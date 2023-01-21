ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

KRDO News Channel 13

Proposed Colorado Springs ordinance on extension of water service still undecided

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Tuesday, Colorado Springs City Council was supposed to cast a final vote on a proposed ordinance on the extension of water service within the city. However, a new amendment has forced the vote ordinance to go to a third vote. The Ordinance Pertaining to the Extension of Water Service proposed The post Proposed Colorado Springs ordinance on extension of water service still undecided appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Pueblo woman named 2023 Colorado Mother of the Year

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- A Pueblo mother is getting national recognition after being selected as the 2023 Colorado Mother of the Year. American Mothers, Inc. (AMI) named Krystal Sherrod of Pueblo the 69th Colorado woman to receive this title. According to AMI, Sherrod is an advocate for addiction recovery awareness and shares her own story The post Pueblo woman named 2023 Colorado Mother of the Year appeared first on KRDO.
PUEBLO, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado Springs City Council gives tentative approval to 252-unit southeast side housing complex

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A proposed project to turn a long-blighted area into an apartment and townhome project advanced to the next step during a work session of the City Council Monday. The project, known as Hancock Commons, would build 180 apartments for rent and 72 townhomes for sale; the proposal offers the housing The post Colorado Springs City Council gives tentative approval to 252-unit southeast side housing complex appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Teller County residents forced to ration propane as deliveries arrive weeks late

CRIPPLE CREEK, Colo. (KRDO) -- Ever since Bill Hartzer moved to his mountain house in Cripple Creek in 2021, he's had delivery delays with his propane provider AmeriGas. Hartzer moved from his ranch in Texas to the mountains near Cripple Creek. The previous homeowner was rented a 1,000-gallon propane tank from AmeriGas to heat the The post Teller County residents forced to ration propane as deliveries arrive weeks late appeared first on KRDO.
TELLER COUNTY, CO
KXRM

El Paso County homeowners to receive TABOR refund

(EL PASO COUNTY, Colo.) — El Paso County collected above the Taxpayer’s Bill of Rights limit by about $30.7 million. As a result, the county will refund the money back to property taxpayers. All property taxpayers, including homeowners and business owners, will receive an equitable share of the $30.7 million refund, for a $500k home, […]
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
94.3 The X

Deceased Colorado Man Identified as Triple Murderer

Typically, when you hear about a murder being solved, that news is accompanied by a statement regarding the culprit spending the rest of their life behind bars. However, while police have identified the man who took the lives of three people in Colorado, it has also been discovered that the man himself is already deceased.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Women-owned vintage store opens in Colorado Springs

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — “Funky, affordable, vintage fashion for all!” That’s how Electric Goodies, a new women-owned business just west of downtown Colorado Springs, describes its store, which is now open for guests to explore. According to Colleen Andrae, Co-Owner of Electric Goodies, the new vintage shop is located at 501 West Colorado Avenue, which is […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
CBS Denver

Hardware store owner disturbed by rise in recent "blatant" shoplifting crimes

Colorado business owners have always had to factor the potential for theft into the budget. Even if it's rare, shoplifting has been documented as early as the 1700s and 1800s, and much like today for many lifters it becomes a business. The only problem now? Business is booming. According to the 2022 National Retail Security Survey, eight in 10 retailers report increased incidents of violence and aggression in the past year "It's a daily occurrence. Even depending on how long you guys are here, somebody is stealing right now," said Todd Erwin, owner of Green Mountain Ace Hardware in...
LAKEWOOD, CO
KKTV

New details about SWAT raids in southern Colorado

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A series of search warrants were served on Thursday as apart of an 18 month long investigation. Colorado Springs Police said it unveiled multiple crimes including motor vehicle theft, fuel theft, and drug seizures. The four areas police said they raided, along with SWAT, spanned...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Thieves strike Colorado Springs home twice in same day, taking items valued at $10,000

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)) -- Once apparently was not enough for thieves who stole a truck from a north side home Monday morning, then returned Monday afternoon to break into the residence and steal a number of valuable items. The victims, the Bang family, contacted KRDO Tuesday to explain what happened after saying that they The post Thieves strike Colorado Springs home twice in same day, taking items valued at $10,000 appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

Power outage impacts senior living facility in Colorado Springs, firefighters help evacuate dozens of residents

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - An entire senior-living complex was evacuated on Monday in Colorado Springs due to a power outage. According to Colorado Springs Utilities, the outage along Green Star Drive north of Cheyenne Boulevard and west of S. 8th Street on the southwest side of the city started Monday afternoon. The Regency Towers Apartments was impacted.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Westcliffe woman mistakes mountain lion for dog on porch

(WESTCLIFFE, Colo.) — A woman in Westcliffe sent FOX21 News a video of a mountain lion on her porch in Westcliffe after she said at first, she thought the large cat was a dog. Westcliffe is southwest of Pueblo, and the woman said she was working inside her home on Friday, Jan. 20, when she […]
WESTCLIFFE, CO
KXRM

Armed robbery near Austin Bluffs and Dublin

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) were called to an armed robbery in the night of Monday, Jan. 23. On Monday at around 10:05 p.m. CSPD officers were called to the 7000 block of Austin Bluffs Parkway near Dublin Boulevard about an armed robbery. When officers arrived the suspect had already left […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado Springs police on Accident Alert Status Monday due to snowy conditions

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Monday morning, the Colorado Springs Police Department announced it was on Accident Alert Status due to snowy conditions in the area. At 8:13 a.m., the CSPD posted on Twitter saying, "Due to current weather conditions CSPD is now on accident alert status." Until said otherwise, drivers are asked to cold The post Colorado Springs police on Accident Alert Status Monday due to snowy conditions appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Hundreds show up for East-West mobility town hall as potential Constitution Ave. extension is floated

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- Saturday, the City of Colorado Springs discussed a potential feasibility study for improving East-West mobility, which would evaluate the option of widening Fillmore Street and extending Constitution Avenue from Union Boulevard to I-25. The meeting was held in the gymnasium at Stratton Elementary School. The gym reached full capacity with over The post Hundreds show up for East-West mobility town hall as potential Constitution Ave. extension is floated appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO

