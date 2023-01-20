The North Judson-San Pierre School Board continued discussions on the JESSE Cooperative during their meeting last week. It was previously announced that Plymouth Community School Corporation is withdrawing from the JESSE Cooperative which leaves the organization without a Local Education Agency (LEA) and none of the eight other schools in the cooperative have decided to accept that role. If there is no LEA by June 2024, JESSE will dissolve. That will be determined by the JESSE Board of Managers which consist of the nine schools within the cooperative.

NORTH JUDSON, IN ・ 21 HOURS AGO