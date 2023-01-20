Read full article on original website
dallasexpress.com
Police Investigating Shooting on Expressway
A man was found suffering from a single gunshot wound while in his vehicle according to a news release from the Dallas Police Department. When officers arrived on the scene, they found that the victim, now identified as 33-year-old Khurram Ali, had been shot, police said. Dallas Fire and Rescue...
dallasexpress.com
Ex PTA President Arrested for Theft
Police arrested the former Parent Teacher Association (PTA) president of a Mansfield Independent School District (MISD) elementary school. Authorities took Jennifer Medina into custody last Friday, charging her with a state jail felony — theft of property $2,500 – $30,000 — after the current PTA president at Roberta Tipps Elementary alerted the MISD Police Department about thousands of dollars that were missing from the PTA’s treasury.
dallasexpress.com
One Dead, One Injured in Whataburger Shooting
One teen is dead and another is injured after gunfire erupted outside a Whataburger restaurant in Fort Worth on Friday afternoon, NBC DFW reported. Police said a 16-year-old boy was killed and a 17-year-old girl was critically wounded. The incident occurred close to the Fort Worth Independent School District’s R.L....
dallasexpress.com
Video Exposes Dallas Open-Air Drug Den
An apparent drug den was discovered within Dallas city limits, not in the depths of some murky basement but in plain sight. Local media personality Alex Stein tweeted a video on Twitter of what appears to be an open-air drug den next to a highway overpass west of University Park. The video showcased multiple people seemingly buying, selling, and using different types of illicit drugs.
dallasexpress.com
City Council | Hands off the Homeless?
Dallas police officers have allegedly been told not to enforce laws against vagrants and homeless people. The Dallas Express recently spoke with Mike Stapell, a former Highland Park police officer, who said that Dallas police have been told “hands off the homeless” by the city government. “Back in...
dallasexpress.com
Report Review Icy Pile-up in 2021
New information released brings insight into what may have contributed to the colossal 133-car pile-up that occurred in Tarrant County in 2021. The icy crash happened at about 6 a.m. on February 11, 2021, in the southbound toll lanes of Interstate 35 West (I-35W). It resulted in 42 injuries, six of which were fatal.
dallasexpress.com
Parents Support Suspended Football Coach
Several parents as well as current and former football players of Rockwall Heath High School attended Tuesday night’s board meeting in support of suspended football coach John Harrell. The meeting was supposed to be a closed session — which is required by the Texas Association of School Boards for...
dallasexpress.com
DFW Mayors Discuss Legislative Agenda
A group of 18 mayors from across Texas have released an outline of legislative priorities they would like the Texas Legislature to address as it begins its 88th session in Austin. The organization Big City Mayors (BCM) includes the leaders of cities such as Amarillo, Austin, Brownsville, Corpus Christi, El...
dallasexpress.com
Atmos Answers for Service Disruptions
Atmos Energy has illuminated reasons for its disruptions in service. The Texas Railroad Commission (RRC) previously announced that it would conduct an investigation into Atmos to explain why customers had experienced losses in natural gas service, as previously reported by The Dallas Express. Atmos reported low pressure as the reason...
dallasexpress.com
New Median Causes Concern
A new median in Keller is causing concern among residents. City officials are offering a temporary solution. As part of an ongoing roadway reconstruction project that will connect the west and east sides of Old Town, the addition of a new median has residents concerned. Alonzo Linan, Keller’s public works director, told NBC DFW that the curb could catch unaware drivers off guard.
dallasexpress.com
Broadnax Slights Third-Party Reviewers
Including third-party reviewers could be the solution Dallas needs to solve its backlogged building permit process. According to the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation, a third-party inspector is an “approved person or agency, private or public,” that is qualified to conduct inspections of “industrialized housing, buildings, and portions thereof for compliance with the approved plans, documentation, compliance control manual, and mandatory building codes.”
dallasexpress.com
Downtown Dallas Best in the Country?
One real estate software provider listed Dallas’ city center as the top downtown in the United States, according to a new report released by StorageCafe, despite well-known challenges faced by residents. The city was named ahead of others such as Nashville, San Diego, and Austin. The designation may come...
dallasexpress.com
New Crow Museum of Asian Art
The Crow Museum of Asian Art is expanding into a second location. The new museum, located on the campus of the University of Texas (UT) at Dallas, is part of a planned cultural district that will span 12 acres, NBC 5 reported. It will be a part of the Edith and Peter O’Donnell Jr. Athenaeum.
dallasexpress.com
Longhorn Ballroom to Return in Spring
The legendary Longhorn Ballroom will return this spring, Edwin Cabaniss said Thursday in a statement. The spring lineup has yet to be announced. The Longhorn Ballroom was first established in 1950 as Bob Wills Ranch House. Since then, the venue hosted various musical acts from country-western icons such as Willie Nelson and Loretta Lynn to rockers like the Sex Pistols and Red Hot Chili Peppers to jazz musicians such as Nat King Cole.
dallasexpress.com
Local City Plans Construction for ‘Glamping’
Highland Village is hoping to turn a park into a camping destination. The Pilot Knoll Park project is supposed to get new upgrades this summer with new construction projects, according to Community Impact. “It’s been a [of] couple years’ worth of work, and we’re almost at the end of the...
dallasexpress.com
Local Shopping Center Under New Ownership
Mansfield’s Shops at Broad shopping center is now back in the possession of property vendors after its previous owners fell behind on finances. The 400,000-sq-ft. center opened in 2019, offering easy access to popular retail stores including TJ Maxx, Academy, At Home, and Belk. It is located at the northeast corner of U.S. Highway 287.
dallasexpress.com
No.14 TCU Downs No.2 Kansas on Road
No.14 TCU dominated in an 83-60 win at No.2 Kansas for the Horned Frogs’ first-ever win at Allen Fieldhouse. The win is also the highest-ranked road win by a TCU team in program history, and the 23-point winning margin was the largest by the Horned Frogs on the road in 25 years. TCU entered the game with an 0-17 record in road games vs. opponents in the top five of the AP Poll.
