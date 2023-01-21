ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jamaica Beach, TX

US Coast Guard searching for missing man last seen near north Jamaica Beach on Friday

ABC13 Houston
ABC13 Houston
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hOctP_0kMfHlSo00

The U.S. Coast Guard is searching for a 49-year-old man after he didn't return to dock near north of Jamaica Beach Friday, authorities said.

The video above is about what you should do if a loved one goes missing.

Barry Baham was reported departing on his 12-15-foot white fishing kayak with a trolling motor and was due to return at 4 p.m.

Baham was last seen wearing khaki pants and a long sleeve shirt. Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector Houston-Galveston were notified by the Galveston Police Department Friday at about 9:30 p.m. of an overdue person.

If you have any information, authorities urge you to call Coast Guard Sector Houston-Galveston Command Center at 281-464-4851.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cw39.com

Galveston love triangle killer gets 40 years, officials said

GALVESTON, Texas (KIAH) – A man pleaded guilty to murdering the mother of his child in a love triangle killing in Galveston County, authorities said. On Monday, Daron Cordon Gills of Clear Lake pled guilty to murder in an incident involving Gills, his victim, and the mother of Gills’ child, Angelique Campbell. Gills agreed to a sentence of 40 years in prison.
GALVESTON COUNTY, TX
Click2Houston.com

Motorcyclist killed after hitting guardrail on I-10 East, HCSO says

HOUSTON – A motorcyclist has reportedly died after hitting a guardrail on I-10 Sunday night. According to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, the crash occurred near Spur 330 at around 7:20 p.m. Initial information suggested the motorcyclist hit an 18-wheeler, however, officials later said he actually hit the...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
ABC13 Houston

ABC13 Houston

Houston, TX
172K+
Followers
18K+
Post
55M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC13 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Houston.

 https://abc13.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy