Prince Harry reveals disturbing reason behind absence of Meghan's 'traumatized' rescue dog
Meghan Markle had to leave her beloved rescue dog, Bogart, in Canada when she first moved to the UK to marry Prince Harry
Popculture
King Charles to Pass Over Princess Charlotte When Handing Down Major Royal Title, Report Says
King Charles III is passing over his granddaughter Princess Charlotte for an important royal honor, favoring his brother Prince Edward instead. Recently, there have been reports that the new king would make his granddaughter the Duchess of Edinburgh, but the idea reportedly offended his Prince Edward. Now, a source close to the royal family tells The Daily Mail that the king has decided to give the title to Prince Edward after all.
Young girl wins $48.3 million settlement after having all her limbs amputated following missed meningitis and sepsis diagnosis
Her family argued that if doctors had immediately given her antibiotics, she would not have been so ill and her limbs might have been saved.
thebrag.com
Watch Beyoncé perform controversial Dubai concert
Footage has surfaced online of Beyoncé performing her controversial Dubai concert, her first headline show in over four years. Last week, it was announced that the music superstar had invited select journalists and influencers to join her in the UAE city to celebrate the opening of a swanky new hotel, the Atlantis Royal Hotel.
thebrag.com
Civil rights organisation calls for Kanye West to be banned from Australia over antisemitism
Australia’s leading civil rights organisation Chairman Dr Dvir Abramovic has called for Kanye West to be banned from Australia in light of his recent antisemitism remarks. The movement comes just a day after it was reported that the controversial rapper is planning to head to Australia to meet his Australian wife’s family. News broke that West and Australian designer Yeezy architect, Bianca Censori wed earlier this month.
thebrag.com
Much-loved Australian reality television star killed in freak accident
Australian reality star Ronald ‘Ron’ Selig who was a regular in the factual series Outback Opal Hunters has died at 66 after falling 5.8 metres on a construction site. Ron fell from the roof of a workshop at an industrial site back in November, however the public has only just been made aware of his passing.
thebrag.com
Sonia Kruger dishes on what Beyonce’s exclusive Dubai concert was like
Sonia Kruger has revealed that she thought she was being pranked when she received an invitation to the exclusive hotel opening that Beyonce performed at over the weekend in Dubai. The TV host told Fitzy & Wippa that she attended the event alongside fellow Australians Scotty Cam, Rebel Wilson and...
thebrag.com
Ruel announces long-awaited debut album, ‘4th Wall’
Ruel has finally announced his long-awaited debut studio album. Titled 4th Wall, the record will be released on Friday, March 3rd via RCA and Sony Music (Australia). 4th Wall can be pre-saved/pre-ordered here. To mark the album announcement, the Sydney singer-songwriter has shared the single ‘Must Be Nice’ (listen below),...
thebrag.com
Peking Duk are going on a massive national tour
Australian party starters Peking Duk are kicking off 2023 with a bang, announcing their first tour since 2019. The massive 16–date tour will kick off on March 3rd in Albury, and take in both major capital cities and regional towns, with some towns being visited by the electronic duo for the first time. The tour will culminate at Perth’s Metro City in on April 1st.
thebrag.com
Flea from Red Hot Chili Peppers hints at Glastonbury performance
Red Hot Chili Peppers bassist Flea has heavily hinted that the band will be performing at this year’s Glastonbury. The musician shared a Twitter post of a sketch of the Pyramid Stage drawn by Glastonbury and Radiohead artist Stanley Donwood with the caption, “yes”. The tweet caused...
thebrag.com
Amy Shark got Russell Crowe to fill in for Mark Hoppus at a recent gig
Amy Shark didn’t panic at a recent gig when her collaborator, Mark Hoppus, wasn’t available to perform their song, casually bringing up Hollywood icon Russell Crowe to fill in for him. During her performance of ‘Psycho’, a song from Shark’s 2018 debut album Love Monster, last night, Crowe...
thebrag.com
Karl Stefanovic left red faced after x-rated interview comment
Karl Stefanovic has been left red-faced and in a fit of giggles after a butcher used the term “shrinkage” during an interview on the Today Show. Stefanovic and co-host Sarah Abo interviewed a butcher today who is running a store which employs no staff. During the interview Karl asked him if he’d experienced any problems with theft.
thebrag.com
Rebel Wilson posts more pics of Dubai following fan criticism
Rebel Wilson faces further criticism from fans after she doubles down on her trip to Dubai with more Instagram pictures. Australian actress Rebel Wilson has come under heavy criticism from her followers after sharing pictures of her luxurious getaway to Dubai. Wilson was among other celebrities invited to the opening of the new Atlantis The Royal resort, where Beyoncé was reportedly paid around $34 million to perform a private set.
