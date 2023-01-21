Read full article on original website
8 DFW Apartments That Are Under $800 a MonthEvan CrosbyDallas, TX
Our 5 Favorite All-You-Can-Eat Buffets in TexasEast Coast TravelerHouston, TX
These Texas Residents Could See Up to $50,000 in Homeowner AssistanceTom HandyDallas, TX
Escapes and murders. What is happening at Dallas Zoo?Ash JurbergDallas, TX
Dallas police officer accidentally shoots own son after mistaking him for an intruder, will not face chargesSan HeraldDallas, TX
Proposed Universal Studios theme park in Frisco not a done deal yet
FRISCO, Texas — A Universal Studios theme park and the city of Frisco might just be a perfect fit. But the deal isn’t quite finalized and residents have expressed some concerns. Mayor Jeff Cheney joined us on Inside Texas Politics this week and told us that planning and...
dmagazine.com
This 900-Square-Foot Plano Steak House Combines Beef Education, Bourbon, and Fine Dining
It’s easy to miss Bar Ranch Steak Co. in downtown Plano. Despite it’s prominent location on East 15th Street in the heart of Plano’s historic district, the seven-table fine dining restaurant has little signage and sits subtly among it louder, more vibrant neighbors. But inside, its leader Lane Rainwater, is making noise around dry aging and beef genetics, aiming to inform patrons more about their meal than the typical steakhouse.
These Texas pizza places ranked among best in North America: report
Pizza, there's truly no better gameday or cheat meal that exists on this earth other than a beautiful doughy, saucy, cheesy pizza with toppings galore (or no toppings for you plain pizza lovers).
crosstimbersgazette.com
Study ranks Flower Mound best place to live in Texas
Flower Mound ranks No. 1 in a list of the best places to live in Texas, according to study by Rocket Homes, a real estate and mortgage lending company. To create this ranking, Rocket Homes analyzed 70 of the most populated cities in Texas using key metrics including crime and unemployment rates, housing costs, median monthly income and more. Flower Mound was ranked No. 1 in all of Texas thanks to its low property and violent crime rates, a proportionate housing cost to income ratio, low unemployment rate and more, according to a news release from the town of Flower Mound.
The Daily South
Universal Officially Announces Plans For A New Family-Friendly Theme Park In Texas
Orlando is getting a little competition in the theme park game. Universal Parks and Resorts has revealed that its newest theme park won’t be in Florida or even California. Instead, amusement park fans will be heading to the Lone Star State for an immersive new experience. Universal Parks &...
2 Texas coffee shops ranked among the 25 best in the entire country: Report
Everyone loves a good cup of coffee, whether it's to get your day started or get you through the afternoon to push to the end of the work day. If you're looking for a good latte, macchiato, or just a cup of black coffee, there's no shortage of amazing coffee shops in the country.
Chick-fil-A to bring chicken sandwiches to northwest Plano
Chick-fil-A serves chicken sandwiches, chicken nuggets, salads and sides. (Courtesy Chick-fil-A) A new Chick-fil-A restaurant will be coming to northwest Plano later this year. A new location of the fast-food chicken chain is set to start construction at the corner of Preston Road and SH 121 in April, according to the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. The project is slated for completion on Sept. 28. A phone number and exact address for the new Chick-fil-A are not yet available.
dallasexpress.com
New Local Apartment Complex Coming
As part of one of the fastest-growing markets in North Texas, Melissa will soon be seeing another new apartment development. Melissa Land Development LLC, a Frisco-based development partnership, is planning a 330-unit apartment community. This is not the only apartment complex being planned in Melissa, with other communities in Collin...
wakelandaccess.com
Crumbl is Coming to Frisco!
There are several new restaurants opening in Frisco. They are part of the Shoppes at Eldorado, a new retail development located at Legacy Drive and Eldorado Parkway in Frisco, Texas. One of the new shops is Crumbl Cookies, a fresh-baked cookie shop with dramatic and unique menu changes each week....
fortworthreport.org
The Keys neighborhood offers country living in the center of the metroplex
“There’s no place like home, there’s no place like home, there’s no place like home.”. After living five hours away from Northeast Tarrant County for 14 years, we are so happy to be back. We chose our home in the Keys neighborhood in Keller because the property met most of our extensive list of must-haves.
keranews.org
'We're still watching:' Anti-LGBTQ Stedfast Baptist Church blasted for hosting service in Arlington
About 20 protesters — a coalition of Arlington residents and people who have followed the church across North Texas for years — waved to congregants from the sidewalk as they walked into the hotel. Protesters said hotel management will not let the church rent space after Jan. 29.
It snowed! | Photos, video capture snow throughout North Texas
DALLAS — Despite some doubt whether it would stick, parts of North Texas are seeing heavy snowfall Tuesday night. Northern parts of the metroplex, including Denton County and parts of Tarrant County, saw snow fall early in the evening with large, heavy flakes sticking to the ground, and creating the image of a winter wonderland.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
First Snow of 2023: Here's Who Saw the Most Wintry Weather in North Texas
A strong storm system moved across Texas on Tuesday, bringing a chilly rain to all of North Texas before changing over to snow. The rainfall was needed after a dry start to the year. By mid-evening, many areas had received an average of a half inch to an inch of rain, with some spots reporting well over an inch.
McKinney TxDOT Project Could Force Residents To Move
TxDOT is planning a new freeway to alleviate traffic along Highway 380 from Prosper to McKinney, but nothing is finalized. But the proposed freeway brings forth issues for community members. TxDOT announced the Blue Alternative as a frontrunner for the US-380 bypass earlier this month, but, the C-route would force...
8 DFW Apartments That Are Under $800 a Month
Dallas, TX. - The Dallas-Fort worth Metroplex is one of the fastest-growing regions in the country with a population of more than 7.5 million residents. In fact, more than 300 people move to the DFW area a day.
The defunct Texas theme parks that everyone remembers
After news broke earlier in January that Universal Parks & Resorts plans to build a new theme park in Frisco, many people around Texas expressed their excitement about the upcoming attractions and, further, reminisced on amusements come and gone. MyHighPlains.com has compiled a guide to some of the most iconic theme parks in Texas that […]
dallasexpress.com
Plano ISD Will Offer Cosmetology Courses
The Plano Independent School District is launching a program that could give some students a head start in their careers. Beginning next fall, high school students in the district will have the opportunity to earn a cosmetology license by the time they graduate high school. Last week, the district’s board...
dallasexpress.com
Council Members Balk at Theater Restoration
Some members of the Dallas City Council are hesitating at the proposed $308 million plan to restore the Kalita Humphreys Theater and are looking for cheaper options. During a Tuesday meeting, some members said that while a significant amount of money is necessary for restorations, the estimated cost released by the Dallas Theater Center appears to be excessive, especially compared to other arts projects in the city.
dallasexpress.com
UNT Looks to Grow Fundraising to $50M
As the new vice president of advancement at the University of North Texas, Brandon Buzbee will focus on keeping UNT affordable. This goal will be to the benefit of all students, Buzbee said, regardless of the type of degree they are pursuing. He will try to accomplish this feat by...
