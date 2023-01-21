MEMPHIS, Tenn. — It’s a warning for workers. Memphis Police are searching for a man they said stole $98 by confusing a restaurant worker over change. MPD officers were called to the Wing Stop in the 7700 block of Winchester Rd. about 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023. They said the suspect asked the clerk for change for a $20 bill. Investigators said the man then started asking confusing questions and passing bills back and forth between himself and the clerk, before finally walking out with $98.

