ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Comments / 0

Related
dallasexpress.com

State Lawmakers Discuss School Choice

AUSTIN – An assembly of Texas lawmakers debated and weighed the benefits and risks of school choice policies at an event as the regular session of the Texas legislature got underway. Sen. Brandon Creighton (R-Conroe), Rep. Harold Dutton, Jr. (D-Houston), Rep. Carrie Isaac (R-Wimberly), and Rep. Brian Harrison (R-Midlothian)...
TEXAS STATE
dallasexpress.com

Unemployment Down, Jobs up in Texas

Texas gained 29,500 new jobs in December 2022 and experienced a drop in unemployment, according to a press release from the Texas Workforce Commission. Unemployment dipped to 3.9% in December, the first time it has fallen below 4% since February 2020. Governor Greg Abbott celebrated the numbers, saying that Texas...
TEXAS STATE
dallasexpress.com

Can Texans Legally Ride in Truck Beds?

A common sight in Texas is passengers riding in the bed of a truck. However, knowledge about the state’s transportation laws is a little less common. For Texans aged 18 and older, it is legal to ride in the bed of a truck, KXAN reported. The same is true for riding in the bed of a trailer.
TEXAS STATE
dallasexpress.com

Texas Woman Claims Cousin’s $1M Ticket

A Houston woman’s luck is up after she admitted to cashing in her cousin’s $1 million lottery ticket and keeping the payout in 2020. Iris Amador Argueta, 34, pleaded guilty to second-degree grand larceny after the scratch-off she allegedly stole got her a large payout, according to Anne T. Donnelly, the district attorney for Nassau County, New York. Argueta could be facing 15-48 months in prison.
GLEN COVE, NY
dallasexpress.com

North Texas Anticipates Much-Needed Rain

Weather forecasts report that Texans will soon be seeing some much-needed rain. A large storm system has been making its way through the southern Central Plains and towards the Lone Star State. Tomorrow, the rain is expected to hit the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex. There is a 100% chance of precipitation, as NBC 5 DFW reported.
DALLAS, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy