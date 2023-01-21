Senior Day Win For Madison Girls Swim Team, Narrow Loss For Boys Team

The fourteen seniors on the girls’ team spread their swimming and managing duties to produce a convincing 94-76 win over West Morris Central. Senior girls swam in almost all the events, most of them contributing points.

In the opening relay, the 200 medley, seniors and co-captains Karen Wu and Bella Guarino combined with Erin Barisonek and Layla Knoll to win the race. In third place, senior Stacy Deng teamed with Emma Dooley, Eva Deng and Alexis Lee and the all senior crew of Kaitlyn Engel, Louise Nielsen, Alexa Leo and Nino Pasikashvili came in fourth.

Karen Wu was in the water again a few minutes later to take first place in the 200 free. Evelyn Juliano came third and Anna Kulesa came fifth. In the 200 individual medley, Erin Barisonek came in first, Bella Guarino came in second and Emma Dooley fourth. The 50 free saw the Madison swimmers finishing within less than a second and a half of each other. Eva Deng took second place, senior and co-captain Fiona Beacom took third and senior Nina Kornchankul took fourth place. Erin Barisonek came in first in the 100 fly while Evelyn Juliano came in fourth. It was first place again for Karen Wu in the 100 free. Eva Deng took fourth and Sophia Modi took fifth place. Layla Knoll had a dramatic come from behind win in the 500 free. Alexis Lee came in fourth and senior Sasha Knoll took fifth place in that event.

In the 200 free relay, seniors Stacy Deng, Nina Kornchankul and Fiona Beacom were supported by Evelyn Juliano to take second place. Louise Nielsen and Alexa Leo teamed with Anna Kulesa and Mackenzie Dickson to take fourth place and the all senior team of Isabella Lord-Martin, Susan Wilson, Anna Tuttle and Nino Pasikashvili came fifth.

In the 100 back, Emma Dooley finished second and Alexis Lee finished fourth. The 100 breast was senior stacked and all of the Dodgers delivered points. Bella Guarino came in second, Stacy Deng came in fourth and Louise Nielsen came in fifth.

In the last race of the evening for the girls, Karen Wu and Bella Guarino teamed up again with Erin Barisonek and Layla Knoll to take first place. Fiona Beacom swam with Evelyn Juliano, Eva Deng and Emma Dooley to a second place finish and Alexa Leo, Sasha Knoll, Isabella Lord-Martin and Anna Tuttle took fifth place.

The 83-87 loss against West Morris Central was tough for the boys’ team, but a bright spot was the contribution of the seniors, all of whom scored points for the team.

Evan Katz scored points in all of his events. He came third in the 100 free, third in the 100 back and in the relays his teams came in second (200 medley relay) and third (400 free relay). The boys’ team captain, Owen Weller had first place finishes in the 200 free and 100 back. Weller’s crew came in first in the 400 free relay. Jake Terry took fourth place in the 100 back. Diego Estevez had a third place finish with the 200 medley relay team.

Jacques Chemaly showed speed and endurance winning the 50 free and 500 free events. Anuthra Abeysinghe came first in the 100 breast and second in the 200 individual medley. Spencer Rosenbaum came second in the 100 fly and third in the 200 individual medley. Kaden Chou took second place in the 100 free and third place in the 50 free. Ethan Simms had a third place finish in the 500 free. Peter Falcone finished third in the 100 breast.

Justin Dickson came fifth in the 200 free. John Davidson came fifth in the 100 fly and Martin Bria took fifth place in the 500 free.

In the 200 medley relay Evan Katz, Peter Falcone, Ethan Simms and Kaden Chou took second place while Adam Haydoutov, Diego Estevez, Mathis Ledru and Rehan Kurukulasuriya took third. In the 200 free relay Haydoutov and Chou teamed with Justin Dickson and John Davidson to take third place. Spencer Rosenbaum, Jacques Chemaly, Owen Weller and Anuthra Abeysinghe came first in the 400 free relay while Justin Dickson, John Davidson, Ethan Simms and Evan Katz came in third.

Senior Evan Katz reflected on the evening, taking away a positive thought in spite of the loss. "As an underclassman, I always found myself cherishing my time on the pool deck a little extra on senior day as I knew my senior season was quickly approaching. Now I’ve come to understand that senior day, win or lose, isn’t just another day in the water, but a time when we can take a step back and be comforted by the vast support of the swimming community."



























