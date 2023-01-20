Read full article on original website
Temple News
Temple stuns No. 1 ranked Houston
Temple Men’s Basketball (12-9, 6-2 American Athletic Conference) defeated the Cougars (18-2, 6-1 The American) 56-55 on Sunday afternoon in Houston, Texas. After unexpectedly losing to the University of Maryland Eastern Shore and Wagner College earlier in the season, the Owls have redeemed themselves in the best way possible, knocking off college basketball’s top-ranked team for the third time in program history.
Everything Steve Pikiell said after Rutgers Basketball win over Penn State
Rutgers rolled to another win tonight as the Scarlet Knights defeated Penn State by a final of 65-45 in front of another sold-out crowd inside Jersey Mike’s Arena. Rutgers is now 14-6 on the season and 6-3 in Big Ten play. After the win, head coach Steve Pikiell talked about the victory in his post-game press conference. Here is a look at everything he had to sat after the victory.
247Sports
Every Rutgers football player, basketball player to receive NIL deal in 2023 as part of collective, per report
The Knights of the Raritan name, image and likeness (NIL) collective plans to announce that every member of the Rutgers football and men's and women's basketball teams — including walk-ons — will receive an NIL deal in the 2023 calendar year, ScarletNation.com reports. The massive deal comes as “as a result of the collective’s funding, and complementary efforts of supporters, donors and the corporate community," per the announcement.
Steve Pikiell discusses Rutgers' win over Penn State
PISCATAWAY - Rutgers improved to 14-6 tonight with a 65-45 drubbing of Penn State. It took place in front of another sellout crowd inside Jersey Mike's Arena as the Scarlet Knights leaned on big games from Aundre Hyatt and Cliff Omoruyi. After the game, head coach Steve Pikiell talked about his team's win and what it means moving forward.
Camden High Bests St. Augustine, 82-51
CAMDEN, NJ — Tenth-ranked St. Augustine put up more of a fight than most South Jersey teams against second-ranked Camden High. It didn't make a difference in the Camden High gym on Jan. 23. The Camden High Panthers were only up by one point after one quarter and seven points up at one point in the third. But in the end, the Panthers pulled away, didn't look back and won by a wide margin, 82-51 Next up for the Panthers is a 7 p.m. home game against Cherry Hill West on Jan. 24.
Group 1 girls basketball powerhouse banned from state tournament after altercation
Woodbury, one of the state’s Group 1 championship contenders, has been disqualified from the state tournament after the team was hit with seven disqualifications after stepping on the court following a bench-clearing incident during the Thundering Herd’s contest against Delran last Wednesday, Woodbury athletic director Dan Howey told NJ Advance Media on Monday.
5 of Our Favorite Pizza Shops in Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA - Where Are The Best Pizza Shops in Philadelphia - Whether you're looking for a slice of the good stuff or an entire pie, Philadelphia has several great pizza shops to choose from. From Angelo's Pizzeria to Pizza Shackamaxon to Tacconelli's, you'll find what you're craving at a great price.
975thefanatic.com
Pennsylvania Restaurant Closes Its Doors After 14 Years
Relish, a restaurant that was located in Philadelphia’s West Oak Lane neighborhood for more than a decade, has officially closed. The eatery served its last customers on Sunday (Jan. 22). It’s food like this we will miss:. As the Philadelphia Inquirer reports, “With southern cuisine, live jazz, a...
Popular TV Shows Set in Philadelphia: Your City on Screen
Philadelphia, the largest city in the state of Pennsylvania, has been the backdrop for many popular television shows over the years. From dramatic dramas to comedic sitcoms, these shows have captured the essence of the city and its residents.
Police: Man shot 3 times in East Falls
A man is recovering from a shooting in the city's East Falls neighborhood.
philasun.com
Hold the Relish…
Relish, a West Oak Lane gathering place for everyone from powerbrokers to people having a date night, closes Sunday. But the building probably won’t be empty long. Usually, if you’re looking for someone in Philadelphia’s political class on Election Day, you go to the Relish restaurant at 7152 Ogontz Avenue.
This Famous Joint In Philadelphia Arguably Offers The Best Steak And Signature Dishes
It is renowned for delivering craveable experiences, intuitive hospitality, soulful food, and shared values. Stepping into the restaurant induces a feeling of delight and excitement that happens when you’re about to experience true hospitality.
Suspect arrested in ambush shooting that left 3 dead in Philadelphia's Mayfair neighborhood
Police say they marked more than 50 bullet casings on the ground. After the victims were hit, some of them were run over by the shooters.
School District of Philadelphia files lawsuit against city
The lawsuit comes months after city council passed a law that is designed to strengthen conditions in schools.
Cannabis lounges: Close, but no cigar | Mulshine
Last week, the state Cannabis Regulatory Commission began the process of licensing marijuana consumption lounges, places where you can legally smoke the pot that you can now legally buy. Good luck with that. New Jersey’s laws regarding the consumption of various euphoriants are hopelessly convoluted. Perhaps the most nonsensical...
Singers, Songwriters Coming to Famous Bucks County Theater for a Night of Music and Conversation
One of Bucks County’s most well-known theaters will be hosting a night of music and conversation in the very near future. The Newtown Theatre will present “Singer-Songwriters in the Round: The Stories Behind the Songs” on Feb. 4 at 8 PM. Part concert, part conversation, this special evening will bring together five singer-songwriters to play their songs and share the stories behind them. They’ll discuss origins and arrangements while offering a deeper dive into the songwriting process.
PhillyBite
5 Must-Try Pizza Shops in Cherry Hill, NJ
- When you're out and about in Cherry Hill, NJ, you will find plenty of great places to get your hands on delicious pizza. But which ones are the best?. Tutti Toscani By Lamberti is a casual BYOB Italian restaurant in Cherry Hill, New Jersey. The family-owned eatery specializes in pasta, veal, and seafood dishes. This eatery offers takeout and delivery services. The restaurant also accepts credit cards. Guests can enjoy a wide selection of appetizers, soups, salads, and desserts. The menu features a variety of regional Italian fare, including brick oven pizza, thin crust, risotto, and house-made desserts. There are vegetarian and gluten-free options available. This family-run restaurant boasts an intimate atmosphere, accommodating staff, and a wide range of reasonably priced dishes.
Man dies after being shot by police officer in Deptford Township, N.J.
The New Jersey Attorney General's Office is investigating a fatal police-involved shooting in Deptford Township.
Main Line Media News
‘Middleman’ in multi-county gun trafficking network sent to prison
NORRISTOWN — A Philadelphia man will spend at least six years behind bars after admitting to his role as a “middleman” for a multi-county gun trafficking network that was dismantled by Montgomery County’s Violent Crime Unit. Tymir Kaseim Allen, 24, was sentenced to 6 to 16...
delawarevalleynews.com
PA State Trooper Arrested For Violent Road Rage In Chester
PA State Trooper David Levy is on the wrong side of the law, facing very serious charges. Reckless Endangering, simple assault and gun charges, police in Kennett Twp. said. The incident happened while Levy was off duty on December 28, 2022. just before 5:00 PM. he was driving on Route 1, near Longwood Gardens.
247Sports
