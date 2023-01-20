The legendary Longhorn Ballroom will return this spring, Edwin Cabaniss said Thursday in a statement. The spring lineup has yet to be announced. The Longhorn Ballroom was first established in 1950 as Bob Wills Ranch House. Since then, the venue hosted various musical acts from country-western icons such as Willie Nelson and Loretta Lynn to rockers like the Sex Pistols and Red Hot Chili Peppers to jazz musicians such as Nat King Cole.

DALLAS, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO