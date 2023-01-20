Pink Floyd Revists ‘The Dark Side Of The Moon’ For 50th Anniversary Box

Read full article on original website
Related
David Crosby Said His Brains Ran Out of His Nose Onto the Floor in a Puddle After He Listened to a Beatles Track
David Crosby said he had a mind-blowing experience listening to a certain Beatles track.
Three Minutes: A Lengthening review – Helena Bonham Carter is profoundly poetic in an astounding documentary
The actor’s meditative voiceover guides viewers through a hugely moving look at a 1938 video clip of a Polish village – before it was decimated by the Holocaust
Effingham Radio
Axl Rose, Billy Corgan, & Alanis Morissette Perform At Lisa Marie Presley Memorial
On Sunday (January 22nd), family, friends and well-wishers paid their final respects to Elvis Presley's daughter Lisa Marie Presley in Memphis at Graceland. Lisa Marie, the 54-year-old mother of four, died in Los Angeles on January 12th after suffering a cardiac arrest. Guns N' Roses frontman Axl Rose spoke before...
Comments / 0