ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, NJ

Senior Day Win For Madison Girls Swim Team, Narrow Loss For Boys Team

By TAPinto
TAPinto.net
TAPinto.net
 4 days ago

The fourteen seniors on the girls’ team spread their swimming and managing duties to produce a convincing 94-76 win over West Morris Central.  Senior girls swam in almost all the events, most of them contributing points.

In the opening relay, the 200 medley, seniors and co-captains Karen Wu and Bella Guarino combined with Erin Barisonek and Layla Knoll to win the race.  In third place, senior Stacy Deng teamed with Emma Dooley, Eva Deng and Alexis Lee and the all senior crew of Kaitlyn Engel, Louise Nielsen, Alexa Leo and Nino Pasikashvili came in fourth.

Karen Wu was in the water again a few minutes later to take first place in the 200 free.  Evelyn Juliano came third and Anna Kulesa came fifth.  In the 200 individual medley, Erin Barisonek came in first, Bella Guarino came in second and Emma Dooley fourth.  The 50 free saw the Madison swimmers finishing within less than a second and a half of each other.  Eva Deng took second place, senior and co-captain Fiona Beacom took third and senior Nina Kornchankul took fourth place.  Erin Barisonek came in first in the 100 fly while Evelyn Juliano came in fourth.  It was first place again for Karen Wu in the 100 free.  Eva Deng took fourth and Sophia Modi took fifth place.  Layla Knoll had a dramatic come from behind win in the 500 free.  Alexis Lee came in fourth and senior Sasha Knoll took fifth place in that event.

In the 200 free relay, seniors Stacy Deng, Nina Kornchankul and Fiona Beacom were supported by Evelyn Juliano to take second place.  Louise Nielsen and Alexa Leo teamed with Anna Kulesa and Mackenzie Dickson to take fourth place and the all senior team of Isabella Lord-Martin, Susan Wilson, Anna Tuttle and Nino Pasikashvili came fifth.

In the 100 back, Emma Dooley finished second and Alexis Lee finished fourth.  The 100 breast was senior stacked and all of the Dodgers delivered points.  Bella Guarino came in second, Stacy Deng came in fourth and Louise Nielsen came in fifth.

In the last race of the evening for the girls, Karen Wu and Bella Guarino teamed up again with Erin Barisonek and Layla Knoll to take first place.  Fiona Beacom swam with Evelyn Juliano, Eva Deng and Emma Dooley to a second place finish and Alexa Leo, Sasha Knoll, Isabella Lord-Martin and Anna Tuttle took fifth place.

The 83-87 loss against West Morris Central was tough for the boys’ team, but a bright spot was the contribution of the seniors, all of whom scored points for the team.

Evan Katz scored points in all of his events.  He came third in the 100 free, third in the 100 back and in the relays his teams came in second (200 medley relay) and third (400 free relay).  The boys’ team captain, Owen Weller had first place finishes in the 200 free and 100 back.  Weller’s crew came in first in the 400 free relay.  Jake Terry took fourth place in the 100 back.  Diego Estevez had a third place finish with the 200 medley relay team.

Jacques Chemaly showed speed and endurance winning the 50 free and 500 free events.  Anuthra Abeysinghe came first in the 100 breast and second in the 200 individual medley.  Spencer Rosenbaum came second in the 100 fly and third in the 200 individual medley.  Kaden Chou took second place in the 100 free and third place in the 50 free.  Ethan Simms had a third place finish in the 500 free.  Peter Falcone finished third in the 100 breast.

Justin Dickson came fifth in the 200 free.  John Davidson came fifth in the 100 fly and Martin Bria took fifth place in the 500 free.

In the 200 medley relay Evan Katz, Peter Falcone, Ethan Simms and Kaden Chou took second place while Adam Haydoutov, Diego Estevez, Mathis Ledru and Rehan Kurukulasuriya took third.  In the 200 free relay Haydoutov and Chou teamed with Justin Dickson and John Davidson to take third place.  Spencer Rosenbaum, Jacques Chemaly, Owen Weller and Anuthra Abeysinghe came first in the 400 free relay while Justin Dickson, John Davidson, Ethan Simms and Evan Katz came in third.

