Houston, PA

Temple News

Temple stuns No. 1 ranked Houston

Temple Men’s Basketball (12-9, 6-2 American Athletic Conference) defeated the Cougars (18-2, 6-1 The American) 56-55 on Sunday afternoon in Houston, Texas. After unexpectedly losing to the University of Maryland Eastern Shore and Wagner College earlier in the season, the Owls have redeemed themselves in the best way possible, knocking off college basketball’s top-ranked team for the third time in program history.
HOUSTON, TX
247Sports

Everything Steve Pikiell said after Rutgers Basketball win over Penn State

Rutgers rolled to another win tonight as the Scarlet Knights defeated Penn State by a final of 65-45 in front of another sold-out crowd inside Jersey Mike’s Arena. Rutgers is now 14-6 on the season and 6-3 in Big Ten play. After the win, head coach Steve Pikiell talked about the victory in his post-game press conference. Here is a look at everything he had to sat after the victory.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
247Sports

Every Rutgers football player, basketball player to receive NIL deal in 2023 as part of collective, per report

The Knights of the Raritan name, image and likeness (NIL) collective plans to announce that every member of the Rutgers football and men's and women's basketball teams — including walk-ons — will receive an NIL deal in the 2023 calendar year, ScarletNation.com reports. The massive deal comes as “as a result of the collective’s funding, and complementary efforts of supporters, donors and the corporate community," per the announcement.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
247Sports

Steve Pikiell discusses Rutgers' win over Penn State

PISCATAWAY - Rutgers improved to 14-6 tonight with a 65-45 drubbing of Penn State. It took place in front of another sellout crowd inside Jersey Mike's Arena as the Scarlet Knights leaned on big games from Aundre Hyatt and Cliff Omoruyi. After the game, head coach Steve Pikiell talked about his team's win and what it means moving forward.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
TAPinto.net

Camden High Bests St. Augustine, 82-51

CAMDEN, NJ  — Tenth-ranked St. Augustine put up more of a fight than most South Jersey teams against second-ranked Camden High. It didn't make a difference in the Camden High gym on Jan. 23. The Camden High Panthers were only up by one point after one quarter and seven points up at one point in the third. But in the end, the Panthers pulled away, didn't look back and won by a wide margin, 82-51 Next up for the Panthers is a 7 p.m. home game against Cherry Hill West on Jan.  24.
CAMDEN, NJ
East Coast Traveler

5 of Our Favorite Pizza Shops in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA - Where Are The Best Pizza Shops in Philadelphia - Whether you're looking for a slice of the good stuff or an entire pie, Philadelphia has several great pizza shops to choose from. From Angelo's Pizzeria to Pizza Shackamaxon to Tacconelli's, you'll find what you're craving at a great price.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
975thefanatic.com

Pennsylvania Restaurant Closes Its Doors After 14 Years

Relish, a restaurant that was located in Philadelphia’s West Oak Lane neighborhood for more than a decade, has officially closed. The eatery served its last customers on Sunday (Jan. 22). It’s food like this we will miss:. As the Philadelphia Inquirer reports, “With southern cuisine, live jazz, a...
GETTYSBURG, PA
philasun.com

Hold the Relish…

Relish, a West Oak Lane gathering place for everyone from powerbrokers to people having a date night, closes Sunday. But the building probably won’t be empty long. Usually, if you’re looking for someone in Philadelphia’s political class on Election Day, you go to the Relish restaurant at 7152 Ogontz Avenue.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NJ.com

Cannabis lounges: Close, but no cigar | Mulshine

Last week, the state Cannabis Regulatory Commission began the process of licensing marijuana consumption lounges, places where you can legally smoke the pot that you can now legally buy. Good luck with that. New Jersey’s laws regarding the consumption of various euphoriants are hopelessly convoluted. Perhaps the most nonsensical...
TRENTON, NJ
BUCKSCO.Today

Singers, Songwriters Coming to Famous Bucks County Theater for a Night of Music and Conversation

One of Bucks County’s most well-known theaters will be hosting a night of music and conversation in the very near future. The Newtown Theatre will present “Singer-Songwriters in the Round: The Stories Behind the Songs” on Feb. 4 at 8 PM. Part concert, part conversation, this special evening will bring together five singer-songwriters to play their songs and share the stories behind them. They’ll discuss origins and arrangements while offering a deeper dive into the songwriting process.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
PhillyBite

5 Must-Try Pizza Shops in Cherry Hill, NJ

- When you're out and about in Cherry Hill, NJ, you will find plenty of great places to get your hands on delicious pizza. But which ones are the best?. Tutti Toscani By Lamberti is a casual BYOB Italian restaurant in Cherry Hill, New Jersey. The family-owned eatery specializes in pasta, veal, and seafood dishes. This eatery offers takeout and delivery services. The restaurant also accepts credit cards. Guests can enjoy a wide selection of appetizers, soups, salads, and desserts. The menu features a variety of regional Italian fare, including brick oven pizza, thin crust, risotto, and house-made desserts. There are vegetarian and gluten-free options available. This family-run restaurant boasts an intimate atmosphere, accommodating staff, and a wide range of reasonably priced dishes.
CHERRY HILL, NJ
delawarevalleynews.com

PA State Trooper Arrested For Violent Road Rage In Chester

PA State Trooper David Levy is on the wrong side of the law, facing very serious charges. Reckless Endangering, simple assault and gun charges, police in Kennett Twp. said. The incident happened while Levy was off duty on December 28, 2022. just before 5:00 PM. he was driving on Route 1, near Longwood Gardens.
CHESTER, PA
247Sports

247Sports

