JACKSON, MS --The Florida A&M women's basketball team kept Jackson State to just 20 percent from 3-point range in a 3-for-15 shooting performance, but fell 72-51 to the Lady Tigers on the road Monday. The Rattlers (3-15, 1-6) had four players score in double figures, led by Dylan Horton, who...

JACKSON, MS ・ 1 DAY AGO