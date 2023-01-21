ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sumter County, FL

hernandosun.com

Motorcyclist charged in road rage incident

A man operating a motorcycle is facing multiple charges after he allegedly fired his gun five times during a road rage incident in Spring Hill. Hernando County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) Spokesperson Denise Moloney said that at around 12:40 p.m., on Jan. 23, a deputy responded to a call about a traffic accident on Mariner Boulevard and Frontage Road near Cortez Boulevard in Spring Hill.
SPRING HILL, FL
villages-news.com

Villager’s son on knee scooter allegedly inflicts injury on father’s shin

A Villager’s son on a knee scooter allegedly inflicted an injury on his father’s shin. Sumter County sheriff’s deputies were called at 10:40 a.m. Sunday to a home in the Pensacola Villas in the Village of Dunedin after 44-year-old Seth Benjamin Przygoda allegedly pushed past his father on a knee scooter, causing a laceration to his father’s shin. The two men had been in an argument with the elder man trying to persuade his son to leave the house.
SUMTER COUNTY, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Sheriff's office: Polk County man pulls out gun on security after being denied access to community

DAVENPORT, Fla. — A physical education teacher in Polk County has been arrested after the sheriff's office said he pulled out a gun and threatened a security officer. Devonta Gilmore, 31, is a teacher at Union Academy Magnet School in Bartow, the Polk County Sheriff's Office said in a news release. He's charged with aggravated assault on a security officer.
POLK COUNTY, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Withlacoochee State Forest hiker arrested with drug charges

A Dunnellon man walking out of the Withlacoochee State Forest on Jan. 19 with a backpack and holding a beer can just when a state law enforcement officer arrived led to his arrest. According to the arrest report for Kenneth Patrick Ohara, 58, a Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission...
DUNNELLON, FL
villages-news.com

Visitor from Maine arrested after altercation in golf cart near Colony Cottage

A visitor from Maine was arrested after an altercation in a golf cart near Colony Cottage Recreation Center. Maya Gray, 24, of Cornville, Maine, had been traveling in a golf cart at about 9 p.m. Sunday with a male companion in the vicinity of Morse Boulevard and Colony Boulevard when they “got into a verbal argument that escalated into a physical altercation,” according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.
CORNVILLE, ME
ocala-news.com

Dunnellon police looking for retail theft suspect

Dunnellon police are seeking any information from the public that could help identify the suspect in a retail theft case. In a social media post on Monday, the Dunnellon Police Department stated that the suspect (pictured below) was recently involved in a theft that occurred inside a local retail store.
DUNNELLON, FL
villages-news.com

Woman back behind bars after dine and dash at restaurant in The Villages

A woman is back behind bars after failing to show up in court to answer to a charge of dining and dashing at a restaurant in The Villages. Tara Leigh Clutter, 43, of Ocala, was being held without bond at the Lake County Jail following her arrest Sunday on a warrant charging her with failure to appear. A judge issued the warrant after Clutter skipped a court date in connection with her arrest last year after refusing to pay for a meal at a restaurant.
THE VILLAGES, FL
wogx.com

Good Samaritan helps save man who was shot, robbed in front of Texas Roadhouse

ORLANDO, Fla. - A good Samaritan used his shirt to make a tourniquet to help save a man shot outside a Texas Roadhouse in Orlando. A man, who did not want to be named, said he was about to walk into Texas Roadhouse on Semoran Boulevard when he saw a man who he thought had been shot and was bleeding. He jumped into action and took off his shirt to make a tourniquet.
ORLANDO, FL
villages-news.com

Villager retains George Zimmerman lawyer after alleged attack on cop at Brownwood

A Villager accused of kicking a police officer at Brownwood has retained the attorney who won an acquittal for George Zimmerman. Mark O’Mara, who practices law in Orlando, gained national attention while serving as the defense attorney for Zimmerman, who was found not guilty of second-degree murder in the shooting death of 17-year-old Trayvon Martin in 2012 in Sanford.
WILDWOOD, FL
villages-news.com

Villager escapes prosecution in arrest after night of ‘heavily drinking’

A Villager will escape prosecution in an arrest this past November after a night of “heavily drinking.”. Melissa Francis, 47, of the Village of Sunset Pointe and a male companion “had been heavily drinking while they were out,” according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. After they returned home, Francis ran through the front of the garage and began “striking the roof” of his specialty vehicle. Damage was estimated at more than $1,000. Francis ran to the door and attempted to lock out her male companion. She returned to the garage and “struck him on the right side of his face with an open hand.” His face was red when deputies arrived on the scene. Francis was arrested on charges of battery and criminal damage to property.
SUMTER COUNTY, FL

