Prince Harry reveals disturbing reason behind absence of Meghan's 'traumatized' rescue dog
Meghan Markle had to leave her beloved rescue dog, Bogart, in Canada when she first moved to the UK to marry Prince Harry
Popculture
Shemar Moore Shares First Photo of Newborn Baby Girl, Shares Her Name
Shemar Moore can't get enough of his baby girl. The Criminal Minds actor, 52, shared the first photo of his newborn daughter with girlfriend Jesiree Dizon Wednesday after welcoming Frankie Moore on Jan. 24. Posting a picture of himself holding a swaddled Frankie close, Moore introduced his firstborn to the world.
Jeopardy! host Ken Jennings loses his composure after a contestant gives a hilariously wrong response to clue
A CONTESTANT on Monday's Jeopardy! episode has made a well-intentioned but uproariously incorrect guess. Fans even claimed host Ken Jennings "scoffed" at Anne Faircloth's response thinking college-aged runners have to shave their "legs." Reigning champ Troy Meyer faced Duncan Bowling, an ICU nurse manager from Washington, DC, and Anne, a...
‘Special Forces’ Recap: Hannah Brown Excels & Danny Amendola Threatens To Leave
Over the last 4 days, the Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test course has claimed 8 recruits. When the fifth day begins, Danny Amendola is assigned to rally the recruits in the morning. The Directing Staff wants to see if he can get everyone together for the day and be a leader.
The Challenge: Ride or Dies power rankings after ep. 16
WARNING: SPOILER ALERT! DO NOT READ UNLESS YOU’VE SEEN THE LATEST EPISODE OF THE CHALLENGE!. As usual, we’ll do some power rankings each week to see who’s in the lead … and who could fall short. In this week’s episode: One pairing dominates the weekly challenge,...
