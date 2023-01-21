ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

famuathletics.com

Florida A&M loses to Jackson State 72-51

JACKSON, MS --The Florida A&M women's basketball team kept Jackson State to just 20 percent from 3-point range in a 3-for-15 shooting performance, but fell 72-51 to the Lady Tigers on the road Monday. The Rattlers (3-15, 1-6) had four players score in double figures, led by Dylan Horton, who...
famuathletics.com

Rattlers drop second straight match at FSU

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. –– Florida A&M women's tennis traveled a couple of miles down the road to the Seminoles indoor tennis facility and fell 4-0. Singles competition. 1. Rebekkah Gaines (FAMU) vs. #52 Anna Arkadianou (FSU) no result. 2. Vic Allen (FSU) def. Sara Rakim (FAMU) 6-0, 6-0 3....