Senior Evan Katz reflected on the evening, taking away a positive thought in spite of the loss.  "As an underclassman, I always found myself cherishing my time on the pool deck a little extra on senior day as I knew my senior season was quickly approaching. Now I’ve come to understand that senior day, win or lose, isn’t just another day in the water, but a time when we can take a step back and be comforted by the vast support of the swimming community."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZIkiI_0kMeVW6C00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qLJs2_0kMeVW6C00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MkNHy_0kMeVW6C00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3m99iG_0kMeVW6C00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sWGCh_0kMeVW6C00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gC1H0_0kMeVW6C00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KkJKI_0kMeVW6C00

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
TAPinto.net

Newton Girls Basketball Team Sweeps Past Sussex Tech

NEWTON, NJ—Newton High School girls basketball team ran over Sussex Tech on Monday, 47-11 playing on the Braves' court. Catherine Vena put up 17 points, pulled down five rebounds.  She was credited with one assist, and three steals. Caitlyn Pokrywa had 11 points, along with two rebounds, one assist, and one steal. Sophia Brondo put up another eight points. Samantha Sutton added six points, grabbing four rebounds, one assist and one steal, while Jennifer Ellsworth added three points, and Sophia May contributed another two. From the start Newton dominated putting up 23 points in the first half holding Sussex Tech to six. The Braves kept the pressure on through the third with another 16.  They finished the fourth quarter with eight points before the final buzzer. The Newton High School girls basketball team’s overall record is 7-6 and their NJAC-Colonia Division record is 6-2. They will play away against Lenape Valley on Wednesday, January 25 beginning at 4 p.m.
NEWTON, NJ
TAPinto.net

Boys Basketball: Montville's Three-Pointers Drive Win over Roxbury

MONTVILLE, NJ – Montville’s three point shooting proved to be the deciding factor in a 66-53 win against the Roxbury Gaels boys basketball team on Monday night.  The Gaels traveled to Montville to take on the 3-8 Mustangs. It was the second time the team's faced-off in two days, a contest that came on the heels of Roxbury's 64-58 victory on Jan. 21. Monday night's game was back and forth throughout, with the Mustangs eventually pulling away to a 10-point lead with 3:57 left in the fourth quarter, a gap the Gaels could not close.  Montville's John Guy Kobilarcik put on a clinic just by himself, making five three-pointers...
MONTVILLE, NJ
TAPinto.net

Boys Basketball: Caldwell Beats Bloomfield, 55-41

BLOOMFIELD, NJ -- Rocco Checchetto scored 19 points to lead Caldwell to a 55-41 boys basketball victory over Bloomfield on Tuesday. Checchetto sank four 3-pointers for the Chiefs (14-2), who outscored the Bengals, 18-4, in the second quarter to take a 15-point halftime lead. Ray Zamloot finished with 12 points and Dan Paris and Mike Zamloot scored nine each for Caldwell, which had lost its last two games after starting the season with a 13-game winning streak.
BLOOMFIELD, NJ
TAPinto.net

Boys Basketball: Hoboken Defeats Ferris, 46-32

JERSEY CITY, NJ -- Hoboken pulled away in the second half for a 46-32 boys basketball victory over Ferris on Tuesday. Lamir Boxley scored 15 points and passed for a pair of assists for Hoboken (10-6), which outscored Ferris, 27-14, in the second half. Ray Casey led the RedWings with eight rebounds, Simon Celiberti-Byam passed for a team-high five assists and Jasir Lane had seven points and six rebounds. John Skrivanich led Ferris with 16 points and Conroy Edwards had 10 points in the loss.
HOBOKEN, NJ
TAPinto.net

Boys Basketball: Madison Dominates Again to Stay Hot

MADISON, NJ – The Madison Dodgers routed the Boonton Bombers 88-51 winning for the 9th time in 10 games.  Madison came out firing right away getting out to a 10-4 lead before Boonton called a timeout just a shy of the halfway mark of the first quarter. That intermission did little to stop the early hot hand of the Dodgers as they would go on an 8-0 run in the two minutes immediately following to open up an 18-4 lead. Madison would end the quarter on a 11-4 run and led 21-8 after one.  In the second quarter Madison continued to catch...
MADISON, NJ
TAPinto.net

