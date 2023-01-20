Read full article on original website
What is Epiphany?
Today is the ancient Christian holiday of Epiphany, celebrated on Jan. 6 for centuries. It’s even older than celebrations of Christmas. For many churches around the world, it celebrates the arrival of the magi bringing gifts to the baby Jesus, and is sometimes referred to as the “Feast of the Three Kings.”
What baptism will and will not do
With as much disagreement among those calling themselves Christians as there is concerning the subject of baptism, one would think it was a so
The ancient versions of the Bible that does not mention Moses
The Bible is a collection of sacred texts written over the course of many centuries. While Moses is a prominent figure in the Bible, many religious people would be shocked to find out that there are other ancient sacred texts that are considered to be part of the Bible but do not mention Moses.
Upworthy
Single dad adopts baby girl with Down syndrome after she was rejected by 20 families
Editor's Note: This article was originally published on September 25, 2019. It has since been updated. Luca Trapanese—a gay, Italian, Catholic, single dad—is no stranger to breaking societal norms. He's often invited to TV talk shows and public debates where he still encounters people who are yet to accept the idea of a gay man being allowed to adopt children. While he uses these opportunities to push forward the conversation, Trapanese insists that his decision to adopt a 1-month-old with Down syndrome had nothing to do with shattering stereotypes. He simply wanted a family and when he met Alba, a baby girl who'd been rejected by 20 families, he instantly knew she was the one he'd been waiting for.
The women of my village wanted to look younger, so grandma paid my sister and me to pluck her grey hairs (Opinion Piece)
**This is a true story as experienced by the author**. A grandmother is a little bit parent, a little bit teacher, and a lot best friend — author unknown. Back when I was around the age of eight or so, my sister and I would pluck grey hairs from our grandmother’s head. She would pay us with a few coins so that we had money to buy candy at the store.
The Healing Arts: Spiritual Mumbo-Jumbo In The Ancient World
The healing arts of the ancient world have been shrouded in a mixture of medical science and spiritual mumbo-jumbo for centuries. Ancient remedies and prescriptions for the sick have been passed down through generations, though their obscure origins remain largely unknown to modern scholars. Major world cultures had their own unique means of treating disease, some more effective than others - but many with the worst fatal outcomes. The placebo effect has proven time and again that sometimes the best useless remedy is simply one's belief in it.
psychologytoday.com
The Unique Exercise Needs of the Young and Lonely
Young people are at a high risk for experiencing loneliness. The experience of physical activity, not its intensity, had the most significant effect on feelings of loneliness. Young people want to enjoy the exercise, feel that they are competent, and feel that the exercise is easy to perform with limited effort.
psychologytoday.com
Negative Thoughts Are Made of Fairy Dust
The more effort one puts toward pushing a thought away, the more persistent it is likely to become. It can help to practice talking back to negative thoughts or to let them just pass through one's mind. Working with a cognitive behavior therapist can help one generate self-statements to combat...
psychologytoday.com
Dignity on Day 1
The myth of American Exceptionalism promotes the stratification of individuals into good and bad and promotes power over others. People harmed and people who have harm need pathways for healing and reconciliation. Healing does not occur in our current justice system. Her voice was clear and strong and her message...
psychologytoday.com
How Envy Became the Roadblock to Genuine Friendship
Social media users are motivated by two primary needs: the need to belong and the need for self-presentation. Social media users' need to present themselves favorably to others is driven by narcissism, low self-esteem, and emotional instability. The less we rise to the lifelong, arduous challenge of developing substance within,...
psychologytoday.com
Madness, Hallucination, Self-Love
Dorothea Buck, Nazi survivor, helped me to rethink psychosis. To change, mental states must be understood. I learned to avoid the trap of “the madness of fearing madness.”. At age fifteen I heard a doctor tell my parents I was schizophrenic. And that I’d probably live institutionalized. Not long after hearing these words I became reckless and suicidal. In other words, I acted like someone told she has no future.
The Mayan Empire: A Day In the Life of the Maya
The Maya were building a sophisticated civilization in the Americas at about the same time that the Roman Empire was declining in Western Europe. This higher level of civilization was made possible by the ability of the Mayans to establish a steady supply of food. Because the Maya culture relied on farming for food and commerce, the majority of the Maya were farmers in the growing seasons.
‘To sit with him, to feel the softness of his fur’: what makes me happy now
In a series of short essays, writers consider what happiness means to them now, after the reckoning of the past few years
psychologytoday.com
How to Get Over a "Situationship"
Be gentle with yourself as you allow yourself to grieve. Find someone you trust to talk to about your experience to get a different perspective. Reflect on boundaries that matter to you to help ensure that you enter any future relationship with greater intention and peace of mind. A "situationship"...
The "Mellified Man" was a human mummy steeped in honey for medicinal purposes
An artistic interpretation of the Mellified ManPhoto bySachem31; Public Domain Image. The "Mellified Man" or "honey person" was the name given to a human mummy made into a confection. The word, "mellification" means introducing honey into some other substance.
psychologytoday.com
Aging: We All Do It
I think it was old-time radio comedian George Burns (of Burns and Allen fame) who said, "You can't help getting older, but you don't need to get Old!" (My sentiments exactly). Today, unlike former generations, Grandma need not be relegated to the dustbin when she is no longer a viable member of the family or the community. And when she can no longer live by herself, she need not dread going to a rest home, a hospital, a care facility, or (worst of all) to the home of reluctant relatives. At least in California, we do things differently, in "retirement communities" like the one where I live.
psychologytoday.com
How a Chessboard Can Help Anxiety
Anxiety can easily dominate every aspect of your life. Learning how to not be so caught up in, or "defuse" from, anxious thoughts and feelings can be an effective way to cope with anxiety. The chessboard metaphor can help you develop the skill of defusion. Metaphors can be a powerful...
Being able to read her parents' moods helped her survive in childhood. A woman acknowledges she is not a "mind reader."
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. "I had no idea what mood my parents would bring home that day. I would get a kick out of nowhere if I made a certain face or didn't respond the way they wanted me to. As an adult now, I have found myself looking at people's faces and behavior with the hope that I will be able to assess what mood they might be having so I can act accordingly. It's so exhausting!"
A Love Story
I just Googled, "Do cats take on the personality traits of their owners?" because my (very thoughtful) boyfriend, Mike, suggested that my anxiety may have worn off on my cat, aptly named Chub Chub for the little pad of flesh that hangs below his lower haunches.
