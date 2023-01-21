Read full article on original website
Related
WESH
14-year-old, 16-year-old arrested after gun found in bathroom at Central Florida school
OCALA, Fla. — Two teens have recently been arrested in connection to a gun being found at a Central Florida High School. According to the Marion County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to Forest High School on Oct. 21, 2022, after a handgun was found in a bathroom. The...
Motorcyclist headbutted car, shot at family during Hernando Co. road rage incident: deputies
Hernando County deputies arrested a motorcyclist Monday afternoon after he allegedly attacked a family in a road rage incident, according to new information from authorities.
WESH
Police: Shocking video shows DUI driver crashing into Central Florida dentist office
OCALA, Fla. — A man is facing charges after Ocala police say he crashed into a dentist's office while he was drunk. The Ocala Police Department says officers were called to Healthy Smiles Dentistry just after midnight on Monday after receiving a call that an SUV had crashed into the building.
hernandosun.com
Motorcyclist charged in road rage incident
A man operating a motorcycle is facing multiple charges after he allegedly fired his gun five times during a road rage incident in Spring Hill. Hernando County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) Spokesperson Denise Moloney said that at around 12:40 p.m., on Jan. 23, a deputy responded to a call about a traffic accident on Mariner Boulevard and Frontage Road near Cortez Boulevard in Spring Hill.
wogx.com
Florida man set his apartment on fire as revenge against HOA, then shot himself: affidavit
LONGWOOD, Fla. - A Central Florida man is accused of intentionally setting his own apartment on fire because he was upset with the Homeowners Association (HOA), leading to an explosion with injuries and damages, according to an affidavit for an arrest warrant. Marc Hermann, 53, was arrested and booked into...
Kissimmee man shot after fight breaks in victim’s driveway, deputies say
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies are investigating a shooting that happened Sunday in Osceola County. The Osceola Sheriff’s Office responded to Peppermill Circle in Kissimmee in response to a shooting call. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. When deputies arrived, they found the victim with a...
wogx.com
Florida man who rammed car into Ocala dentist's office charged with DUI, police say
An accused drunk driver is behind bars and a dentist’s office is badly damaged after a crash in Ocala. Incredible video shows the moments Ocala Police say 22-year-old Gabriel Hausy slammed into Healthy Smiles Dentistry on 10th Street, near the intersection with 2nd Avenue.
villages-news.com
Villager’s son on knee scooter allegedly inflicts injury on father’s shin
A Villager’s son on a knee scooter allegedly inflicted an injury on his father’s shin. Sumter County sheriff’s deputies were called at 10:40 a.m. Sunday to a home in the Pensacola Villas in the Village of Dunedin after 44-year-old Seth Benjamin Przygoda allegedly pushed past his father on a knee scooter, causing a laceration to his father’s shin. The two men had been in an argument with the elder man trying to persuade his son to leave the house.
Sheriff's office: Polk County man pulls out gun on security after being denied access to community
DAVENPORT, Fla. — A physical education teacher in Polk County has been arrested after the sheriff's office said he pulled out a gun and threatened a security officer. Devonta Gilmore, 31, is a teacher at Union Academy Magnet School in Bartow, the Polk County Sheriff's Office said in a news release. He's charged with aggravated assault on a security officer.
‘You want this smoke?’: Polk County teacher accused of pulling gun on security guard
TAMPA, Fla. — A physical education teacher was arrested Sunday after he allegedly pulled a gun on a security guard who wouldn’t let him into a gated community in Davenport, according to deputies. The Polk County Sheriff’s Office said Devonta Gilmore, 31, of Lakeland, went to ChampionsGate to “pick up his girlfriend’s belongings” but was […]
WESH
Sheriff's office investigating after 3 dead dogs found in Central Florida dumpster
BUSHNELL, Fla. — The Sumter County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a horrific discovery was made on Monday. Officials say deputies were called around noon for three dead dogs found in a dumpster in the area of CR-476B and SW 62nd Way in Bushnell. "Our specially-trained Animal Cruelty Detectives...
Citrus County Chronicle
Withlacoochee State Forest hiker arrested with drug charges
A Dunnellon man walking out of the Withlacoochee State Forest on Jan. 19 with a backpack and holding a beer can just when a state law enforcement officer arrived led to his arrest. According to the arrest report for Kenneth Patrick Ohara, 58, a Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission...
WESH
FHP: Driver rear-ends school bus carrying 23 students in Marion County
The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating after a school bus was involved in a crash Tuesday morning in Marion County. Officials say it happened around 7 a.m. in the area of SW 155th Street and SW 100th Avenue. According to investigators, a 74-year-old woman failed to stop her SUV despite...
villages-news.com
Visitor from Maine arrested after altercation in golf cart near Colony Cottage
A visitor from Maine was arrested after an altercation in a golf cart near Colony Cottage Recreation Center. Maya Gray, 24, of Cornville, Maine, had been traveling in a golf cart at about 9 p.m. Sunday with a male companion in the vicinity of Morse Boulevard and Colony Boulevard when they “got into a verbal argument that escalated into a physical altercation,” according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.
ocala-news.com
Dunnellon police looking for retail theft suspect
Dunnellon police are seeking any information from the public that could help identify the suspect in a retail theft case. In a social media post on Monday, the Dunnellon Police Department stated that the suspect (pictured below) was recently involved in a theft that occurred inside a local retail store.
villages-news.com
Woman back behind bars after dine and dash at restaurant in The Villages
A woman is back behind bars after failing to show up in court to answer to a charge of dining and dashing at a restaurant in The Villages. Tara Leigh Clutter, 43, of Ocala, was being held without bond at the Lake County Jail following her arrest Sunday on a warrant charging her with failure to appear. A judge issued the warrant after Clutter skipped a court date in connection with her arrest last year after refusing to pay for a meal at a restaurant.
wogx.com
Good Samaritan helps save man who was shot, robbed in front of Texas Roadhouse
ORLANDO, Fla. - A good Samaritan used his shirt to make a tourniquet to help save a man shot outside a Texas Roadhouse in Orlando. A man, who did not want to be named, said he was about to walk into Texas Roadhouse on Semoran Boulevard when he saw a man who he thought had been shot and was bleeding. He jumped into action and took off his shirt to make a tourniquet.
villages-news.com
Villager retains George Zimmerman lawyer after alleged attack on cop at Brownwood
A Villager accused of kicking a police officer at Brownwood has retained the attorney who won an acquittal for George Zimmerman. Mark O’Mara, who practices law in Orlando, gained national attention while serving as the defense attorney for Zimmerman, who was found not guilty of second-degree murder in the shooting death of 17-year-old Trayvon Martin in 2012 in Sanford.
villages-news.com
Villager escapes prosecution in arrest after night of ‘heavily drinking’
A Villager will escape prosecution in an arrest this past November after a night of “heavily drinking.”. Melissa Francis, 47, of the Village of Sunset Pointe and a male companion “had been heavily drinking while they were out,” according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. After they returned home, Francis ran through the front of the garage and began “striking the roof” of his specialty vehicle. Damage was estimated at more than $1,000. Francis ran to the door and attempted to lock out her male companion. She returned to the garage and “struck him on the right side of his face with an open hand.” His face was red when deputies arrived on the scene. Francis was arrested on charges of battery and criminal damage to property.
villages-news.com
Villager ordered to appear at arraignment after fight over seat at restaurant
A Villager has been ordered to appear at an arraignment after a fight over a seat at the bar at a popular restaurant in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown. Julie Ann Marsh, 56, of the Village of Pine Ridge, has been ordered to appear at an arraignment set for 9 a.m. Feb. 20 in Sumter County Court.