Vinny's Pizza & Pasta Cranford Athletes of the Week: Hope Williams & Shane Kanterman

CRANFORD, NJ - Congratulations to this week's Athletes of the Week, Hope Williams and Shane Kanterman.  Hope is a junior on the varsity bowling team. She had a cumulative total of 962 at the Union County Tournament last week, placing fourth overall in the County Individual Tournament.    Shane is a senior on the varsity wrestling team. He is the 190-pound Union County Champion and helped lead the Cougars to their eighth straight Union County title.   TAPinto Cranford's Athletes of the Week section is sponsored by Vinny's Pizza & Pasta. Vinny's is located at 28 Eastman Street in Cranford. To order online or check out their menu, click here!
CRANFORD, NJ
TAPinto.net

Girls Swimming: Kent Place Defeats Scotch Plains-Fanwood, 92-78

SCOTCH PLAINS/FANWOOD, NJ - In their first meet after the Union County championships, Scotch Plains-Fanwood didn't have enough to overtake Kent Place, which won, 92-78, at the Fanwood-Scotch Plains YMCA on Tuesday, Jan. 24. Lizzie Washburn of Kent Place, who was the champion at the Union County tournament in the 100 butterfly on Sunday, won the 100 fly and the 200 IM on Tuesday. She also anchored the winning 200 medley relay and 400 freestyle relay, giving her four victories for the afternoon. Scotch Plains-Fanwood's Billie Sherratt won the 200 freestyle, for which she is this year's Union County champion, and the...
SUMMIT, NJ
TAPinto.net

HS Basketball: Paramus Falls to Ridgewood in Double Overtime

PARAMUS, NJ – The Paramus Spartans (7-9) were defeated by the Ridgewood Maroons (9-6) 79-75 in double overtime on Monday, January 23.  Junior Mateen Aminyar scored a career-high 32 points in the loss for the Spartans. It was a tremendous scoring performance by Aminyar, that unfortunately came in a losing effort due to a lack of execution in crunch time by Paramus.  The Spartans twice had the ball with the game tied and a chance to win, but failed to capitalize in the final seconds of the fourth quarter and the first overtime period. Paramus struggled to get a shot off coming out of a timeout both times and both shots were unceremoniously blocked as time expired.  Ridgewood started the second overtime period on a 6-0 run and never looked back, holding on to win a game that was there for the taking for Paramus.  A win would have pushed the Spartans back to .500 before the final stretch run of the season.  Paramus will look ahead towards a home matchup with Ramapo (16-2) on Tuesday, February 2 with tip-off set for 7 p.m.
PARAMUS, NJ
TAPinto.net

Seeds Announced for Morris County Boys Basketball Tournament

MORRIS COUNTY, NJ -- The Morris County boys basketball tournament (MCT) begins this week with preliminary round games. The top four seeds are West Morris, Delbarton, Chatham and Pequannock. Locally, Hanover Park has been seeded 13th and will host (20) Mountain Lakes in a preliminary round game on Saturday, Jan. 28. Parsippany is the 16th seed and will host (17) Montville in a preliminary round game Saturday, Jan. 28. Parsippany is the 23rd seed and will play at (10) Morris Hills Saturday afternoon, Jan. 28 in a preliminary round game. The quarterfinals of the MCT will be Feb. 4 at Randolph High School. The semifinals are Feb. 11 at County College of Morris in Randolph, and the Feb. 18 final will also be at CCM.   LOCAL MCT MATCHUPS 24-Whippany Park at 9-Madison 20-Mountain Lakes at 13-Hanover Park; winner at 4-Pequannock 17-Montville at 16-Parsippany Hills; winner at 1-West Morris 23-Parsippany at 10-Morris Hills
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
TAPinto.net

