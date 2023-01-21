Read full article on original website
KTEN.com
Ada school salutes legacy of late student with books
ADA, Okla. (KTEN) — Washington Elementary students have a new book vending machine, another way to honor the late Ada High School student Wyatt Brown and continuing his message of love in the school district. “It was something he actually created in a T-shirt, and people wanted the shirts...
KTEN.com
Denison addresses safety concerns at Apex apartments
DENISON, Texas (KTEN) — Following multiple inspections of East Coast Apartments on West Crawford Street and Circle Apartments on South Austin Street, the City of Denison has determined that these complexes are be unsafe to live in. "It's definitely not livable," said East Coast resident Greg Ortiz. "I mean,...
KXII.com
Stonewall man appointed to Okla. pardon and parole board
Okla. (KXII) - Governor Kevin Stitt announced the appointment of Calvin Prince to the Oklahoma Pardon and Parole board on Monday. According to a press release, Prince served on the Oklahoma Department of Corrections Board of Directors since 2019 and worked in the Oklahoma justice system since 2012. “I count...
KTEN.com
Billboard offers visibility for Van Alstyne merchants
VAN ALSTYNE, Texas (KTEN) -- Earlier this month, board members of the Van Alstyne Community and Economic Development voted to offer one of their billboards they lease to local businesses. This is the first time that the corporation is offering this discount after expanding their nonprofit public funds program. "Billboards...
KTEN.com
Denison wants answers on water sale to subdivision
DENISON, Texas (KTEN) — For several months, the city of Denison sold water to Northern Hills Development, which supplies water to the Northern Hills subdivision. We're told that Northern Hills Development has yet to pay the city for that utility service. The City Council approved a resolution asking the...
KXII.com
All bills paid Denison apartments set to lose water in March
DENISON, Texas (KXII) - Residents at East Coast Apartments said this morning they woke up to a notice on their door stating their water may be cut off on March 1. “It’s like deja vu all over again,” said Bill Dodson, a resident at East Coast Apartments. The...
Garden & Gun
Head On Over to “Reba’s Place”
Reba McEntire has a lot on her plate. In addition to film and TV projects, including Lifetime’s “The Hammer” and ABC’s “Big Sky,” she’s soon kicking off a spring tour that will culminate in her first-ever concert at Madison Square Garden, and she’s working on a lifestyle and entertaining book to be released this fall. In the midst of it all, she’ll be appearing this Thursday, January 26, at the grand opening of Reba’s Place, a restaurant and music venue in Atoka, Oklahoma, very near to where she grew up. Luckily, we got Reba to sit still just long enough to chat about that last venture.
KTEN.com
Van Alstyne honors police chief
VAN ALSTYNE, Texas (KTEN) — The City of Van Alstyne is recognizing police Chief Tim Barnes for his service. Barnes began his career with the department in 1993. Thirty years later, the city surprised the chief with a plaque to honor his dedication to the city. "It's really the...
KTEN.com
Fannin County Commissioners address road concerns
BONHAM, Texas (KTEN) — Fannin County Commissioners know that street maintenance is one of the top priorities for taxpayers. So they are focused on finding solutions about how to best maintain the county's roads. "There needs to be prioritization, and people need to consciously plan what they are going...
KTEN.com
Texas police keep tabs at traffic stops to ensure fair treatment
(KTEN) —Taking steps to keep police honest and unbiased, a Texas law requires that all departments conducting traffic stops file and report all stops before March 1 every year. "Expect an unbiased enforcement of the law," said Sherman police spokesperson Brett Mullen. "These processes kind of safeguard that, as...
KTEN.com
Detour set for key Sherman highway intersection
SHERMAN, Texas (KTEN) — Starting Thursday, motorists eastbound on U.S. 82 in Sherman should plan on taking a little more time when trying to exit at U.S. 75. The Texas Department of Transportation said Exit 642 will be temporarily closed to complete construction of the eastbound frontage road and new exit ramp.
KTEN.com
Denison has plan to bounce back from 2019 Main Street fire
DENISON, Texas (KTEN) -- October 9, 2019: The City of Denison lost three historic buildings in the 300 block of West Main Street to a devastating fire. "It's the right time to begin the process of building back," said Mayor Janet Gott. "It impacted 2 Chicks Home and Market, my friend's house, Luxor Nails... and multiple others that had various degrees."
KOCO
Oklahoma apartment complex residents ask for help after receiving 5-day eviction notices
PAULS VALLEY, Okla. — Residents at a Pauls Valley affordable housing apartment complex were told to pay up or get up. They were told that they would be evicted in five days from the Pauls Valley Terrace if they didn't pay large sums of money that they claim they don't owe.
KTEN.com
Tom Bean sweeps rival Whitewright in hoops
WHITEWRIGHT, Texas (KTEN) - The stands were packed at Whitewright High School Tuesday night to see the "Battle of Highway 11" basketball edition between Tom Bean and Whitewright. The boys game was controlled by the Tomcats winning 44-31. The girls contest came down to the wire but a late, fourth-quarter...
KXII.com
Suspect named in fatal Boswell shooting
BOSWELL, Okla. (KXII) - A 21-year-old man is in custody, accused of fatally shooting a person early Tuesday morning. Chase Rocha allegedly shot a victim on Unger Road sometime after 2 a.m. Choctaw County Sheriff Terry Park said the victim was identified as Rocha’s mother. Rocha fled the scene,...
KXII.com
Grayson County patrol car hits woman crossing highway
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - A Grayson County Sheriff’s Deputy hit a pedestrian while driving last night, according to the sheriff’s office. A post on the department’s Facebook stated it happened around 10 last night. A patrol car was driving down Highway 11 near Cedar Road when a pedestrian crossed the highway.
KTEN.com
Gainesville double murder suspect surrenders
GAINESVILLE, Texas (KTEN) — A 17-year-old named as a suspect in the shooting deaths of two other teenagers in Gainesville last week is now in custody. Gainesville police said Samuel Gary Lee King surrendered without incident around 9:30 Monday morning. He is being held at the Cooke County Justice Center facing capital murder charges.
KXII.com
Charges filed after four inmates allegedly assaulted another inmate
PONTOTOC COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - Charges were submitted to the Pontotoc County District Attorney Friday on four inmates accused of brutally assaulting another inmate in the county jail. Pontotoc County Undersheriff Arnold Scott said four men, whose names have not been released yet, lured the victim into the sleeping area...
KTEN.com
Gainesville teen sought in double homicide case
GAINESVILLE, Texas (KTEN) — Gainesville police have identified a suspect in the January 16 double homicide of two teenagers. Gainesville resident Samuel Gary Lee King, 17, is facing an outstanding capital murder arrest warrant in connection with the shooting deaths of 19-year-old Anthony Delgado and a 16-year-old juvenile. "King...
KXII.com
Carter County man charged with trafficking fentanyl
CARTER COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - A Carter County man was arrested for trafficking fentanyl, police say. According to court documents, Jesse Ray Collins-Harris, 26, was arrested on Sunday and charged with trafficking illegal drugs, by knowingly possessing in excess of one gram of fentanyl, a controlled dangerous substance. Collins-Harris faces...
