mocoshow.com
Blair High School Entered A Brief Lockdown Tuesday Afternoon After Reports of Gunshots Near the School; Incident Was Determined to be Fireworks
Montgomery County Police responded to reports of gunshots at the neighboring Woodmoor shopping center at approximately 1PM on Tuesday, along Colesville Rd near University Blvd East. The incident sent Blair High School into a lockdown from 1:18pm until 1:29pm and remained in a shelter-in-place until 1:40pm, when it was determined...
WTOP
3 suspects claiming to be police break into Montgomery Co. home
Three armed people claiming to be Montgomery County, Maryland, police officers broke into a home, demanded money and assaulted a man in the process. Now, the real police are looking for them. It happened before 3 a.m. Monday in the 21100 block of Archstone Way. Montgomery County police were called...
mymcmedia.org
Suspects, Pretending to be Police, Break into Germantown Home
Three armed suspects pretending to be Montgomery County police officers broke into a home in Germantown but did not take any money or property. One shot was fired, but no one was struck, according to police. Police responded to a home in the 21100 block of Archstone Way at 3...
mymcmedia.org
Reward Offered Leading to Arrest for Hate Graffiti
Following multiple incidents of antisemitic graffiti and flyers, two Jewish organizations joined together to offer a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and indictment of those responsible. The Jewish Community Relations Council of Greater Washington and the Jewish Federation of Greater Washington have put up $2,500 each to...
Police find man killed in Lanham neighborhood during welfare check
LANHAM, Md. (DC News Now) — Police were trying to find the person or people responsible for killing a man on Finns Lane. The Prince George’s County Police Department tweeted that officers were in the 7700 block around 8:45 a.m. on Tuesday after they received a call to check on someone’s welfare. Police found a […]
Postal Worker Robbed at Gunpoint in Silver Spring
USPIS Graphic (h/t @MoCoPGNews & @CordellTraffic)
fox5dc.com
Suspects smash glass bank door in Wheaton but can’t get inside
WHEATON, Md. - Authorities say two suspects smashed the glass door of a bank in Montgomery County early Tuesday morning but could not get inside. The incident happened around 2 a.m. at the Capital One Bank in the 11000 block of Georgia Avenue in Wheaton. Images showed a shattered glass...
WTOP
Bethesda high school calls for safety meeting after 2 girls found passed out in bathroom
Parents of students in a Maryland high school have been invited to a safety meeting on Monday, Jan. 30, after two girls were found passed out in a bathroom. It happened Monday at 8 a.m. at Bethesda-Chevy Chase High School, Bethesda Beat first reported. A member of the school’s security...
mymcmedia.org
Police Investigating Home Invasion Robbery
Police said they are investigating a home invasion robbery in the Wheaton-Glenmont area. Last Wednesday, Jan. 18, Montgomery County Police Department (MCPD) officers responded to the 2300 block of Glenallan Avenue for the reported crime, per a release from MCPD. According to police, at about 8 p.m., the victim heard...
UPDATED: 32-Year-Old White Oak Woman Missing Since Sunday
UPDATE: Montgomery County Police tweeted that Zi Ayawoavi Eli Athiogbey has been located safe and unharmed. Detectives from the county’s 3rd District Investigative Section are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 32-year-old woman from White Oak. Zi Ayawoavi Eli Athiogbey was last seen at approximately...
rockvillenights.com
Purse snatched at Montgomery Mall in Bethesda
Montgomery County police responded to a report of a purse-snatching at Westfield Montgomery Mall in Bethesda last Friday night, January 20, 2023. The theft was reported at 8:00 PM in a department store at the mall.
Police: Man who pulled gun on Prince George's officers charged with assault
LANHAM, Md. — A 20-year-old man who was shot at by police after allegedly pulling a gun on officers is now facing assault charges. Prince George's County Police arrested Tyler Clendenen Monday afternoon, after they had been searching for him for several hours. Clendenen is charged with assaulting two PGPD officers, along with multiple firearms offenses.
mocoshow.com
MCFRS Respond to Collision Involving Crossing Guard Tuesday Morning
Montgomery County Fire and Rescue services (MCFRS) responded to a collision involving a pedestrian near the rear entrance of the Landon School in Bethesda around 8am on Tuesday, January 24. According to Chief Spokesperson for MCFRS Pete Piringer, EMS is on the scene and evaluating one adult (crossing guard) with non-life threatening injuries. We will post an update when additional information is available.
Montgomery County bird coop fire kills several fowl
SILVER SPRING, Md. (DC News Now) — Several birds died in a bird coop fire in Silver Spring late Tuesday morning, officials said. Fire and rescue was called to Kayson Street for a fire in an aviary shelter with chickens and ducks in it. When firefighters put out the fire, it had spread to two […]
bethesdamagazine.com
Antisemitic flyers left on synagogue members’ porches in Kensington
On Sunday morning, over a dozen Kensington community members woke up to discover antisemitic flyers had been left on their porches overnight, including several members of Temple Emanuel, the synagogue’s executive director Dianne Neiman confirmed to Bethesda Beat. The Anti-Defamation League and local law enforcement are investigating the incident,...
mymcmedia.org
MCPS Hosting Fentanyl and Narcan Training Forum on Jan. 28
Fentanyl use — especially among young people — is a growing health problem around the country and in Montgomery County. That is why Montgomery County Public Schools (MCPS) in partnership with the Montgomery County Council of Parent-Teacher Associations is holding an event called Family Forum on Fentanyl & Life Saving Narcan Training on Saturday, Jan. 28th at Clarksburg High School. Health leaders are urging parents, students, and staff to attend.
Investigators working to track down illegal dumpers in DC
WASHINGTON — Illegal dumping is a persistent problem in D.C., and investigators are working to track down the culprits. Many were shocked to see the hundreds of tires dumped in Anacostia Park in December. The National Park Service is in charge of that area and cleaned them up last...
mocoshow.com
Mail Carrier Robbed at Gunpoint
At 5:31pm on Monday, January 23 for the report of an armed robbery in the 800 blk of Hudson Ave in Silver Spring. MCPD determined that a mail carrier was robbed at gunpoint of personal belongings. No injuries were reported and no suspects are in custody at this time. We will post an update when additional information is available.
3 shootings, 1 deadly within hours of each other in DC
Editor’s Note: Based on updated information from police, the time frame in which the shootings took place has been updated. WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department found itself busy Saturday night into Sunday morning as officers investigated three shootings that happened within the span of two hours. In one case, the person […]
rockvillenights.com
Rockville apartment burglarized
Montgomery County police are investigating the burglary of an apartment in Rockville early Thursday morning, January 19, 2023. The burglary was reported at an apartment building in the 13200 block of Twinbrook Parkway at 2:39 AM. Officers did not find evidence of forced entry at the unit in question, indicating the burglar(s) utilized an open door to enter.