'Just Cheer': Bloomfield High Cheerleaders Capture a Title at Montville High

The athleticism which comes from being a high school cheerleader can sometimes be overlooked. And it shouldn't. Most of the routines the cheerleaders perform during an athletic event requires skill and tremendous conditioning. At Bloomfield High, a talented group of cheerleaders is led by the team's coach, Danielle Christiano. And recently, Christiano's team was victorious in an intermediate small all-music division at the 23rd annual 'Just Cheer' Competition, at Montville High School. It's been a good winter campaign for the Bengals. The team, after a good fall campaign cheering for the football team and competing in the wildly popular 'Cheer For a Cure', has...
MONTVILLE, NJ
TAPinto.net

Kira Pipkins Becomes First in State History to Eclipse 100 Career Wrestling Wins, and Earns O.W. at BCWCA; Bloomfield's Reno Prochilo also Garners Gold, and Records her 9th Straight Pin

It was not only a good day for Bloomfield High girls wrestling, it was also a monumental occasion. Three-time NJSIAA champion Kira Pipkins became the first female wrestler in New Jersey high school history to win 100 career matches, when she accomplished the feat at the Bergen County Women Coaches Association (BCWCA) Tournament, on Jan. 22, at Rockland Community College, in Suffern, N.Y. Pipkins, who hopes to become the first female in state history to win four straight NJSIAA titles, this coming March, defeated Liliana Zaku-Ramos of Newton/Kittatinny, 4-1, in the 126-pound championship bout.  Pipkins was also named the tournament's Outstanding Wrestler, after a...
BLOOMFIELD, NJ
TAPinto.net

HS Bowling: Bergen Tech Splits With Passaic County Tech

HACKENSACK, NJ - The Bergen Tech bowling team split with Passaic Tech in a matchup of two of the top teams in the Big North bowling conference.  Passaic County Tech captured the boys match by a 5-2 score, while the Bergen Tech girls captured their match with the 5-2 score. Hunter Louie rolled a 654 series for the Knights in the loss, while Theo Zamora rolled a 665 series.   On the girls side, McKenzie Flynn led the Knights, and her 265 score in game three was the high game for all Bergen Tech bowlers on the day,  Samantha Serenes rolled a 508 series in support. 
HACKENSACK, NJ
TAPinto.net

Boys Basketball: Union Catholic Beats Scotch Plains-Fanwood in Town Matchup

SCOTCH PLAINS, NJ -- Union Catholic (7-7) defeated Scotch Plains-Fanwood (8-5), 62-52, behind the efforts of three double-digit scorers at home on Saturday afternoon, as Matt Nervi deposited a career-high 25 points off six three-point baskets for the Raiders on the losing end. Scotch Plains-Fanwood had won its previous four games entering the matchup but was unable to keep their streak against the Vikings. Despite the loss, the Raiders still hold a 7-0 division record, leading the UCC-Mountain division by three games. Khadar Jackson was the other Raider to finish in double-figures for scoring, registering 10 points. Keyshawn Winchester led Union Catholic with...
SCOTCH PLAINS, NJ
TAPinto.net

HS Wrestling: Three Wrestlers Win DIvision Titles At Bergen County Championships

SUFFERN, NY -   Three local wrestlers captured Division Titles at the George Jockish Bergen County Coaches Wrestling Championships held at Rockland Community College in Suffern, NY.  The tournament, which had previously held earlier in the year and at Hackensack High School, has a new format this year. Under the new format, public school wrestlers will be broken into four groups on Saturday based on enrollment. The top three in each bracket will advance, along with four private school qualifiers, to a 16-man bracket on Sunday in the Tournament of Champions. Hasbrouck Heights wrestled in Division D, for the smallest schools, while...
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ
TAPinto.net

Kenilworth's David Brearley High School Offers Expanded Electives in Tech, Arts & More

KENILWORTH, NJ. - Classes in graphic design, ceramics and Esports might sound like niche activities that students participate in after school. But David Brearley High School offers these courses as part of a varied mix of electives. Esports was introduced at the start of the school year, as were Digital Sound Engineering, Dance, Sports & Entertainment Marketing, and Exploring College and Career Opportunities. Another new entry, Young Adult Literature, begins in the second semester. Brearley develops electives that encourage innovation and exploration, according to Principal Jeremy Davies. “We want students to have the opportunity to take classes in their interests,” he said. “And...
KENILWORTH, NJ
TAPinto.net

