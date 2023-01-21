ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
White Settlement, TX

Doug Cruz
3d ago

Condolences, thoughts, and prayers for the family and friends of the mayor and also to the residents of the city. May he rest in peace.

KLTV

Failed congressional candidate wants to run for mayor of Dallas

DALLAS, Texas (KLTV) - Failed Democratic congressional candidate Jrmar Jefferson has plans to run for mayor of Dallas. In a video posted to his Facebook page on Jan. 20, Jefferson said he was trying to get the 404 signatures required to run for mayor. The voters must live in the city of Dallas, he said. Jefferson also stated his twin brother will be running for Dallas City Council.
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

Assaults Trending Upward in District 14

A neighborhood crime report surveying documented criminal activity could spell bad news for Crime Boss of the Month runner-up Dallas City Councilman Paul Ridley. Ridley – who is planning on running for re-election in May in District 14 — represents a piece of Dallas, including Lower Greenville, a lively mixed residential neighborhood that has drawn media attention for increased incidents of violence and criminal activity over the last year.
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

City Council | Hands off the Homeless?

Dallas police officers have allegedly been told not to enforce laws against vagrants and homeless people. The Dallas Express recently spoke with Mike Stapell, a former Highland Park police officer, who said that Dallas police have been told “hands off the homeless” by the city government. “Back in...
DALLAS, TX
Local Profile

McKinney TxDOT Project Could Force Residents To Move

TxDOT is planning a new freeway to alleviate traffic along Highway 380 from Prosper to McKinney, but nothing is finalized. But the proposed freeway brings forth issues for community members. TxDOT announced the Blue Alternative as a frontrunner for the US-380 bypass earlier this month, but, the C-route would force...
MCKINNEY, TX
AOL Corp

This Fort Worth nursing home is one of the ’worst of the worst,’ feds say

A Fort Worth nursing home has been added to the government’s list of “worst of the worst” nursing homes. The Fort Worth Southwest Nursing Center, at 5300 Altamesa Blvd., was designated a “special focus facility” by the federal government last year. There are just 88 special focus facilities in the nation, or about 0.5% of all nursing homes, according to the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services. The designation is reserved for nursing homes with the most serious or most prolonged health and safety violations.
FORT WORTH, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Marcus teacher resigns after solicitation arrest

Cecil Timothy Morrison, a teacher at Marcus High School and the football team’s offensive coordinator, has resigned after his arrest for solicitation of a prostitute. Amanda Brim, Lewisville ISD’s Chief Communications Officer, said Monday that Morrison was placed on administrative leave when the district was made aware of his arrest, and last week, he submitted his resignation.
LEWISVILLE, TX
dallasexpress.com

Vista Bank to Acquire Charis Bank

Vista Bank’s parent company, Vista Bancshares, has agreed to purchase Charis Holdings Inc., the parent company of Charis Bank, in an all-stock transaction, according to the Dallas Business Journal (DBJ). The acquisition agreement will push Dallas-based Vista Bank’s expansion into Denton County. The terms were not disclosed and...
DENTON COUNTY, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

22 Homes, 35 Businesses Could Be Seized by TxDOT's US-380 Bypass

Although plans are not yet final, TxDOT hopes a new freeway will alleviate traffic along Highway 380 from Prosper to McKinney. The plans for road expansion have already divided people in Collin County. This month TxDOT announced the Blue Alternative as a frontrunner for the US-380 bypass, however, the C...
COLLIN COUNTY, TX
AOL Corp

Closed! This city hall in North Texas shuts down after mass resignations

A staffing shortage and mass resignation has forced the shutdown of Godley City Hall. On Thursday, a series of white signs hung on the municipal building’s doors on West Railroad Avenue. One cites the closure as a result of a staffing shortage. Another requests packages be taken to the fire department across the street. The third tells residents with water and sewer emergencies to contact the police department, which could get in touch of the public works department.
GODLEY, TX
dallasexpress.com

Ex PTA President Arrested for Theft

Police arrested the former Parent Teacher Association (PTA) president of a Mansfield Independent School District (MISD) elementary school. Authorities took Jennifer Medina into custody last Friday, charging her with a state jail felony — theft of property $2,500 – $30,000 — after the current PTA president at Roberta Tipps Elementary alerted the MISD Police Department about thousands of dollars that were missing from the PTA’s treasury.
MANSFIELD, TX
fortworthreport.org

Fort Worth ISD among large districts to lose 10% of enrollment between 2019 and 2021

New federal numbers put Fort Worth ISD’s enrollment decline in a new light. Across the nation, public schools lost more than 1 million students between fall 2019 and fall 2020, according to the U.S. Department of Education. A Wall Street Journal analysis of the largest school districts found Fort Worth ISD is among four systems that lost about 10% of their enrollment in the past three years.
FORT WORTH, TX

