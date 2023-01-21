The Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported a one car collision with personal injury in Stephens County sent a Rush Springs man to the hospital. Matthew R. Hesbrook, 40 of Rush Springs was west bound on East Bois D Arc Avenue approximately 1.3 miles east of Duncan when his 2008 Dodge Ram departed the roadway to the right for an unknown reason. The vehicle then struck a ditch, continuing west bound, striking two trees before coming to rest. The accident happened at 9:00 pm on Sunday, January 15th.

STEPHENS COUNTY, OK ・ 2 DAYS AGO