Liz Cheney Says U.S. Will 'Suffer' if McCarthy Concedes on Defense
McCarthy told reporters after the 13th speaker vote that he believes lawmakers will "finish this once and for all" when the House reconvenes Friday night.
MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell said Marjorie Taylor Greene 'broke her promise' by backing Kevin McCarthy for House Speaker
"I'm very surprised that the one - I won't name her name but it's Marjorie Taylor Greene- broke her promise," Lindell said.
U.S. House GOP would make it easier for feds to give public lands away to states
U.S. House Republicans included in the new rules for the chamber they passed this month a provision meant to make it easier for Congress to give away public lands. The provision is a fairly technical piece of the 55-page rules package. It affects internal House accounting and requires that anytime Congress were to give any […] The post U.S. House GOP would make it easier for feds to give public lands away to states appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
Trump responded to the Monterey Park mass shooting by complaining about the treatment of Jan. 6 rioters
Donald Trump said "nothing will happen" to the gunman, compared with those arrested in connection with the Capitol riot.
Joe Biden accidentally says 'what happened on July the 6th' while discussing Capitol riot
President Joe Biden says "July the 6th" during his speech commemorating the anniversary of the Capitol riot that occurred on January 6, 2021.
POLITICO
Kevin McCarthy signaled Thursday that he’s likely to release security footage from the Jan. 6 Capitol attack.
The Justice Department and the Capitol Police have both warned that the footage contains sensitive information. The news: Speaker Kevin McCarthy opened the door on Thursday to releasing thousands of hours of security footage from the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the Capitol — something law enforcement agencies have cautioned poses a significant security risk.
Former GOP Rep. Adam Kinzinger said he 'thanked God' that he wasn't on the House floor during Kevin McCarthy's contentious speaker vote process
"Going through one speaker vote is painful," he said, adding that "it's hot on the floor" and "half the people you don't like to be around."
Andy Biggs becomes latest MAGA Republican to spar with Marjorie Taylor Greene: ‘She’s crossed the Rubicon’
Rep Andy Biggs has become the latest MAGA Republican to spar with far-right conspiracy theorist Marjorie Taylor Greene, saying she has “crossed the Rubicon” over her support of House GOP leader Kevin McCarthy.Mr Biggs, who announced that he was throwing his hat into the ring for the role of House speaker, took aim at the Georgia congresswoman in an interview on Lindell TV late last week.“She’s kind of crossed the Rubicon there. She’s calling us liars and saying we’re misleading,” he said.The Arizona congressman’s comments came in response to an op-ed penned by Ms Greene for The Daily Caller...
MAGA Congressman Rants About ‘Deep State’ Trying to ‘Wipe Out the American Cowboy’
Rep. Ryan Zinke (R-MT), a newly elected representative from Montana, celebrated his second day in Congress with a lengthy rant about the American “Deep State” and the endangered “American cowboy.” Zinke, whose tenure as Trump’s Interior Secretary lasted from March 2017 to January 2019 until he was forced to resign over ethical violations — but not before gutting the Endangered Species Act, opening up off-shore drilling, and shrinking national monuments, is one of several former Trump Cabinet officials to be mired in ethical violations. His political comeback was bolstered by Trump’s endorsement as he joins a new House GOP majority. During a...
Republicans Are Back on Their Bullshit—and It’s Already Returning to Bite Them
It may be the start of a new year, but the Republican Party is back to its old antics again—throwing the House of Representatives into chaos as a rogue group of far-right members of Congress refuse to step into line and back Kevin McCarthy’s bid for the speaker’s gavel.On this week’s episode of The Daily Beast’s Fever Dreams podcast, hosts Kelly Weill and Will Sommer predict that 2023 will only bring more insane antics from the chamber’s more controversial corners—and Fever Dreams favorites like Reps. Matt Gaetz, Lauren Boebert, and Marjorie Taylor Greene are already floating their best ideas for...
