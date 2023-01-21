ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Walmart stores in 6 states no longer provide single-use bags at checkout: Which states are next?

By Michael Bartiromo
WSAV News 3
WSAV News 3
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16jTGx_0kMfhoyH00

(NEXSTAR) – Paper? Plastic? Or none of the above?

This month, Walmart locations in three states eliminated single-use plastic and paper bags at checkout, as part of a move designed to encourage customers to bring, or buy, their own reusable bags.

These Walmart locations — in Colorado, Connecticut and New York — join Walmart stores in Maine, New Jersey and Vermont, where single-use bags have already been eliminated for shoppers at checkout registers, or those picking up online orders. (Single-use paper bags are still the default for delivery orders in most of these states, and plastic bags remain available “as needed” in the produce and meat sections, to prevent cross-contamination.)

“Eliminating single-use bags in Connecticut is part of our effort to reduce waste,” said Jane Ewing, senior vice president of Walmart Sustainability, in a statement provided to CT-based WTNH. “Our customers want to be engaged on this journey, and we remain committed to making the sustainable choice the everyday choice.”

The ultimate goal, as explained on the webpage for Walmart’s “Bag Better” initiative, is to eliminate potentially harmful waste entirely. Walmart stores in Mexico and Canada, for instance, have already eliminated single-use bags.

“We’ve set a goal to become a zero waste company, and plastic bags are a part of that,” the site says.

Walmart, however, has so far chosen only to eliminate single-use bags in states that had already enacted, or planned to enact, some kind of ban, restriction or additional fee for the bags. The company’s retail locations in Vermont, for instance, had eliminated single-use bags during a test in the summer of 2020, when the state announced that all businesses would be prohibited from providing them by July 2021.

Maine largely banned single-use plastic bags in July 2021, the same month as Vermont, at which time Walmart also went “bagless” at Maine locations, according to a Walmart representative.

In New Jersey’s case, a ban on single-use plastic bags — as well as paper bags at larger retailers — was approved in late 2020, with plans to go into effect by May 2022. Walmart locations in New Jersey stopped using single-use bags at statewide locations that month.

As for Colorado, Connecticut and New York, all three states have, or had planned, some form of statewide bag restriction. Colorado’s, which mandated that stores charge 10-cent fees per single-use paper bags, took effect Jan. 1, when Walmart ceased using single-use bags altogether at the state’s locations, Nexstar’s KDVR reported. Connecticut had already banned single-use plastic shopping bags in July 2021, WTNH reported, and New York had done the same the previous year.

In some of these cases, Walmart has opted to go further than the laws required, specifically by banning all single-use bags in states where only plastic bags are no longer allowed. But its plans for future programs in similar states — and which states those may be — have not been publicly outlined.

The company’s corporate website states its intentions to continue encouraging reusable bags, mainly by participating in, and donating money to, a “Beyond the Bag” initiative alongside retailers like Target and CVS, which seeks to find new, sustainable solutions.

“We will continue to follow regulations as well as learning from the pilots we are working on with Beyond the Bag about how to make this transition as convenient as possible for our associates and customers, improve pain points around recycling, offer reusable options and identify additional ways to encourage customers to reuse the bags again and again,” said Aman Singh, Walmart’s leader of global communications, in a statement shared with Nexstar.

When asked where Walmart plans to eliminate single-use bags in the future, Singh declined to provide any specifics.

It would seem likely, though, that Walmart would eventually expand its bag-free policy to states with laws already prohibiting, or somehow restricting, their distribution. California, Delaware, Oregon, Washington and all Hawaii counties already have some sort of restriction (or otherwise widespread ban) on the distribution of plastic shopping bags, or require a fee for paper bags, according to the National Conference of State Legislators.

Currently, however, the above states are outnumbered by those with preemption laws on the books, which would block or override any attempt by a smaller municipality or jurisdiction from imposing such a bag ban, according to the NCSL. In some of these states, lawmakers had cited the COVID pandemic for keeping single-use bags around. A senator in Oklahoma, too, had also argued that a fee for plastic bags might raise food costs back in 2019, according to Ballotpedia.

Opponents, meanwhile, say these preemption laws only protect plastics manufacturers. An opponent of the preemption law in Oklahoma accused the bill’s author of doing just that, and bowing to lobbyists with “deep corporate pockets,” per Oklahoma news outlet The Norman Transcript.

