The Commercial Appeal

Grizzlies players unsure why Shannon Sharpe could stay at game after halftime altercation

LOS ANGELES -- Shannon Sharpe and Tee Morant hugged before the fourth quarter of Friday night's game between the Memphis Grizzlies and Los Angeles Lakers, but multiple Grizzlies players don't believe they should've had the opportunity to embrace. After a halftime altercation between Sharpe and Grizzlies players, the Pro Football Hall of Famer and Fox Sports personality returned to his courtside seat in the second half of the Grizzlies' 122-121 loss. He stayed until the end...
The Comeback

WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed

After nearly 10 months in a Russian prison colony, Brittney Griner was finally released following drug charges and a surprising nine-year prison sentence. And now that she’s back home and even making public appearances, her next step is to get back on the basketball court as she plans to play for the Phoenix Mercury this season. But that could Read more... The post WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
FOX59

Okogie, Bridges lead short-handed Suns past Pacers 112-107

PHOENIX (AP) — Josh Okogie had 24 points and 10 rebounds, Mikal Bridges added 22 points and the short-handed Phoenix Suns won their second straight game, beating the Indiana Pacers 112-107 on Saturday night. Indiana had a chance to tie on its final possession, but Buddy Hield missed a rushed 3-pointer with two seconds left. […]
CBS Chicago

Concordia University men's basketball team will not play remaining conference games

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Concordia University men's basketball team will not play its remaining conference games, which practically ends the team's competitive season. CBS 2's Sabrina Franza spoke with a parent of one of the players still not cleared to playa fter he and five other players were hospitalized a few weeks ago. The father was not surprised to hear the news, though it still was not wanted he wanted to hear. "Everything's sas. It's just said," said Ryan Collicott. Collicott caught up with CBS 2 by phone Saturday night, fresh off a Zoom meeting for players and their families to decide what to...
Yardbarker

Dennis Schroder Dedicates Win Over Grizzlies To Anton Walkes

During Friday night’s 122-121 thrilling win against the Memphis Grizzlies, Los Angeles Lakers guard Dennis Schroder helped seal the victory after stealing the ball from Desmond Bane and finishing a three-point play in transition. The 29-year-old had an all-around effort in the Lakers’ nail-biting victory, scoring 19 points with...
Yardbarker

Dennis Schröder Salvages Late-Game 122-121 LA Win Over Grizzlies

Your injury-plagued Los Angeles Lakers finally closed out a narrow late-game victory!. LA has been on the wrong side of near-misses in three of its last four games, all lost by five points or less against playoff-caliber clubs. Today, in one of the best wins of the year (it's this or that well-rounded December 16th Denver blowout), LA defeated one of the best teams in its conference, the now 31-14 Memphis Grizzlies, thanks to some clutch play from two of its veteran guards, Russell Westbrook and Dennis Schröder.
sportingalert.com

Memphis Grizzlies vs Phoenix Suns: How to watch live?

The Memphis Grizzlies are determined to bounce back from their recent setback as they continue their season-high five-game road trip against the Phoenix Suns on Sunday night at Footprint Center. Check out the latest head-to-head stats. Despite squandering a 13-point lead in the third quarter and seeing their franchise-record-tying 11-game...
WGMD Radio

