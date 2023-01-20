ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

Comments / 0

Related
newsfromthestates.com

Get help with unemployment insurance at Idaho Department of Labor mobile offices

The Idaho Department of Labor's administrative office is located on Main Street in Boise. (Christina Lords/Idaho Capital Sun) Idahoans out of work through no fault of their own can get help filing for unemployment insurance through Idaho Department of Labor staff in local and mobile office locations throughout the state, according to a press release.
IDAHO STATE
newsfromthestates.com

The New Mexico Voting Rights Act is coming back, lawmakers and advocates say

During a news conference on the first day of the 2023 legislative session in the rotunda at the state capitol in Santa Fe, advocates held signs which together had 17,000 tally marks, each representing someone in New Mexico denied the right to vote as a result of a felony conviction. Adam Griego (right) looks up at the rotunda. (Photo by Austin Fisher / Source NM)
SANTA FE, NM
newsfromthestates.com

Planners for southern N.M. reproductive health clinic gather in the capital to talk next steps

Midwives, doulas, and reproductive health organizers listen to Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham on Friday, Jan. 20, 2023, as she thanks them for their work in the Roundhouse. During her appearance Lujan Grisham reemphasized her priorities of codifying protections for abortion and expanding access to reproductive health care. (Photo by Danielle Prokop for Source NM)
LAS CRUCES, NM
newsfromthestates.com

Maine’s housing affordability crisis needs a public option, says lawmaker

The Kennedy Park public housing development in Portland. | Courtesy of the Portland Housing Authority. One major potential solution to the state’s runaway cost of housing never seems to get discussed by Maine lawmakers: Public housing. For decades, the idea of building new publicly-owned, permanently affordable housing has been...
MAINE STATE
newsfromthestates.com

West Virginia public schools are underfunded, understaffed and underperforming. Why?

This story was originally published by Mountain State Spotlight. Get stories like this delivered to your email inbox once a week; sign up for the free newsletter at https://mountainstatespotlight.org/newsletter. Addressing the issues facing West Virginia’s public schools is an uphill battle. The state is grappling with a number of unique...
KENTUCKY STATE
newsfromthestates.com

Uneven higher ed funding and more Va. headlines

• Staffers at Richneck Elementary School in Newport News say administrators repeatedly ignored warnings about the behavior of the 6-year-old boy accused of shooting his teacher. According to other teachers at the school, the boy previously wrote a note threatening to light a teacher on fire.—Washington Post. • Amazon’s...
VIRGINIA STATE
newsfromthestates.com

Bill to repeal Montana’s energy policy up for third reading in House, other updates

Here’s the status of some of the legislation the Daily Montanan has covered this session so far. Follow bills through the Montana Legislature’s website. A bill to repeal Montana’s energy policy is up for its third reading on the House floor Monday. It passed 67-32 on second reading. The energy policy was first adopted in 1993 and most recently revised last session. Sponsor Rep. Steve Gunderson, R-Libby, said wiping out the policy would give Gov. Greg Gianforte a better chance at putting his own energy vision into place. Opponents objected for a variety of reasons, including the wholesale repeal, which will leave the state with a policy at all, and to ceding legislative control of energy policy to the executive branch.
MONTANA STATE
newsfromthestates.com

Protesters rally in Capitol rotunda on 50th anniversary of Roe v. Wade

Protesters marched a mile up State Street from the University of Wisconsin campus in subfreezing temperatures. Photo by Baylor Spears/Wisconsin Examiner. Protesters from around the nation packed every level of the Wisconsin Capitol Rotunda on Sunday to voice their frustration and opposition to the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision that nullified federally protected abortion rights, giving states the final say on whether the procedure is legal.
WISCONSIN STATE
newsfromthestates.com

Louisiana Legislature special insurance session: What, if anything, gets done?

The Louisiana House of Representatives, photographed Feb. 2, 2022. (Greg LaRose/Louisiana Illuminator) The Louisiana Legislature will convene a week from today for a seven-day special session on the state’s homeowner’s insurance crisis. Its overriding goal is to rein in policy premiums that have soared after back-to-back catastrophic hurricane seasons, but lawmakers say more needs to be done than what can happen within the narrow scope of the weeklong session.
LOUISIANA STATE
newsfromthestates.com

News media literacy is more important than ever

In Missouri, House Bill 492 , the “Media Literacy and Critical Thinking Act,” would require the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education to establish a pilot program for the 2024-25 and 2025-26 school years in five to seven schools (Photo by scanrail/iStock images). This week has been designated...
MISSOURI STATE
newsfromthestates.com

Pharmacist and technician shortage threatens access to health care

Lewis Drug pharmacists Graham Protexter and Sara Hahn prepare prescriptions on Jan. 12, 2023, at a store on South Minnesota Avenue in Sioux Falls. (John Hult/South Dakota Searchlight) When Jessica Strobl’s 87-year-old grandmother needed to fill an antibiotic prescription last fall, her regular Black Hills area pharmacy was closed.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
newsfromthestates.com

Old Person deserves recognition, memorial highway

Earl Old Person courtesy of Blackfeet Nation/Blackfeet Tribal Business Council Facebook page. Chief Earl Old Person deserves consideration for a Memorial Highway in Montana. Sen. Theresa Manzella states that the rodeo grounds in Browning are already named after the Chief–honoring his tribal name. The typical tourist travelling through Montana...
MONTANA STATE
newsfromthestates.com

Hundreds of thousands of New Jerseyans could lose Medicaid coverage soon

Federal rules that allowed for continuous enrollment in Medicaid will lapse in April, prompting new decisions for more than 2.2 million New Jerseyans. (Photo by John Moore/Getty Images) State officials are bracing for the end of pandemic rules that expanded Medicaid eligibility, a change that could see hundreds of thousands...
newsfromthestates.com

A big shake-up at a troubled state agency, affordable housing vs. NC’s fragile environment, and democracy on the defense: The week’s top stories at Policy Watch

1. North Carolina House Republicans advance a new kind of bathroom bill (Commentary) The bill was later repealed but its legacy – as an embarrassment to be forgotten as quickly as possible for most people, and as a proud rallying point for the state’s religious right fringe (and reactionary culture warriors everywhere), lingers on. Across the country, efforts to make life harder for transgender people, and even to criminalize efforts to provide them medically necessary healthcare, continue apace. North Carolina state Treasurer Dale Folwell has been an especially avid and energetic devotee of this brand of discrimination.
newsfromthestates.com

Analysis: In budget introduction, Moore takes down Hogan policies

Lt. Gov. Aruna Miller (left) and Budget Secretary Helene Grady (right) listen as Gov. Wes Moore (D) outlines his proposed fiscal year 2024 spending plan. Photo by Danielle E. Gaines. In the weeks leading up to Gov. Wes Moore’s swearing in Wednesday, some of his advisers privately suggested that the...
MARYLAND STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy