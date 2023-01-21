ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
yoursportsedge.com

Warriors Go Cold in 47-39 Loss to Logan County

The points dried up in the second half for the Heritage Christian Academy Warriors on Monday, allowing visiting Logan County to rally for a 47-39 victory and put the brakes on a three-game losing run. Coming off a 57-41 victory over Bethel Christian Academy on Friday in which they knocked...
RUSSELLVILLE, KY
yoursportsedge.com

Lady Lyons Top Christian Fellowship for Third Straight Win

Piper Cotham scored 19 points and the Lyon County Lady Lyons earned their third win in a row with a 68-60 victory over Christian Fellowship on Saturday. Cotham drilled a pair of three-pointers in the first quarter, but Jayden Jackson and Lillian Burnett combined for ten to help Christian Fellowship to a 16-10 advantage.
EDDYVILLE, KY
yoursportsedge.com

Morris Hits for 31 as ACS Runs Past Todd Central

Make it a season sweep for the Lady Patriots from Allen County-Scottsville. The Lady Patriots used back-to-back-to-back threes to ignite a 13-0 first-half run and turned that into a 70-58 win over the Todd County Central Lady Rebels Monday night in Elkton. ACS had won the matchup between the two teams back on December 22 in Scottsville by a score of 64-55.
ELKTON, KY
yoursportsedge.com

Russellville Runs Past Lady Blazers 65-25

A fast start fueled the Russellville Lady Panthers to a 65-25 win over University Heights Academy Monday at Jim Young Gymnasium in Russellville. Sophomore Lareesha Cawthorn scored 10 of her game-high 25 points in the first quarter as the Lady Panthers jumped out to a 25-7 lead. A’miyah Collier buried...
RUSSELLVILLE, KY
yoursportsedge.com

Rebels Rally to Take Down Edmonson County in OT

The first time the Todd County Central Rebels and the Edmonson County Wildcats met this season it came down to the wire, so why should the return match Monday night in Elkton have been any different? The Rebels got through early game struggles with the Wildcats’ 3-2 zone and then survived late game free throw issues as they rallied from a double-digit first half deficit to pick up a 67-60 overtime win.
BROWNSVILLE, KY
WBKO

BGMU confirms water line hit impacting Bowling Green neighborhoods

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Bowling Green Municipal Utilities have confirmed a water line hit impacting water pressure and service in some areas. The BGMU said in a social media post that an AT&T contractor hit a water line impacting customers on Wellington, Dorchester, St. Albans, Foxmoor, Scott Lane and the surrounding areas.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
Murray Ledger & Times

Obituaries Jan. 24, 2023

Kelsie Reed Hooks, 88, of Murray, Kentucky, died Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital in Murray. Born September 23, 1934, in Golden Pond, Kentucky, he was the son of Stanton Reeves and Melissia “Lissie” Hudson Hooks. He worked at Murray Tappan and retired from Murray...
MURRAY, KY
wkdzradio.com

Christian County Fiscal Court Throws Support Behind Second Amendment

Christian County can now be considered among many municipalities in the Commonwealth as a “Second Amendment Sanctuary.”. The decision — though not unanimous — comes following considerable discussion not just during Tuesday morning’s fiscal court meeting, but more than two years of debate in and around Hopkinsville, and also in and around the court’s chambers.
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
WBKO

Retired Bowling Green pastor, chaplain passes away

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A staple in the Bowling Green community passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023. Rev. James L. Britt, who many people in the community knew as “The Rabbi,” served as the pastor of Eastwood Baptist Church for 12 years. He also started the chaplaincy program at The Med Center of Bowling Green where he served for 35 years.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
fox17.com

Two train cars overturn in Christian County

Two train cars have derailed in Pembroke, Kentucky late Monday night. The Pembroke Fire Department reports it happened near Main Street but there are no road closures because of it. CSX is on the scene and handling the situation. Pembroke Fire says there's no immediate danger, they're just asking everyone...
PEMBROKE, KY
radionwtn.com

Henry County Fire Victim Identified

Paris, Tenn.–Henry County Sheriff Josh Frey has released the name of the victim in Monday night’s fatal fire. Frey said the sheriff’s office has determined the victim as Shawn Denise Starr, age 50. The sheriff’s office and Cottage Grove Volunteer Fire Department were called to 380 Blake...
HENRY COUNTY, TN
WBKO

Sinkhole on Kentucky Transpark property causes road closure

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A sinkhole along Freeport Road caused the road to close, however, road crews working to repair the hole say that it has existed for some time, and is only being repaired due to Envision’s acquisition of the land. Envision AESC is the largest of...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
clarksvillenow.com

‘We did it. This is for y’all’: Grandson of elderly couple killed in 2010 brings verdict to their grave

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Resting in the center of Resthaven Memorial Gardens for the last 13 years have been William “Bill” and Ina Campbell. The cemetery was gripped by frosty winter weather on Monday as their grandson, Shawn Campbell, arrived to deliver the long-awaited good news: The Campbells’ adoptive son, Roger Campbell, had been found guilty of their murders.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
wkdzradio.com

Name Released In Hopkinsville Stabbing

Police have released the name of a man that was severely injured in a stabbing on West 13th Street in Hopkinsville Tuesday morning. Hopkinsville Police say 20-year-old Lorentez Sherrill of Hopkinsville was stabbed in the roadway on West 13th Street and taken to the hospital by private vehicle. He was...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Jamie Jameson suspended from practicing law in Kentucky

KENTUCKY- Former Marshall County Circuit Court Judge Jamie Jameson is suspended from practicing law in the state, after failing to pay dues to the Kentucky Bar Association. According to a notice issued by the state bar association, Jameson's law license will be suspended until his membership can be restored. Jameson...
KENTUCKY STATE

