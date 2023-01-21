Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Star NBA Player Suffers Major InjuryOnlyHomersMemphis, TN
Protests break out over the weekend, as one Memphis community demands justice for the family of Tyre NicholsElizabeth A BryanMemphis, TN
After seeing bodycam footage, Tyre Nichols' attorney calls him "a human piñata for officers."Sherif SaadMemphis, TN
The World Says Goodbye to Elvis Presley's Only ChildAnne SpollenMemphis, TN
The Unveiling of Lisa Marie Presley's Sarcophagus at Graceland, A Fascinating Addition to the King's LegacycreteMemphis, TN
Related
Memphis officers pretend to buy stolen car from thief
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — MPD officers pretended to buy a stolen car from a man who tried to sell it on Facebook. According to reports, on January 17, a victim told police that he was carjacked on Winchester Road. The victim said he was sitting in his 2011 Nissan Versa when two men approached him with […]
Man breaks into Berclair home to steal banana, cookies and shoes, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — It’s a story reminiscent of Goldilocks and the Three Bears, but it was no fairy tale for two people in Berclair. Memphis Police said a hungry burglar broke into their home on McCory on Sunday, January 22, 2023. An arrest affidavit states that 23-year-old Marco...
MPD: Pair caught with stolen car, drugs, gun
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police say a man and woman were arrested after they were spotted inside a stolen car with a stolen license plate at a motel in the airport area Monday. Officers said they were responding to a report of a stolen and stripped Hyundai at the motel in the 2700 block of Airways […]
Man recalls encounter with SCORPION Unit before Nichols death
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — The five police officers who were fired after Tyre Nichols’ death hadn’t been with MPD long, and police haven’t told us what units they worked with during their time on the force. But some who know the officers say at least one confirmed that he — and we are hearing several others […]
Police radio traffic holds clues in Tyre Nichols case
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — As we wait for the video footage of what happened to be released to the public, police radio traffic holds clues as to what led to the brutal arrest of 29-year-old Tyre Nichols. You can hear some of the tense moments that ultimately led to Nichols’ death and the firing of […]
‘Professional roaches’: Businesses fed up with smash-and-grab crimes
SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — It happens within minutes. Swarms of thieves use tools to bash into a store and quickly swipe thousands of dollars worth of merchandise, and business owners in Memphis are fed up. “They are professional roaches,” said Dominique Worthen. He owns Snkrr Bar on Madison Avenue. “What we are known for is […]
Man dies after shooting in Southeast Memphis, MPD says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man died Tuesday after a shooting in Southeast Memphis, police said. According to the Memphis Police Department, officers responded to a shooting on Apple Blossom Drive near Hyacinth Drive and found a man had died. Police reported the shooting just before 5:20 p.m. Tuesday. Police...
Change confusion: MPD searching for man who asked for change for $20, but walked out with $98
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — It’s a warning for workers. Memphis Police are searching for a man they said stole $98 by confusing a restaurant worker over change. MPD officers were called to the Wing Stop in the 7700 block of Winchester Rd. about 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023. They said the suspect asked the clerk for change for a $20 bill. Investigators said the man then started asking confusing questions and passing bills back and forth between himself and the clerk, before finally walking out with $98.
Check washing: How thieves are cleaning out bank accounts
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — As many people place bills containing checks in their mailboxes or go to the post office to mail them, they may not be aware thieves could be targeting them, putting their money and identity in jeopardy. Thieves are cleaning up by using check washing. Daniel Irwin with the Better Business Bureau of […]
Memphis Fire Department suspends 2 employees for involvement in Tyre Nichols death, pending investigation
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Fire Department confirmed with ABC24 Monday that two of their employees involved with the initial care of Tyre Nichols the day he was confronted by Memphis Police on Jan. 7 have been relieved of duty pending an investigation. This is in addition to the...
$7K diamond ring stolen from Memphis pawn shop
MEMPHIS, Tenn. –A north Memphis pawn shop is making security changes after a man pretending to be a customer stole a $7,000 diamond and gold ring. Michael Anderson, manager of Best Pawn on Jackson, said the man came into the store wearing a medical masked and asked to look at a large men’s ring. He […]
Man sticks gun in victim’s mouth in front of 2-year-old
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two men were arrested after they broke into a victim’s home and held him at gunpoint in front of a two-year-old. On January 21, officers responded to a home invasion in the 800 block of Stratford Road. According to reports, the victim told police that two men came to his home, one […]
Protests break out over the weekend, as one Memphis community demands justice for the family of Tyre Nichols
A protest broke out over the weekend after a Memphis community calls for the 5 former Memphis police officers involved in the arrest and death of Tyre Nichols to be charged with first degree murder.
Woman accused of stealing ex’s car, throwing him from vehicle
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Police say a man was seriously injured Saturday when he tried to get his stolen car back from his ex-girlfriend. Investigators said Shandricka Childress, 38, was still driving the 2002 Honda Accord when she was arrested Sunday and admitted she was driving the vehicle when her ex-boyfriend was hurt. Police said Childress dragged […]
Mother, daughters found safe after missing for over a week, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — UPDATE:. The mother and her two children were found safe, according to Memphis Police. A mother and her two young daughters were found 11 days after going missing from an East Memphis neighborhood, according to the Memphis Police Department. When 37-year-old Erica Wooten and her two...
Man killed in Raleigh shooting, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was shot and killed Sunday afternoon. At approximately 3:05 p.m., Memphis Police responded to a shooting on Austin Peay Highway, off Overbrook Drive. When officers arrived, they found a man shot. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. This is still an ongoing...
actionnews5.com
19 vehicles vandalized at Memphis Sports and Events Center
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Nineteen vehicles were vandalized at the Memphis Sports and Events Center over the weekend. According to the police report, the suspect vandalized 19 vehicles on January 21 from 1:30 p.m. until 6:48 p.m. Two black 9mm Smith and Wesson handguns, and a 9mm Cal-Tech handgun were...
One killed during robbery in Parkway Village
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person is dead, and another is in custody after a robbery on Sunday night. According to reports, the robbery took place around 10:30 p.m. at the Z Market on South Perkins Road. Police say two men were walking to their car when two men approached them. One of the suspects hit […]
One shot at Main Event, man in custody
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person was taken to the hospital, and another was arrested after a shooting at Main Event on Sunday night. According to MPD, a little after 11:30 p.m., officers responded to a shooting at 7219 Appling Farms Parkway. One male victim was taken to Saint Francis Bartlett in non-critical condition. Police charged […]
Four shot outside Tunica casino
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Four people were injured outside a casino after a shooting early Sunday morning, the Tunica County Sheriff’s Office said. Tunica deputies received a 911 call from one of the victims saying that she and several people she was with had been shot. When deputies arrived on the scene, they found four people […]
Comments / 0