Betty Jo Smith
Graveside services for Betty Jo Smith, 89, of Francesville, formerly of Monticello, will be Friday, February 10 at 1 p.m. ET at the Bell Center Cemetery in Bell Center, Indiana. Memorial Contributions may be made to American Parkinson Disease Association. The Frain Mortuary Querry-Ulbricht Chapel in Francesville is in charge of arrangements.
Judy Carlson Receives Starke Nursing Excellence Award
Northwest Health-Starke has announced that RN Judy Carlson received its Nursing Excellence Award. This peer nominated award, given in recognition of the critical role nurses play in treating patients, was open to qualifying RNs and LPNs working in a direct patient care position who consistently demonstrate characteristics synonymous with nursing excellence.
2 hurt after minivan crashes into tree in Cass County
Pokagon Band of Potawatomi working with Saint Joseph HS on nickname change. The Pokagon Band supports the change and says it will have a positive effect on Native American youth. Updated: 29 minutes ago. The 43-year-old has actively served on the South Bend Common Council since 2007. First Alert Forecast:...
Jury in Delphi murders case can come from 1 of these 2 Indiana counties
CARROLL COUNTY, Ind. — A jury for the Delphi murders case will come from either St. Joseph or Allen counties. Judge Frances Gull gave the prosecutor and defense one week to agree on a county where they will select a jury and bring that jury to Carroll County in the trial of Richard Allen, who is accused of killing Libby German and Abby Williams in Delphi in February 2017.
One person dies in single vehicle crash in Mishawaka
MISHAWAKA, Ind., --- Officials are investigating a fatal single vehicle crash in Mishawaka. Police said the crash occurred in the 14000 block of Douglas Road, between the Canadien National Railroad tracks and Fir Road just a few minutes before 6:00 p.m. Sunday. Authorities said a Jeep Cherokee left the roadway,...
North Judson-San Pierre School Board Discusses JESSE
The North Judson-San Pierre School Board continued discussions on the JESSE Cooperative during their meeting last week. It was previously announced that Plymouth Community School Corporation is withdrawing from the JESSE Cooperative which leaves the organization without a Local Education Agency (LEA) and none of the eight other schools in the cooperative have decided to accept that role. If there is no LEA by June 2024, JESSE will dissolve. That will be determined by the JESSE Board of Managers which consist of the nine schools within the cooperative.
Michigan City Police investigating death of child
MICHIGAN CITY, Ind., --- Officials are investigating the death of a child found unresponsive in a Michigan City Home. Investigators say the LaPorte County Regional Dispatch Center received a 911 call regarding an unresponsive child in the 800 block W 6th Street in Michigan City on January 20th. Life-saving measures...
Starke County Park Board Hires Troyer Group
The Starke County Park Board discussed the procurement of consultants from The Troyer Group that would help make a more solid plan on possible upgrades needed at the Bass Lake Beach and Campground. Up until now, the board has just been fixing little problems as needed, but the board would...
UPDATE: Police identify driver in deadly crash on Douglas Road
Mishawaka, Ind. — UPDATE: Mishawaka Police have identified the driver in Sunday's deadly crash on Douglas Road. Officials say 43-year-old Karl Singleton was driving between Fir Road and the railroad crossing near Capital Avenue. For an unknown reason, police say he drove off the road, hitting a fire hydrant...
Police identify victim killed in shooting on 29th Street in South Bend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- The South Bend Police Department has identified the victim of a deadly shooting on 29th Street Monday morning. Police identified 31-year-old Justin Stewart as the victim. Just before 4 a.m. on Monday, police were called to the 500 block of S. 29th St. for the incident.
Courts: Man sentenced to 65 years on murder conviction in Whitley County
COLUMBIA CITY, Ind. (WANE) – A Fort Wayne man found guilty of shooting another man and dumping the body in a Whitley County ditch received a 65-year prison sentence earlier this week. Robert Drake, 29, had previously been convicted by a jury or murder this past December in connection...
Missing South Bend woman found
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- The South Bend Police Department has confirmed that 33-year-old Katherine Rivera of South Bend has been found. Rivera was last seen on Wednesday and was reported missing on Friday. Police have confirmed that she is safe.
One injured following two-vehicle crash, juvenile driver cited in incident
ELKHART, Ind. -- Deputies responded to reports of a two-vehicle injury crash Thursday at 5:43 p.m. at the intersection of County Road 10 and County Road 17, according to the Elkhart County Sheriff's Office. Deputies say that a 16-year-old from Bristol was traveling west on County Road 10 while crossing...
South Bend police searching for missing 33-year-old
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- The South Bend Police Department is asking for the community's help to determine the location of 33-year-old Katherine Rivera. Rivera was last seen on Wednesday evening in the 600 block of North Michigan Street, according to police. She is described as 5'5", 110 pounds, with brown...
Animal rescue in Michigan City under police investigation for treatment of dogs
MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. (WNDU) - An animal rescue in Michigan City is closed as police continue to investigate its treatment of rescue dogs. The Michigan City Police Department says it began investigating Fur Ever Family Animal Rescue after receiving multiple complaints from concerned citizens and animal groups about the location operated by John Naughton in the 200 block of Earl Road.
Woman Arrested After Car Fire, Gun Incident In Claypool
A woman was arrested on a drug charge after a Monday morning incident involving a car fire and a shotgun in Claypool. At approximately 9:03 a.m. Monday, Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Department deputies, along with Claypool Fire Department, were dispatched to 3267 W. Hill Lake Road in reference to a care fire near a residence.
Fugitive Friday for January 20, 2023
This week’s Fugitive Friday features Anthony Ratliff Jr., Denny Cormican, Satia Snowden, and Randall Madison. Anthony Ratliff Jr. is wanted for battery by means of a deadly weapon. Denny Cormican is wanted for failure to appear for the original charge of possession of cocaine. Satia Snowden is wanted for...
Three people hurt, driver detained after crash at Ironwood and Ireland in South Bend
Alcohol may be a factor in a multi-vehicle crash in South Bend that injured three people. The collision happened just after 6 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 21, at the intersection of Ireland Road and Ironwood Drive. A total of four cars were impacted – three were involved in the initial...
Knox woman arrested after man dies of overdose in her home
KNOX, Ind. - A Knox woman was arrested after a man was allegedly found dead of an overdose in her home on Wednesday, according to the Knox City Police Department. On Wednesday evening, officers responded to an overdose report in the 300 block of Bender St. When they arrived, they...
Fulton Co. sheriff investigating armed gas station robbery, car theft
KEWANNA, Ind. — The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a gas station was robbed by a man armed with a handgun and driving a stolen car. Authorities were called around 8:30 p.m. Saturday to the Country Mark Gas Station on N. Troutman Street in Kewanna, Ind., for a robbery. Upon arrival, a gas […]
