Mannsville man arrested after leading troopers on chase
MANNSVILLE, Okla. (KXII) - A Mannsville man was arrested last Wednesday after leading law enforcement on a chase through Carter County. According to court documents, Jeremy Roberts ran a stop sign and drove up to 80 miles per hour northbound onto Highway 70, endangering numerous other people on the same roads.
Woman pleads to assault of officer in front of nightclub
WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — A 28-year-old Wichita Falls woman pleads guilty to assaulting a police officer while he was trying to question a shooting suspect at a nightclub. Cassandra Owens was placed on four years probation in 30th District Court according to court records. Police said they were at the Bombshells nightclub on North Scott […]
Woman going to prison for burglary of grandparents
WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — A 27-year-old Wichita Falls woman is now going to prison for burglary of her grandparents’ home. According to records, Whitney Mae Panas was on five years probation but it was revoked for numerous violations including admission to using meth and failure to pay fees and restitution. She was sentenced in 89th […]
Lawton murder suspect in custody following high-speed chase
LAWTON (KFDX/KJTL) — A Lawton homicide suspect is now behind bars after a high-speed pursuit down 1-44 on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2022, that ended when the suspect was pushed off the interstate. Captain John Mull with the Lawton Police Department said the pursuit for Christian Lane began with the Lawton Police Department possibly around 82nd […]
Burglary suspect wanted in Love County
LOVE COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - An arrest warrant was issued in Love County for a man who ran from law enforcement after he was allegedly caught burglarizing a home. According to Love County Sheriff Andy Cumberledge, deputies received a call on Friday about suspicious people attempting to burglarize a home.
Deputy: Burk woman had 89 pieces of I.D.
WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — A Burkburnett woman is jailed after deputies say she had drugs and 89 different credit cards or I.D information items in her vehicle. Katlyn Carter is charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance and fraudulent use of greater than 50 I.D. items according to an affidavit. A Wichita […]
Shooting in Iowa Park, police looking for suspect
Law enforcement agencies are looking for a suspect after someone fired shots in a Iowa Park neighborhood seriously injuring one person.
Mother sentenced for endangering her 3 children
WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls mother pleads guilty to endangering her three children with meth. According to court records, Crystal Elizabeth Browning was placed on three years probation for three felony counts of child endangerment. She was arrested in June 2022 after police were contacted by Child Protective Services and told that Browning […]
Theft trial for WFPD motorcycle officer underway
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The trial of a former WFPD motorcycle officer got underway Tuesday, January 24, 2023, in the 30th District Court after a jury of six men and six women were selected on Monday. Ralph Ryan Piper was indicted by a Wichita County Grand Jury in 2019 for theft over $20,000 and under […]
Iowa Park Police nab burglary suspects
IOWA PARK (KFDX/KJTL) — Iowa Park Police arrested three suspects and recovered stolen property valued at several thousand dollars. According to the arrest warrants, on Saturday, January 21, around 12:30 a.m., police were sent to the 400 block of South Bond for a report of three subjects, all wearing black clothes and face masks, and […]
Judge recuses himself from Sheriff Lyde removal petition
97th District officials said an administrative judge that is over the region will appoint a new judge for the upcoming proceedings.
Clay County employees placed on administrative leave
CLAY COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Just two days after a removal hearing on Clay County Sheriff Jeff Lyde was postponed, administrative leave notices have been served on 4 employees who are witnesses or alleged victims in a criminal case against the sheriff, despite restrictions in a restraining order on taking any retaliatory actions. The notices state […]
WFPD warrant finds over 2 pounds of meth
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls police arrested a man after the Organized Crime Unit and SWAT executed a search warrant last week. According to the affidavit, WFPD arrested Donald Ray Williams, Jr. when a search warrant was served at an apartment in the 1300 block of 11th Street on Thursday, Jan. 19. A gallon-sized […]
Police file more charges on suspected Fentanyl dealer
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls police file more charges on a man they suspect has been supplying large amounts of Fentanyl and other drugs in Wichita Falls in recent months.Marcos Martinez Pardo is jailed on 7 manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance charges and 2 other drug charges. A total of 12 drug […]
Man charged with murder, back in jail for violating the condition of his bond
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A man charged in a 2020 murder is back in jail for allegedly violating his bond’s terms after failing a drug test. Demasia Torris Delgado was booked into the Wichita County Jail on Wednesday, January 18, 2023. He is one of three people charged in the 2020 murder of Edward Collins. […]
Rush Springs man injured in accident
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported a one car collision with personal injury in Stephens County sent a Rush Springs man to the hospital. Matthew R. Hesbrook, 40 of Rush Springs was west bound on East Bois D Arc Avenue approximately 1.3 miles east of Duncan when his 2008 Dodge Ram departed the roadway to the right for an unknown reason. The vehicle then struck a ditch, continuing west bound, striking two trees before coming to rest. The accident happened at 9:00 pm on Sunday, January 15th.
WFPD warns people of scam as winter weather rolls in
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — As winter weather rolls into Texoma, Wichita Falls Police Department is warning people of a scam claiming power will be turned off if payment is not made by Venmo or Zelle. In a press release, Sgt. Charlie Eipper said a local business got a phone from someone claiming to be with […]
Kiowa Co. crash sends Lawton man to hospital
KIOWA COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - A Lawton man was flown to an Oklahoma City hospital following a crash in Kiowa County on Sunday. The wreck happened around 1:30 on Sunday afternoon on U.S. Highway 62 near Snyder. According to an OHP report, Bernabe Puente, 60, of Lawton was traveling east...
UPDATE: Victim in deadly shooting at Lawton bar identified
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Police Department has confirmed the identity of a man killed at a Lawton bar earlier this week. Elijah Jones, 20, has been confirmed as the victim in the deadly shooting which took place early Tuesday morning. Jones was shot outside of the Aces and...
Recent Study Reminds Oklahoma Fishermen of Lake Contamination
A recent study pointed out the growing PFAS - AKA - "Forever Chemical" contamination issues plaguing our American fisheries. If you don't know, PFAS are lab-developed man-made chemicals used in all facets of American life for the last 80 years... Non-stick cookware, water-repellant clothing, stain-free flooring/carpet, etc... have been proven to cause a variety of cancers.
