived to deliver the long-awaited good news: The Campbells’ adoptive son, Roger Campbell, had been found guilty of their murders.
wkdzradio.com
Name Released In Hopkinsville Stabbing
Police have released the name of a man that was severely injured in a stabbing on West 13th Street in Hopkinsville Tuesday morning. Hopkinsville Police say 20-year-old Lorentez Sherrill of Hopkinsville was stabbed in the roadway on West 13th Street and taken to the hospital by private vehicle. He was...
wpsdlocal6.com
Jamie Jameson suspended from practicing law in Kentucky
KENTUCKY- Former Marshall County Circuit Court Judge Jamie Jameson is suspended from practicing law in the state, after failing to pay dues to the Kentucky Bar Association. According to a notice issued by the state bar association, Jameson's law license will be suspended until his membership can be restored. Jameson...
Comments / 0