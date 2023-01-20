Read full article on original website
North Carolina Teen Body-Slammed By Cop Gets $100,000 In Excessive Force Settlement. What Was That About?Chibuzo NwachukuDurham, NC
This Is the Oldest Continually Running Restaurant in North CarolinaDiana RusChapel Hill, NC
Grammy Award Winner R&B Vocalist Howard Hewett to Perform Live at Pre-Valentine's Day Concert in Wake Forest, NCMBT Marketing Solutions & AssociatesWake Forest, NC
Public Reception at Town Hall to Welcome New Cary Town Council Member Ryan Eades To Take Place Thursday, January 26thJames TulianoCary, NC
The Billionaire Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in North Carolina?Ted RiversCary, NC
Horry County legal expert breaks down jury selection for Murdaugh murder trial
WPDE — It's a case that's taken South Carolina by storm, and on Monday, the search began for 12 jurors who will give Alex Murdaugh his verdict. "When you have a very high profile case like the Murdaugh case is, what you would probably do is double the size of the jury pool that comes in," said Jimmy Richardson, the solicitor for Horry and Georgetown counties.
SC woman sentenced for unemployment insurance fraud, ordered to pay back state
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — The leader of a fraud ring in South Carolina was sentenced for unemployment insurance fraud and ordered to pay back the state. Diana B. Jordan stole tens of thousands of dollars over an 11-year period and was convicted of fraud and other crimes, according to the South Carolina Dept. of Employment and Workforce.
Smoke and flames fill Socastee area home, 5 people displaced
HORRY COUNTY, SC (WPDE) — Five people in the Socastee area woke up to fire and smoke filling their home Tuesday morning. Horry County reportedly rushed to a house fire on Laney Street a little after 2 a.m. Firefighters said no one was hurt but the structure has severe...
Jury selection begins Monday for trial of the century: the Murdaugh murders
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — This week state prosecutors and Alex Murdaugh's legal team will finally work to answer the long-asked question, did Murdaugh kill his wife and youngest son?. But before the trial starts, jury selection begins Monday. “Everyone in there is going to know something about this,...
Newly filed bill would ban teaching about slave owners in SC schools
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — A SC House representative has filed a bill that would ban teachers in the state from teaching about slave owners, in response to a bill proposed by state republicans attempting to ban Critical Race Theory. The bill filed Monday, would ban the discussions of slave...
Conway family taking a crack at egg farming
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — The rising cost of grocery bills, especially with eggs, may have your feathers ruffled. The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) said eggs had the largest price increase ever in 2022. The owner of K-Bar Farms located in Socastee said the interest in at-home...
Lowcountry lottery winner buys new home after winning $500K from Summerville store
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCIV) — A Lowcountry man is half-a-million dollars wealthier after winning big in the South Carolina Education Lottery. The player, who wished to remain anonymous, bought a Powerball ticket in November while shopping for groceries at the Publix on Old Trolley Road. Little did he know, that...
Comedian mocks Damar Hamlin collapse during ReAwaken America Tour in Mt. Juliet
MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WZTV) — A former Saturday Night Live cast member took the stage during a controversial tour in Middle Tennessee this past weekend. Unsavory comments he made are now making rounds on social media. The ReAwaken America Tour was held at Pastor Greg Locke's Global Vision Church....
SC gas prices rise nearly 20 cents in 1 week; Upward trend expected to continue
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Gas prices are on the rise in South Carolina and around the country. According to fuel data tracker GasBuddy, average prices for a gallon of gas in the Palmetto State rose roughly 18 cents over the last week. On Monday, the state averaged $3.13 per gallon.
Free tax filing services available to low-income Grand Strand families every Tuesday
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Certified IRS volunteers will be providing free tax preparation for Grand Strand families or individuals with an annual household income of $60,000 or less. The free tax filing service will be available from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. every Tuesday, starting Tuesday, Jan. 24...
