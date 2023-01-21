ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Malibu, CA

Janecke Named CHA Rookie of the Week

WINTRHOP, Mass.- Penn State women's ice hockey freshman Tessa Janecke picked up her fifth College Hockey America Rookie of the Week honor on Tuesday. The Orangeville, Ill. native compiled two goals and one assist in the series against Mercyhurst this past week. Her two goals came back-to-back in game two of the series on Monday as she scored the game-tying goal with 21 seconds left in the third period to send the game into overtime. Her second goal came as the game winner 22 seconds into the overtime period to secure the 3-2 victory and the series sweep of the Lakers.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Thompson Leads Lady Lions Past Wisconsin, 74-69

UNIVERSITY PARK — Taniyah Thompson led Penn State to victory with a season-high 27 points, as the Lady Lions (12-8, 3-6) defeated Wisconsin (6-14, 2-7) 74-69 Sunday evening in the Bryce Jordan Center. The Lady Lions finished the game by making 10-of-11 of their last baskets in the victory....
MADISON, WI
Men’s Basketball Travels to Rutgers Tuesday Night

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. – The Penn State men's basketball team hits the road for a midweek battle at Rutgers Tuesday night at Jersey Mike's Arena. Tipoff is slated for 6:30 p.m. on the Big Ten Network. FOLLOW ALONG. TV: Big Ten Network – Jason Horowitz (pxp) & Stephen Bardo...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
No. 12/11 Women's Hockey Sweeps Mercyhurst in OT, 3-2

ERIE, Pa.- The No. 12/11 ranked Penn State women's ice hockey team secured the series sweep of Mercyhurst by a score of 3-2 in overtime on Monday. No goal was scored until the third period when Kiara Zanon scored her third goal of the series 5:48 into the third period while the team was shorthanded to put Penn State ahead 1-0.
ERIE, PA
Penn State Athletics Announces NIL Resource Partnerships with INFLCR and Accelerate Sports Ventures

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. – Penn State Athletics announced agreements to bring additional Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) resources to its student-athletes. Athletics has partnered with INFLCR to bring the Nittany Lion Exchange to student-athletes to aid in their NIL opportunities. In addition, the department has been working with Accelerate Sports Ventures to produce NIL education and opportunities to student-athletes and all stakeholders.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Marques Hagans Added to Penn State Football Coaching Staff

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. – Penn State head football coach James Franklin announced the hiring of Marques Hagans (pronounced Marcus) as offensive recruiting coordinator and wide receivers coach for the Nittany Lions. Hagans comes to Happy Valley after spending 11 seasons at his alma mater, Virginia, in a variety of roles.
STATE COLLEGE, PA

