Less than a minute into overtime in Dallas, Buffalo rookie Owen Power knocked in the game-winner, giving the Sabres a 3-2 win against the Stars on Monday night. Dallas entered the game having won their previous three games and riding two straight shutouts from goalies Scott Wedgewood and Jake Oettinger. Oettinger took the loss in the Sabres’ tilt. Craig Anderson, a 41-year-old goalie for Buffalo, outperformed him by stopping 29 of 31 shots to earn the victory in his 700th NHL game.

DALLAS, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO