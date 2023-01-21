BETHLEHEM, Pa. - With the season less than three weeks away, the Lehigh women's lacrosse team was predicted to finish fourth in the Patriot League preseason poll announced Tuesday morning. In addition to the team's preseason ranking, junior Hayley Hunt was named the league's preseason Goalkeeper of the Year. Hunt was joined on the preseason all-league team by seniors Gabby Schneider and Emma Eberhardt.