POLITICO
Two GOP firebrands who lost committee posts last Congress — Paul Gosar and Marjorie Taylor Greene — have regained them under the Republican majority.
The letters largely formally reup requests that Jordan sent last year, before the White House warned that he would need to send the letters again once Republicans controlled the House and Jordan wielded a gavel. But Jordan, in each of the six letters, warns that he’s requesting the information for...
The first Democrat emerges to take on Josh Hawley
Lucas Kunce ran unsuccessfully in 2022. He thinks he has a better shot this time around.
Who is Hakeem Jeffries? Democrats united behind new leader while GOP’s McCarthy chaos continues
While the Republican battle continues over Kevin McCarthy’s repeated attempts to claim the House speaker’s gavel, Democrats have remained united behind their new leader, New York Representative Hakeem Jeffries. Mr Jeffries is the first Black American to lead a major political party in Congress after former Speaker Nancy Pelosi stepped down from the Democratic leadership. House Democrats are now led by a new trio – the 52-year-old Mr Jeffries as the minority leader, Katherine Clark, 59, of Massachusetts as the Democratic whip, and Pete Aguilar, 43, of California as the chairman of the caucus. Mr Jeffries, Ms Clark, and...
A California Democrat May Become The Oldest Person Ever Elected to Senate
A common complaint about American politics is the age of those who run and get elected to represent us and our fellow citizens in communities across this country. Our current president, Joe Biden, is the oldest person ever elected, and the oldest person ever to serve, in the position of President of the United States at the age of 80. Top leaders in Congress from both parties, including Nancy Pelosi and Mitch McConnell, have routinely been in their 70s and 80s, and the trend seems to be continuing.
Ron DeSantis says African American history course was banned because of content about prisons and ‘queer’ theory
Ron DeSantis pointed to contents concerning prisons and “queer theory” when explaining why an African American history course has been banned in Florida. The Republican governor criticised the College Board’s Advanced Placement class in African American studies after the pilot course was banned by the state last week. Mr DeSantis was visiting a charter school in Jacksonville on Monday when he noted the course’s handling of “queer theory”.He argued that it was on the “wrong side of the line for Florida standards”. “This course, on Black History, what’s one of the lessons about? Queer theory!” he said, according to...
Congressman Gabe Vasquez New Mexico District 2 Proposes No Pay to Congress
Gabe Vasquez proposes: “Mandating Congress Can’t Accept Remuneration. Why should the members holding Congress hostage get paid for not working?” he asked rhetorically. “My bill will make sure that the members responsible for stopping work from happening aren’t getting paid for it.”
Democrats name Schiff and Swalwell to Intelligence panel despite McCarthy's threats
WASHINGTON — Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries on Monday tapped Reps. Adam Schiff and Eric Swalwell to continue serving on the House Intelligence Committee, teeing up a long-anticipated fight with Speaker Kevin McCarthy who has vowed to block the pair from keeping their seats on the powerful panel. The move...
Vox
Katie Porter just kicked off California’s Senate race — and created a big Democratic liability
Christian Paz is a senior politics reporter at Vox, where he covers the Democratic Party. He joined Vox in 2022 after reporting on national and international politics for the Atlantic’s politics, global, and ideas teams, including the role of Latino voters in the 2020 election. Rep. Katie Porter of...
Democrat Ruben Gallego to challenge Arizona U.S. Senator Kyrsten Sinema
WASHINGTON, Jan 23 (Reuters) - Democratic U.S. Representative Ruben Gallego of Arizona on Monday launched a run for the U.S. Senate in 2024, challenging independent incumbent Krysten Sinema, in a race that could be pivotal for determining control of the upper chamber.
Washington Examiner
Stanton bows out of potential U.S. Senate run in 2024
(The Center Square) – Congressman Greg Stanton announced Thursday afternoon that he would not seek the Democratic nomination for United States Senate in 2024. The Phoenix Democrat said that “after a great deal of consideration,” he decided that “now is not the right time” to throw his hat in the ring.
