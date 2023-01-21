US Coast Guard searching for missing man last seen near north Jamaica Beach on Friday
The U.S. Coast Guard is searching for a 49-year-old man after he didn't return to dock near north of Jamaica Beach Friday, authorities said. The video above is about what you should do if a loved one goes missing. Barry Baham was reported departing on his 12-15-foot white fishing kayak with a trolling motor and was due to return at 4 p.m. Baham was last seen wearing khaki pants and a long sleeve shirt. Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector Houston-Galveston were notified by the Galveston Police Department Friday at about 9:30 p.m. of an overdue person. If you have any information, authorities urge you to call Coast Guard Sector Houston-Galveston Command Center at 281-464-4851.
Comments / 0