Walmart could always choose to eliminate single-use bags at its retail outlets even in states with preemption laws. But so far, it appears as if the company has expanded its bag-free initiatives to states where lawmakers already made the first moves.

There’s also no telling when Walmart might attempt to eliminate single-use bags from future locations. Despite the company’s own goals to “achieve zero waste in [its] own operations” by 2025, Walmart has “not yet” given itself any deadline for nixing the bags nationwide, a representative tells Nexstar.

Comments / 0

Related
WSAV News 3

Savannah Police seeks credit card theft suspects

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Detectives are working to identify a man and woman they say were captured on surveillance footage using stolen credit cards. According to the Savannah Police Department (SPD), the cards were stolen from a vehicle in late November and subsequently used at Best Buy to buy an iPad and MacBook Pro. The […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Alex Murdaugh greets jury pool during second day of selections

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Disbarred attorney Alex Murdaugh greeted a pool of potential jurors Tuesday morning as the second day of selections began inside a Colleton County courtroom. The fourth and final group of prospective jurors arrived at the courthouse to answer questions from Judge Clifton Newman as he worked to sift out those […]
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
WSAV News 3

Woman dies after medical emergency, crash in Toombs Co.

TOOMBS COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — A woman was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Toombs County on Monday. According to the Toombs County Sheriff’s Office, around 3:13 p.m. on Jan. 23, dispatch received a call that a vehicle had wrecked near the intersection of Cedar Crossing Vidalia Road and J.P. Milligan Road in Uvalda. Upon […]
TOOMBS COUNTY, GA
WSAV News 3

Teen injured in Amaranth Avenue shooting

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A teenager was injured Tuesday in a shooting on Amaranth Avenue. According to the Savannah Police Department (SPD), the 15-year-old sustained a wound to the leg, believed to be non-life-threatening. He was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. There is no word yet on any suspects. Anyone with information on […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Judge approves settlement between Murdaugh estate and Beach family

HAMPTON COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) — A settlement between the family of Mallory Beach and the estate of Alex Murdaugh’s murdered wife Maggie Murdaugh is now official. The deal brings to an end the civil lawsuit against the estate and Buster Murdaugh filed by the Beach family connected to the boat crash back in 2019 that […]
WSAV News 3

As egg prices soar, local businesses feel the impact

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Egg prices are hurting just about everyone’s pockets, including bakery and restaurant owners.  According to NBC, the national average cost of eggs has doubled in the last two years, with prices climbing to almost $10. Owner of Unforgettable Bakery in Savannah, Belinda Baptiste, says she has felt the pinch. “Can’t get […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Food trucks fuel journalists covering Murdaugh trial

WALTERBORO, S.C. (WSAV) – An army of journalists and trial watchers have descended on the small town of Walterboro as Alex Murdaugh’s murder trial continues. The disbarred attorney is accused of murder in the June 2021 killings of his wife, Maggie, and youngest son, Paul, who were found shot to death near dog kennels at […]
WALTERBORO, SC
WSAV News 3

EF1 Tornado hit Alma Sunday Night

The National Weather Service of Jacksonville has confirmed that a tornado touched down northeast of Alma, near Bennett Still Highway in Bacon County. Initially, the tornado tracked northeastward for about 3 1/2 miles, crossing Dedge Farm Road and Mallard Road. The tornado then shifted east/northeastward passing Whip-poor-will Way and Crossing Oak Hill Church Road. It […]
ALMA, GA
WSAV News 3

Missing 12-year-old found safe

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Savannah Police say a missing 12-year-old has been found. Joshallyn Huckleberry, 12, was last seen on Jan. 22 at 7:30 p.m. in the 1200 block of E. 38th St. Police say she returned home and is safe.
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Dean Forest Rd. construction impacting local businesses

SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — Construction on Dean Forest Rd. is causing concern among businesses that call the roadway home. Drivers aren’t the only ones affected by the Dean Forest construction. A local restaurant that sits right on this road says her business has been impacted in a negative way. Ronnie’s Restaurant has been a staple […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

WSAV News 3

60K+
Followers
17K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

On Your Side at wsav.com with news, weather and sports from the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry.

 https://wsav.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy