Weiser to host Idaho Gov. Brad Little’s next ‘Capital for a Day’ event
Idaho Gov. Brad Little and his wife, Teresa Little, center, greets supporters in his ceremonial office after he is sworn in for his second term on Jan. 6, 2023. (Otto Kitsinger for Idaho Capital Sun) Idaho Gov. Brad Little’s next “Capital for a Day” event will be held from 10...
Get help with unemployment insurance at Idaho Department of Labor mobile offices
The Idaho Department of Labor's administrative office is located on Main Street in Boise. (Christina Lords/Idaho Capital Sun) Idahoans out of work through no fault of their own can get help filing for unemployment insurance through Idaho Department of Labor staff in local and mobile office locations throughout the state, according to a press release.
The New Mexico Voting Rights Act is coming back, lawmakers and advocates say
During a news conference on the first day of the 2023 legislative session in the rotunda at the state capitol in Santa Fe, advocates held signs which together had 17,000 tally marks, each representing someone in New Mexico denied the right to vote as a result of a felony conviction. Adam Griego (right) looks up at the rotunda. (Photo by Austin Fisher / Source NM)
Planners for southern N.M. reproductive health clinic gather in the capital to talk next steps
Midwives, doulas, and reproductive health organizers listen to Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham on Friday, Jan. 20, 2023, as she thanks them for their work in the Roundhouse. During her appearance Lujan Grisham reemphasized her priorities of codifying protections for abortion and expanding access to reproductive health care. (Photo by Danielle Prokop for Source NM)
Maine’s housing affordability crisis needs a public option, says lawmaker
The Kennedy Park public housing development in Portland. | Courtesy of the Portland Housing Authority. One major potential solution to the state’s runaway cost of housing never seems to get discussed by Maine lawmakers: Public housing. For decades, the idea of building new publicly-owned, permanently affordable housing has been...
AARP says its hopeful paid family, medical leave will pass in in Maine this session
AARP Maine said it is hopeful lawmakers will find common ground on issues to support older Mainers this legislative session, including establishing a paid family and medical leave policy. Surveys show more than 75% of Mainers support a plan to help those providing unpaid care to older parents or spouses...
West Virginia public schools are underfunded, understaffed and underperforming. Why?
This story was originally published by Mountain State Spotlight. Get stories like this delivered to your email inbox once a week; sign up for the free newsletter at https://mountainstatespotlight.org/newsletter. Addressing the issues facing West Virginia’s public schools is an uphill battle. The state is grappling with a number of unique...
Uneven higher ed funding and more Va. headlines
• Staffers at Richneck Elementary School in Newport News say administrators repeatedly ignored warnings about the behavior of the 6-year-old boy accused of shooting his teacher. According to other teachers at the school, the boy previously wrote a note threatening to light a teacher on fire.—Washington Post. • Amazon’s...
Bill to repeal Montana’s energy policy up for third reading in House, other updates
Here’s the status of some of the legislation the Daily Montanan has covered this session so far. Follow bills through the Montana Legislature’s website. A bill to repeal Montana’s energy policy is up for its third reading on the House floor Monday. It passed 67-32 on second reading. The energy policy was first adopted in 1993 and most recently revised last session. Sponsor Rep. Steve Gunderson, R-Libby, said wiping out the policy would give Gov. Greg Gianforte a better chance at putting his own energy vision into place. Opponents objected for a variety of reasons, including the wholesale repeal, which will leave the state with a policy at all, and to ceding legislative control of energy policy to the executive branch.
Protesters rally in Capitol rotunda on 50th anniversary of Roe v. Wade
Protesters marched a mile up State Street from the University of Wisconsin campus in subfreezing temperatures. Photo by Baylor Spears/Wisconsin Examiner. Protesters from around the nation packed every level of the Wisconsin Capitol Rotunda on Sunday to voice their frustration and opposition to the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision that nullified federally protected abortion rights, giving states the final say on whether the procedure is legal.
Louisiana Legislature special insurance session: What, if anything, gets done?
The Louisiana House of Representatives, photographed Feb. 2, 2022. (Greg LaRose/Louisiana Illuminator) The Louisiana Legislature will convene a week from today for a seven-day special session on the state’s homeowner’s insurance crisis. Its overriding goal is to rein in policy premiums that have soared after back-to-back catastrophic hurricane seasons, but lawmakers say more needs to be done than what can happen within the narrow scope of the weeklong session.
News media literacy is more important than ever
In Missouri, House Bill 492 , the “Media Literacy and Critical Thinking Act,” would require the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education to establish a pilot program for the 2024-25 and 2025-26 school years in five to seven schools (Photo by scanrail/iStock images). This week has been designated...
Pharmacist and technician shortage threatens access to health care
Lewis Drug pharmacists Graham Protexter and Sara Hahn prepare prescriptions on Jan. 12, 2023, at a store on South Minnesota Avenue in Sioux Falls. (John Hult/South Dakota Searchlight) When Jessica Strobl’s 87-year-old grandmother needed to fill an antibiotic prescription last fall, her regular Black Hills area pharmacy was closed.
More and more ‘special’ sessions: Will FL Legislature ever review changing the way it operates?
Since the last regular legislative session in March 2022 — normally a 60-day job to deal with Florida’s business — three “special” sessions cropped up in the state capital located in Tallahassee:. The first one was in April, about congressional redistricting. The next two were...
“‘Good’ is not good enough.” UNC Board of Governors sharpens focus on literacy instruction
“Frankly this number should scare and appall everyone in this room.”. UNC Board of Governors Chairman Randy Ramsey offered a sobering assessment Thursday of recent North Carolina reading scores and the system’s efforts to improve literacy instruction. A report released by the National Assessment of Educational Progress (NAEP) last...
At start of a new term, Latino Caucus welcomes new members, celebrates successes
Del. Joe Vogel (D-Montgomery) takes part in a meeting during his first days as a legislator. Vogel is the youngest lawmaker in Annapolis and a new member of the Latino Caucus. Courtesy photo by Emmanuel Ching. Democrats in the General Assembly like Del. David Fraser-Hidalgo (D-Montgomery) see the new session...
Old Person deserves recognition, memorial highway
Earl Old Person courtesy of Blackfeet Nation/Blackfeet Tribal Business Council Facebook page. Chief Earl Old Person deserves consideration for a Memorial Highway in Montana. Sen. Theresa Manzella states that the rodeo grounds in Browning are already named after the Chief–honoring his tribal name. The typical tourist travelling through Montana...
Hundreds of thousands of New Jerseyans could lose Medicaid coverage soon
Federal rules that allowed for continuous enrollment in Medicaid will lapse in April, prompting new decisions for more than 2.2 million New Jerseyans. (Photo by John Moore/Getty Images) State officials are bracing for the end of pandemic rules that expanded Medicaid eligibility, a change that could see hundreds of thousands...
A big shake-up at a troubled state agency, affordable housing vs. NC’s fragile environment, and democracy on the defense: The week’s top stories at Policy Watch
1. North Carolina House Republicans advance a new kind of bathroom bill (Commentary) The bill was later repealed but its legacy – as an embarrassment to be forgotten as quickly as possible for most people, and as a proud rallying point for the state’s religious right fringe (and reactionary culture warriors everywhere), lingers on. Across the country, efforts to make life harder for transgender people, and even to criminalize efforts to provide them medically necessary healthcare, continue apace. North Carolina state Treasurer Dale Folwell has been an especially avid and energetic devotee of this brand of discrimination.
Analysis: In budget introduction, Moore takes down Hogan policies
Lt. Gov. Aruna Miller (left) and Budget Secretary Helene Grady (right) listen as Gov. Wes Moore (D) outlines his proposed fiscal year 2024 spending plan. Photo by Danielle E. Gaines. In the weeks leading up to Gov. Wes Moore’s swearing in Wednesday, some of his advisers privately suggested that the...
