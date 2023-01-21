Read full article on original website
Doug Cruz
3d ago
Condolences, thoughts, and prayers for the family and friends of the mayor and also to the residents of the city. May he rest in peace.
2
KLTV
Failed congressional candidate wants to run for mayor of Dallas
DALLAS, Texas (KLTV) - Failed Democratic congressional candidate Jrmar Jefferson has plans to run for mayor of Dallas. In a video posted to his Facebook page on Jan. 20, Jefferson said he was trying to get the 404 signatures required to run for mayor. The voters must live in the city of Dallas, he said. Jefferson also stated his twin brother will be running for Dallas City Council.
keranews.org
'We're still watching:' Anti-LGBTQ Stedfast Baptist Church blasted for hosting service in Arlington
About 20 protesters — a coalition of Arlington residents and people who have followed the church across North Texas for years — waved to congregants from the sidewalk as they walked into the hotel. Protesters said hotel management will not let the church rent space after Jan. 29.
dallasexpress.com
Assaults Trending Upward in District 14
A neighborhood crime report surveying documented criminal activity could spell bad news for Crime Boss of the Month runner-up Dallas City Councilman Paul Ridley. Ridley – who is planning on running for re-election in May in District 14 — represents a piece of Dallas, including Lower Greenville, a lively mixed residential neighborhood that has drawn media attention for increased incidents of violence and criminal activity over the last year.
dallasexpress.com
City Council | Hands off the Homeless?
Dallas police officers have allegedly been told not to enforce laws against vagrants and homeless people. The Dallas Express recently spoke with Mike Stapell, a former Highland Park police officer, who said that Dallas police have been told “hands off the homeless” by the city government. “Back in...
McKinney TxDOT Project Could Force Residents To Move
TxDOT is planning a new freeway to alleviate traffic along Highway 380 from Prosper to McKinney, but nothing is finalized. But the proposed freeway brings forth issues for community members. TxDOT announced the Blue Alternative as a frontrunner for the US-380 bypass earlier this month, but, the C-route would force...
AOL Corp
This Fort Worth nursing home is one of the ’worst of the worst,’ feds say
A Fort Worth nursing home has been added to the government’s list of “worst of the worst” nursing homes. The Fort Worth Southwest Nursing Center, at 5300 Altamesa Blvd., was designated a “special focus facility” by the federal government last year. There are just 88 special focus facilities in the nation, or about 0.5% of all nursing homes, according to the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services. The designation is reserved for nursing homes with the most serious or most prolonged health and safety violations.
Granbury ISD votes to sell private plane after WFAA investigation revealed district leader was using it for family trips
GRANBURY, Texas — Granbury ISD’s board of trustees voted to sell its private plane following several WFAA stories that revealed a district leader repeatedly used the plane for personal trips. On Monday, the board voted unanimously to sell the plane, saying the costs were higher than expected. The...
Grief counselors will be at school where a murdered Fort Worth student attended
Grief counselors have been assigned to Fort Worth’s Paschal High School today – to help students, teachers and staff cope with Friday’s shooting death of a 16-year-old boy. The family of Zechariah Trevino was told he
Marcus teacher resigns after solicitation arrest
Cecil Timothy Morrison, a teacher at Marcus High School and the football team’s offensive coordinator, has resigned after his arrest for solicitation of a prostitute. Amanda Brim, Lewisville ISD’s Chief Communications Officer, said Monday that Morrison was placed on administrative leave when the district was made aware of his arrest, and last week, he submitted his resignation.
dallasexpress.com
Vista Bank to Acquire Charis Bank
Vista Bank’s parent company, Vista Bancshares, has agreed to purchase Charis Holdings Inc., the parent company of Charis Bank, in an all-stock transaction, according to the Dallas Business Journal (DBJ). The acquisition agreement will push Dallas-based Vista Bank’s expansion into Denton County. The terms were not disclosed and...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
22 Homes, 35 Businesses Could Be Seized by TxDOT's US-380 Bypass
Although plans are not yet final, TxDOT hopes a new freeway will alleviate traffic along Highway 380 from Prosper to McKinney. The plans for road expansion have already divided people in Collin County. This month TxDOT announced the Blue Alternative as a frontrunner for the US-380 bypass, however, the C...
AOL Corp
Closed! This city hall in North Texas shuts down after mass resignations
A staffing shortage and mass resignation has forced the shutdown of Godley City Hall. On Thursday, a series of white signs hung on the municipal building’s doors on West Railroad Avenue. One cites the closure as a result of a staffing shortage. Another requests packages be taken to the fire department across the street. The third tells residents with water and sewer emergencies to contact the police department, which could get in touch of the public works department.
dallasexpress.com
Ex PTA President Arrested for Theft
Police arrested the former Parent Teacher Association (PTA) president of a Mansfield Independent School District (MISD) elementary school. Authorities took Jennifer Medina into custody last Friday, charging her with a state jail felony — theft of property $2,500 – $30,000 — after the current PTA president at Roberta Tipps Elementary alerted the MISD Police Department about thousands of dollars that were missing from the PTA’s treasury.
These Texas pizza places ranked among best in North America: report
Pizza, there's truly no better gameday or cheat meal that exists on this earth other than a beautiful doughy, saucy, cheesy pizza with toppings galore (or no toppings for you plain pizza lovers).
Palestine band director accused of improper relationship with student booked into Anderson County Jail
PALESTINE, Texas — A Palestine High School band director accused of having an over two-year improper relationship with a student who was arrested in Tarrant County earlier this month has been booked into the Anderson County Jail. Adrian Alonso, 37, of Palestine, was arrested Jan. 12 in Tarrant County...
fortworthreport.org
Fort Worth ISD among large districts to lose 10% of enrollment between 2019 and 2021
New federal numbers put Fort Worth ISD’s enrollment decline in a new light. Across the nation, public schools lost more than 1 million students between fall 2019 and fall 2020, according to the U.S. Department of Education. A Wall Street Journal analysis of the largest school districts found Fort Worth ISD is among four systems that lost about 10% of their enrollment in the past three years.
2 Texas coffee shops ranked among the 25 best in the entire country: Report
Everyone loves a good cup of coffee, whether it's to get your day started or get you through the afternoon to push to the end of the work day. If you're looking for a good latte, macchiato, or just a cup of black coffee, there's no shortage of amazing coffee shops in the country.
Comments / 2