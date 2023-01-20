Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular fine dining gas station restaurant in Fort Worth area closing this weekendAsh JurbergFort Worth, TX
Governor Greg Abbott Claimed He Could Kick Better Than the Dallas Cowboy’s KickerTom HandyTexas State
Our 5 Favorite All-You-Can-Eat Buffets in TexasEast Coast TravelerHouston, TX
Escapes and murders. What is happening at Dallas Zoo?Ash JurbergDallas, TX
Local Residents Hope This Is the Final Chapter for Toxic South Dallas FactoryNick ReynoldsDallas, TX
Related
Memphis Grizzlies blew it vs. Lakers, but there are more chances for history | Giannotto
The Memphis Grizzlies blew a chance to make history Friday night in Los Angeles. They blew a chance to get the last laugh after Shannon Sharpe made a fool of himself courtside. They blew a chance to reinforce to a national television audience that there’s plenty of bite behind their bark. ...
LeBron James backs Shannon Sharpe after courtside incident with Memphis Grizzlies: ‘That’s my guy’
Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James supported NFL Hall of Famer Shannon Sharpe, and he got into a courtside incident with members of the Memphis Grizzlies.
Grizzlies players unsure why Shannon Sharpe could stay at game after halftime altercation
LOS ANGELES -- Shannon Sharpe and Tee Morant hugged before the fourth quarter of Friday night's game between the Memphis Grizzlies and Los Angeles Lakers, but multiple Grizzlies players don't believe they should've had the opportunity to embrace. After a halftime altercation between Sharpe and Grizzlies players, the Pro Football Hall of Famer and Fox Sports personality returned to his courtside seat in the second half of the Grizzlies' 122-121 loss. He stayed until the end...
Cam Johnson Won't Play vs. Pacers; Other Suns Injury Updates
The Phoenix Suns will be without Cam Johnson after his return to action on Thursday with knee soreness.
WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed
After nearly 10 months in a Russian prison colony, Brittney Griner was finally released following drug charges and a surprising nine-year prison sentence. And now that she’s back home and even making public appearances, her next step is to get back on the basketball court as she plans to play for the Phoenix Mercury this season. But that could Read more... The post WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
"He wasn't touching the guy" — Patrick Ewing never high-fived his teammates who had not washed their hands
Apart from Patrick Ewing, the likes of Michael Jordan and Jason Terry practiced weird superstitions.
Okogie, Bridges lead short-handed Suns past Pacers 112-107
PHOENIX (AP) — Josh Okogie had 24 points and 10 rebounds, Mikal Bridges added 22 points and the short-handed Phoenix Suns won their second straight game, beating the Indiana Pacers 112-107 on Saturday night. Indiana had a chance to tie on its final possession, but Buddy Hield missed a rushed 3-pointer with two seconds left. […]
Raptors Coach Nick Nurse Says The NBA Should Eliminate The Coach's Challenge
Nick Nurse reveals his true thoughts on NBA challenge rule.
Leonard, George lead Clippers past Mavericks, 112-98
DALLAS (AP) — Kawhi Leonard scored 30 points, Paul George had 21 and Norman Powell added 19 off the bench to give the Los Angeles Clippers a 112-98 win over the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday. After Dallas led 54-49 at halftime, the Clippers outscored the Mavericks 63-44 in the...
Concordia University men's basketball team will not play remaining conference games
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Concordia University men's basketball team will not play its remaining conference games, which practically ends the team's competitive season. CBS 2's Sabrina Franza spoke with a parent of one of the players still not cleared to playa fter he and five other players were hospitalized a few weeks ago. The father was not surprised to hear the news, though it still was not wanted he wanted to hear. "Everything's sas. It's just said," said Ryan Collicott. Collicott caught up with CBS 2 by phone Saturday night, fresh off a Zoom meeting for players and their families to decide what to...
Yardbarker
Dennis Schroder Dedicates Win Over Grizzlies To Anton Walkes
During Friday night’s 122-121 thrilling win against the Memphis Grizzlies, Los Angeles Lakers guard Dennis Schroder helped seal the victory after stealing the ball from Desmond Bane and finishing a three-point play in transition. The 29-year-old had an all-around effort in the Lakers’ nail-biting victory, scoring 19 points with...
Larry Bird Had an ‘Unbelievable’ Memory of Michael Jordan’s Jumping Ability: ‘His Knees Almost Hit Me in the Chin’
If you ever find yourself wondering about how impressive Michael Jordan really was, just listen to Larry Bird's early memory of His Airness. The post Larry Bird Had an ‘Unbelievable’ Memory of Michael Jordan’s Jumping Ability: ‘His Knees Almost Hit Me in the Chin’ appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Yardbarker
Dennis Schröder Salvages Late-Game 122-121 LA Win Over Grizzlies
Your injury-plagued Los Angeles Lakers finally closed out a narrow late-game victory!. LA has been on the wrong side of near-misses in three of its last four games, all lost by five points or less against playoff-caliber clubs. Today, in one of the best wins of the year (it's this or that well-rounded December 16th Denver blowout), LA defeated one of the best teams in its conference, the now 31-14 Memphis Grizzlies, thanks to some clutch play from two of its veteran guards, Russell Westbrook and Dennis Schröder.
Lakers And Trail Blazers Injury Reports
The Los Angeles Lakers and Portland Trail Blazers have announced their injury reports.
sportingalert.com
Memphis Grizzlies vs Phoenix Suns: How to watch live?
The Memphis Grizzlies are determined to bounce back from their recent setback as they continue their season-high five-game road trip against the Phoenix Suns on Sunday night at Footprint Center. Check out the latest head-to-head stats. Despite squandering a 13-point lead in the third quarter and seeing their franchise-record-tying 11-game...
Derrick Rose Waited 3 Hours For Kobe Bryant To Shoot Famous NBA 2K Commercial: "He Made Me Pay My Dues"
Kobe Bryant once made Derrick Rose wait 3 full hours when they had to shoot an NBA 2K commercial together, and Rose recounted the tale.
Braves play-by-play announcer leaving team after nearly 20 seasons, heading to Cardinals, report says
ATLANTA — A man who has been the voice of the Atlanta Braves for nearly 20 years is reportedly leaving the team. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. According to a report from The Athletic, Chip Caray will join the St. Louis Cardinals broadcast team this upcoming season.
NBA Players With The Most Championships: Bill Russell Is The Real Lord Of The Rings
Celtics legend Bill Russell won the most rings in NBA history.
WGMD Radio
Los Angeles Lakers-Memphis Grizzlies courtside incident involved Shannon Sharpe, Tee Morant, Dillon Brooks
Shannon Sharpe and the Memphis Grizzlies’ Ja Morant and Dillon Brooks were involved in an apparent courtside incident at Friday evening’s game in Los Angeles. Sharpe, the co-host of Fox Sports’ “Skip and Shannon: Undisputed,” was sitting courtside at the game but was briefly escorted away by security officials after he allegedly yelled at the players and an incident ensued.
Comments / 0