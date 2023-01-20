I think it was old-time radio comedian George Burns (of Burns and Allen fame) who said, "You can't help getting older, but you don't need to get Old!" (My sentiments exactly). Today, unlike former generations, Grandma need not be relegated to the dustbin when she is no longer a viable member of the family or the community. And when she can no longer live by herself, she need not dread going to a rest home, a hospital, a care facility, or (worst of all) to the home of reluctant relatives. At least in California, we do things differently, in "retirement communities" like the one where I live.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO