FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Colorado Town Has a Donkey for a MayorColorado JillDivide, CO
The 28th Annual Fruitcake Toss Is in Manitou Springs This WeekendColorado JillManitou Springs, CO
Historic and Unusual Points of Interest in Downtown Colorado SpringsColorado JillColorado Springs, CO
Teenage entrepreneur fixes trailer, creates coffee shop businessNatasha LovatoLarkspur, CO
Friday night travel in southern Colorado will be impacted by heavy snow.Sherif SaadColorado State
Proposed Colorado Springs ordinance on extension of water service still undecided
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Tuesday, Colorado Springs City Council was supposed to cast a final vote on a proposed ordinance on the extension of water service within the city. However, a new amendment has forced the vote ordinance to go to a third vote. The Ordinance Pertaining to the Extension of Water Service proposed The post Proposed Colorado Springs ordinance on extension of water service still undecided appeared first on KRDO.
Pueblo woman named 2023 Colorado Mother of the Year
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- A Pueblo mother is getting national recognition after being selected as the 2023 Colorado Mother of the Year. American Mothers, Inc. (AMI) named Krystal Sherrod of Pueblo the 69th Colorado woman to receive this title. According to AMI, Sherrod is an advocate for addiction recovery awareness and shares her own story The post Pueblo woman named 2023 Colorado Mother of the Year appeared first on KRDO.
Colorado Springs City Council gives tentative approval to 252-unit southeast side housing complex
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A proposed project to turn a long-blighted area into an apartment and townhome project advanced to the next step during a work session of the City Council Monday. The project, known as Hancock Commons, would build 180 apartments for rent and 72 townhomes for sale; the proposal offers the housing The post Colorado Springs City Council gives tentative approval to 252-unit southeast side housing complex appeared first on KRDO.
El Paso County property taxpayers should receive a TABOR refund soon, per Colorado law
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Thanks to TABOR, El Paso County property taxpayers should be receiving a refund soon, according to officials with the county. TABOR stands for the “Taxpayer’s Bill of Rights,” an amendment that was approved by voters in 1992 and limits the amount of revenue the government in the state can both retain and spend.
Veteran-owned Spice Island Grill closes both locations in Colorado Springs
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Veteran-owned Spice Island Grill confirmed to FOX21 News that it is closing its doors after 12 years of serving up spicy and authentic Jamaican cuisine to the Colorado Springs community. Air Force veterans and Owners, Claudette and Glenroy Hutchinson came to Colorado Springs in April 2011 after Claudette retired from the Air […]
Teller County residents forced to ration propane as deliveries arrive weeks late
CRIPPLE CREEK, Colo. (KRDO) -- Ever since Bill Hartzer moved to his mountain house in Cripple Creek in 2021, he's had delivery delays with his propane provider AmeriGas. Hartzer moved from his ranch in Texas to the mountains near Cripple Creek. The previous homeowner was rented a 1,000-gallon propane tank from AmeriGas to heat the The post Teller County residents forced to ration propane as deliveries arrive weeks late appeared first on KRDO.
El Paso County homeowners to receive TABOR refund
(EL PASO COUNTY, Colo.) — El Paso County collected above the Taxpayer’s Bill of Rights limit by about $30.7 million. As a result, the county will refund the money back to property taxpayers. All property taxpayers, including homeowners and business owners, will receive an equitable share of the $30.7 million refund, for a $500k home, […]
Southern-style chicken salad chain becomes latest chicken concept to flock to Colorado Springs
Expansion-minded national and regional chicken restaurant chains have recognized Colorado Springs' rapid growth in recent years and flocked to town with a variety of concepts: fried, grilled and rotisserie style; tenders, wings and sandwiches; barbecued, marinated and spicy. Now, another chicken newcomer is getting ready to roost in the Springs.
Deceased Colorado Man Identified as Triple Murderer
Typically, when you hear about a murder being solved, that news is accompanied by a statement regarding the culprit spending the rest of their life behind bars. However, while police have identified the man who took the lives of three people in Colorado, it has also been discovered that the man himself is already deceased.
Women-owned vintage store opens in Colorado Springs
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — “Funky, affordable, vintage fashion for all!” That’s how Electric Goodies, a new women-owned business just west of downtown Colorado Springs, describes its store, which is now open for guests to explore. According to Colleen Andrae, Co-Owner of Electric Goodies, the new vintage shop is located at 501 West Colorado Avenue, which is […]
Staff at a Colorado Springs middle school credited with quick response helping to detain trespassing suspect
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Staff members at a Colorado Springs middle school are being credited with helping to detain a trespassing suspect. The incident happened on Tuesday at Mann Middle School. The school is located north of the Patty Jewett Golf Course near Van Buren Street and Templeton Gap Road.
Colorado Springs school threat under investigation, does not appear credible
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Police and several Springs-area school districts are investigating a social media post threatening a shooting at an unspecified school. Springs police tell 11 News the post was a photo of a text message that had been passed around before finally going on social media. “We...
Hardware store owner disturbed by rise in recent "blatant" shoplifting crimes
Colorado business owners have always had to factor the potential for theft into the budget. Even if it's rare, shoplifting has been documented as early as the 1700s and 1800s, and much like today for many lifters it becomes a business. The only problem now? Business is booming. According to the 2022 National Retail Security Survey, eight in 10 retailers report increased incidents of violence and aggression in the past year "It's a daily occurrence. Even depending on how long you guys are here, somebody is stealing right now," said Todd Erwin, owner of Green Mountain Ace Hardware in...
New details about SWAT raids in southern Colorado
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A series of search warrants were served on Thursday as apart of an 18 month long investigation. Colorado Springs Police said it unveiled multiple crimes including motor vehicle theft, fuel theft, and drug seizures. The four areas police said they raided, along with SWAT, spanned...
Thieves strike Colorado Springs home twice in same day, taking items valued at $10,000
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)) -- Once apparently was not enough for thieves who stole a truck from a north side home Monday morning, then returned Monday afternoon to break into the residence and steal a number of valuable items. The victims, the Bang family, contacted KRDO Tuesday to explain what happened after saying that they The post Thieves strike Colorado Springs home twice in same day, taking items valued at $10,000 appeared first on KRDO.
Power outage impacts senior living facility in Colorado Springs, firefighters help evacuate dozens of residents
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - An entire senior-living complex was evacuated on Monday in Colorado Springs due to a power outage. According to Colorado Springs Utilities, the outage along Green Star Drive north of Cheyenne Boulevard and west of S. 8th Street on the southwest side of the city started Monday afternoon. The Regency Towers Apartments was impacted.
Westcliffe woman mistakes mountain lion for dog on porch
(WESTCLIFFE, Colo.) — A woman in Westcliffe sent FOX21 News a video of a mountain lion on her porch in Westcliffe after she said at first, she thought the large cat was a dog. Westcliffe is southwest of Pueblo, and the woman said she was working inside her home on Friday, Jan. 20, when she […]
Armed robbery near Austin Bluffs and Dublin
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) were called to an armed robbery in the night of Monday, Jan. 23. On Monday at around 10:05 p.m. CSPD officers were called to the 7000 block of Austin Bluffs Parkway near Dublin Boulevard about an armed robbery. When officers arrived the suspect had already left […]
Colorado Springs police on Accident Alert Status Monday due to snowy conditions
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Monday morning, the Colorado Springs Police Department announced it was on Accident Alert Status due to snowy conditions in the area. At 8:13 a.m., the CSPD posted on Twitter saying, "Due to current weather conditions CSPD is now on accident alert status." Until said otherwise, drivers are asked to cold The post Colorado Springs police on Accident Alert Status Monday due to snowy conditions appeared first on KRDO.
Hundreds show up for East-West mobility town hall as potential Constitution Ave. extension is floated
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- Saturday, the City of Colorado Springs discussed a potential feasibility study for improving East-West mobility, which would evaluate the option of widening Fillmore Street and extending Constitution Avenue from Union Boulevard to I-25. The meeting was held in the gymnasium at Stratton Elementary School. The gym reached full capacity with over The post Hundreds show up for East-West mobility town hall as potential Constitution Ave. extension is floated appeared first on KRDO.
