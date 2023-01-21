ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WREG

Memphis officers pretend to buy stolen car from thief

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — MPD officers pretended to buy a stolen car from a man who tried to sell it on Facebook. According to reports, on January 17, a victim told police that he was carjacked on Winchester Road. The victim said he was sitting in his 2011 Nissan Versa when two men approached him with […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

MPD: Pair caught with stolen car, drugs, gun

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police say a man and woman were arrested after they were spotted inside a stolen car with a stolen license plate at a motel in the airport area Monday. Officers said they were responding to a report of a stolen and stripped Hyundai at the motel in the 2700 block of Airways […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Man recalls encounter with SCORPION Unit before Nichols death

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — The five police officers who were fired after Tyre Nichols’ death hadn’t been with MPD long, and police haven’t told us what units they worked with during their time on the force. But some who know the officers say at least one confirmed that he — and we are hearing several others […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Police radio traffic holds clues in Tyre Nichols case

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — As we wait for the video footage of what happened to be released to the public, police radio traffic holds clues as to what led to the brutal arrest of 29-year-old Tyre Nichols. You can hear some of the tense moments that ultimately led to Nichols’ death and the firing of […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

‘Professional roaches’: Businesses fed up with smash-and-grab crimes

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — It happens within minutes. Swarms of thieves use tools to bash into a store and quickly swipe thousands of dollars worth of merchandise, and business owners in Memphis are fed up. “They are professional roaches,” said Dominique Worthen. He owns Snkrr Bar on Madison Avenue. “What we are known for is […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WATN Local Memphis

Change confusion: MPD searching for man who asked for change for $20, but walked out with $98

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — It’s a warning for workers. Memphis Police are searching for a man they said stole $98 by confusing a restaurant worker over change. MPD officers were called to the Wing Stop in the 7700 block of Winchester Rd. about 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023. They said the suspect asked the clerk for change for a $20 bill. Investigators said the man then started asking confusing questions and passing bills back and forth between himself and the clerk, before finally walking out with $98.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Check washing: How thieves are cleaning out bank accounts

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — As many people place bills containing checks in their mailboxes or go to the post office to mail them, they may not be aware thieves could be targeting them, putting their money and identity in jeopardy. Thieves are cleaning up by using check washing. Daniel Irwin with the Better Business Bureau of […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

$7K diamond ring stolen from Memphis pawn shop

MEMPHIS, Tenn. –A north Memphis pawn shop is making security changes after a man pretending to be a customer stole a $7,000 diamond and gold ring. Michael Anderson, manager of Best Pawn on Jackson, said the man came into the store wearing a medical masked and asked to look at a large men’s ring. He […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Man sticks gun in victim’s mouth in front of 2-year-old

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two men were arrested after they broke into a victim’s home and held him at gunpoint in front of a two-year-old. On January 21, officers responded to a home invasion in the 800 block of Stratford Road. According to reports, the victim told police that two men came to his home, one […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Woman accused of stealing ex’s car, throwing him from vehicle

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Police say a man was seriously injured Saturday when he tried to get his stolen car back from his ex-girlfriend. Investigators said Shandricka Childress, 38, was still driving the 2002 Honda Accord when she was arrested Sunday and admitted she was driving the vehicle when her ex-boyfriend was hurt. Police said Childress dragged […]
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Man killed in Raleigh shooting, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was shot and killed Sunday afternoon. At approximately 3:05 p.m., Memphis Police responded to a shooting on Austin Peay Highway, off Overbrook Drive. When officers arrived, they found a man shot. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. This is still an ongoing...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

19 vehicles vandalized at Memphis Sports and Events Center

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Nineteen vehicles were vandalized at the Memphis Sports and Events Center over the weekend. According to the police report, the suspect vandalized 19 vehicles on January 21 from 1:30 p.m. until 6:48 p.m. Two black 9mm Smith and Wesson handguns, and a 9mm Cal-Tech handgun were...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

One killed during robbery in Parkway Village

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person is dead, and another is in custody after a robbery on Sunday night. According to reports, the robbery took place around 10:30 p.m. at the Z Market on South Perkins Road. Police say two men were walking to their car when two men approached them. One of the suspects hit […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

One shot at Main Event, man in custody

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person was taken to the hospital, and another was arrested after a shooting at Main Event on Sunday night. According to MPD, a little after 11:30 p.m., officers responded to a shooting at 7219 Appling Farms Parkway. One male victim was taken to Saint Francis Bartlett in non-critical condition. Police charged […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Four shot outside Tunica casino

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Four people were injured outside a casino after a shooting early Sunday morning, the Tunica County Sheriff’s Office said. Tunica deputies received a 911 call from one of the victims saying that she and several people she was with had been shot. When deputies arrived on the scene, they found four people […]
TUNICA, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy