Raleigh, NC

wpde.com

Horry County legal expert breaks down jury selection for Murdaugh murder trial

WPDE — It's a case that's taken South Carolina by storm, and on Monday, the search began for 12 jurors who will give Alex Murdaugh his verdict. "When you have a very high profile case like the Murdaugh case is, what you would probably do is double the size of the jury pool that comes in," said Jimmy Richardson, the solicitor for Horry and Georgetown counties.
HORRY COUNTY, SC
wpde.com

Smoke and flames fill Socastee area home, 5 people displaced

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WPDE) — Five people in the Socastee area woke up to fire and smoke filling their home Tuesday morning. Horry County reportedly rushed to a house fire on Laney Street a little after 2 a.m. Firefighters said no one was hurt but the structure has severe...
SOCASTEE, SC
wpde.com

Newly filed bill would ban teaching about slave owners in SC schools

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — A SC House representative has filed a bill that would ban teachers in the state from teaching about slave owners, in response to a bill proposed by state republicans attempting to ban Critical Race Theory. The bill filed Monday, would ban the discussions of slave...
wpde.com

Conway family taking a crack at egg farming

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — The rising cost of grocery bills, especially with eggs, may have your feathers ruffled. The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) said eggs had the largest price increase ever in 2022. The owner of K-Bar Farms located in Socastee said the interest in at-home...
CONWAY, SC

