Frisco, TX

dmagazine.com

This 900-Square-Foot Plano Steak House Combines Beef Education, Bourbon, and Fine Dining

It’s easy to miss Bar Ranch Steak Co. in downtown Plano. Despite it’s prominent location on East 15th Street in the heart of Plano’s historic district, the seven-table fine dining restaurant has little signage and sits subtly among it louder, more vibrant neighbors. But inside, its leader Lane Rainwater, is making noise around dry aging and beef genetics, aiming to inform patrons more about their meal than the typical steakhouse.
PLANO, TX
crosstimbersgazette.com

Study ranks Flower Mound best place to live in Texas

Flower Mound ranks No. 1 in a list of the best places to live in Texas, according to study by Rocket Homes, a real estate and mortgage lending company. To create this ranking, Rocket Homes analyzed 70 of the most populated cities in Texas using key metrics including crime and unemployment rates, housing costs, median monthly income and more. Flower Mound was ranked No. 1 in all of Texas thanks to its low property and violent crime rates, a proportionate housing cost to income ratio, low unemployment rate and more, according to a news release from the town of Flower Mound.
FLOWER MOUND, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Chick-fil-A to bring chicken sandwiches to northwest Plano

Chick-fil-A serves chicken sandwiches, chicken nuggets, salads and sides. (Courtesy Chick-fil-A) A new Chick-fil-A restaurant will be coming to northwest Plano later this year. A new location of the fast-food chicken chain is set to start construction at the corner of Preston Road and SH 121 in April, according to the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. The project is slated for completion on Sept. 28. A phone number and exact address for the new Chick-fil-A are not yet available.
PLANO, TX
dallasexpress.com

New Local Apartment Complex Coming

As part of one of the fastest-growing markets in North Texas, Melissa will soon be seeing another new apartment development. Melissa Land Development LLC, a Frisco-based development partnership, is planning a 330-unit apartment community. This is not the only apartment complex being planned in Melissa, with other communities in Collin...
MELISSA, TX
wakelandaccess.com

Crumbl is Coming to Frisco!

There are several new restaurants opening in Frisco. They are part of the Shoppes at Eldorado, a new retail development located at Legacy Drive and Eldorado Parkway in Frisco, Texas. One of the new shops is Crumbl Cookies, a fresh-baked cookie shop with dramatic and unique menu changes each week....
FRISCO, TX
fortworthreport.org

The Keys neighborhood offers country living in the center of the metroplex

“There’s no place like home, there’s no place like home, there’s no place like home.”. After living five hours away from Northeast Tarrant County for 14 years, we are so happy to be back. We chose our home in the Keys neighborhood in Keller because the property met most of our extensive list of must-haves.
KELLER, TX
WFAA

It snowed! | Photos, video capture snow throughout North Texas

DALLAS — Despite some doubt whether it would stick, parts of North Texas are seeing heavy snowfall Tuesday night. Northern parts of the metroplex, including Denton County and parts of Tarrant County, saw snow fall early in the evening with large, heavy flakes sticking to the ground, and creating the image of a winter wonderland.
DENTON COUNTY, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

First Snow of 2023: Here's Who Saw the Most Wintry Weather in North Texas

A strong storm system moved across Texas on Tuesday, bringing a chilly rain to all of North Texas before changing over to snow. The rainfall was needed after a dry start to the year. By mid-evening, many areas had received an average of a half inch to an inch of rain, with some spots reporting well over an inch.
TEXAS STATE
Local Profile

McKinney TxDOT Project Could Force Residents To Move

TxDOT is planning a new freeway to alleviate traffic along Highway 380 from Prosper to McKinney, but nothing is finalized. But the proposed freeway brings forth issues for community members. TxDOT announced the Blue Alternative as a frontrunner for the US-380 bypass earlier this month, but, the C-route would force...
MCKINNEY, TX
dallasexpress.com

Plano ISD Will Offer Cosmetology Courses

The Plano Independent School District is launching a program that could give some students a head start in their careers. Beginning next fall, high school students in the district will have the opportunity to earn a cosmetology license by the time they graduate high school. Last week, the district’s board...
PLANO, TX
dallasexpress.com

Council Members Balk at Theater Restoration

Some members of the Dallas City Council are hesitating at the proposed $308 million plan to restore the Kalita Humphreys Theater and are looking for cheaper options. During a Tuesday meeting, some members said that while a significant amount of money is necessary for restorations, the estimated cost released by the Dallas Theater Center appears to be excessive, especially compared to other arts projects in the city.
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

UNT Looks to Grow Fundraising to $50M

As the new vice president of advancement at the University of North Texas, Brandon Buzbee will focus on keeping UNT affordable. This goal will be to the benefit of all students, Buzbee said, regardless of the type of degree they are pursuing. He will try to accomplish this feat by...
DENTON, TX