Shannon Rose in Clifton and Ramsey Celebrate National Irish Coffee Day

CLIFTON, NJ - If you are having trouble making the perfect Irish coffee, Shannon Rose in Clifton and Ramsey has the solution. The Irish Pub claims to have the “perfect Irish coffee,” they are offering $5 Irish coffees all month long. To celebrate National Irish Coffee Day on Jan. 25, Slane is offering a glass etching at both locations from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 25. The delicious Irish whiskey blended coffee beverage was born in County Limerick in the town of Foynes, a major port in Ireland. It just may be the perfect beverage...
CLIFTON, NJ
TAPinto.net

'No Confidence' in Robbinsville School District Superintendent, Business Administrator Teachers Say

ROBBINSVILLE, NJ -- Robbinville’s teachers have lost confidence in District Superintendent Brian Betze and Business Administrator Nick Makres, the Robbinsville Education Association (REA) will announce Tuesday. Union officials will present the results of the vote at this week’s Robbinsville Board of Education meeting. The vote comes as the teachers have been without a current employee contract with the District for more than 200 days.  The REA said the vote is "fueled by Superintendent Betze and Business Administrator Makres’ inability to effectively lead Robbinsville Public Schools." “Our members deserve to work under district leadership who value transparency, treat its employees with respect, and honor the...
ROBBINSVILLE, NJ
TAPinto.net

Applications Being Accepted for The 2023 Tri-Morris Junior Police Academy

MORRIS TOWNSHIP, NJ -  Applications are now being accepted for the 2023 Tri-Morris Junior Police Academy, announced the Morris Township Police Department. The  Annual Junior Police Academy will take place during the summer for residents of Morris Township, Morris Plains and Morristown. The two week camp focuses on educating junior recruits on different agencies and familiarizing recruits with the criminal justice system and internal departments. The 2023 dates are: Week 1- Monday July 10 - Friday July 14 Week 2 - Monday July 17 - Friday July 21 Graduation - July 21 at 12pm Recruits learn physical training, fire rescue, CPR & First aid, DWI Detection and crowd management. Campers will watch demonstrations by the Special Operations Unit, The Bomb Squad Unit and the K-9 Unit The camp takes place at the Morris County Public Safety Training Academy, 500 West Hanover Avenue, Parsippany Applications are due April 4, 2023.  For more information and the application click HERE
MORRISTOWN, NJ
TAPinto.net

South Plainfield Employee Recognized for Heroic Efforts

SOUTH PLAINFIELD, NJ – The quick-thinking actions of a South Plainfield School District employee recently helped save a student choking on her lunch.  Back on Dec. 20, MaryAnn Burns, a retired licensed practical nurse (LPN) who currently works as a duty aid at Franklin Elementary, performed the Heimlich maneuver on a fourth grader and dislodged a piece of bagel from her throat.  “I would like to recognize Mrs. MaryAnn Burns for her heroic efforts in saving one of our fourth-grade students from choking during lunch,” Franklin School Principal Shannon Colucci stated during a Jan. 18 board of education (BOE) meeting. “Mrs. Burns...immediately reacted to the student’s distress and performed the...
SOUTH PLAINFIELD, NJ
TAPinto.net

Ryan Thompson Bass offers customers lessons and hand-crafted bass guitars

BELMAR, NJ — Those looking to learn how to play the bass or purchase a meticulously handcrafted one can look no further than Ryan Thompson Bass, located at 1006 1/2 Main Street in Belmar.  Since 2006, music instructor and self-taught luthier Ryan Thompson has been operating his music school, which over the years has turned also into a “wood shop” where he crafts bass guitars for clients. In addition to building instruments and teaching, the business also offers bass guitar repairs. Soon after establishing Ryan Thompson Bass in Belmar, the owner became the sole operator of the business. “I had a full...
BELMAR, NJ
TAPinto.net

TAPinto.net

2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
249K+
Views
ABOUT

TAPinto is a network of more than 90 franchised online local news and digital marketing platforms that provide original local news reporting 24/7 and enable businesses to reach local, engaged readers effectively and affordably.

 http://www.tapinto.net

Comments / 0

Community Policy