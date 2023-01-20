ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Onward State

Comprehensive Penn State Sports Roundup: January 9 To January 22

While here at Onward State we cover many Penn State sports, we don’t quite cover all of them. However, we do know that members of Nittany Nation love to hear about the success of Penn State sports teams — no matter what sport it may be. With that being said, we’re going to start publishing massive biweekly sports roundups that include every sport to keep our readers informed on all the happenings across Penn State Athletics.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
nittanysportsnow.com

Peyton Lewis: Penn State ‘Hard Place To Pass Up’ after Offer

Prior to making his first trip to State College this weekend for Penn State junior day, Peyton Lewis told Nittany Sports Now that he was excited about where his recruitment was headed. The junior running back from Salem High School in Salem, Virginia was seeing his recruitment heating up with...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Onward State

Lady Lions’ Carolyn Kieger Reaches Highest Win Total Of Penn State Coaching Career

In her first three seasons at the helm of Penn State women’s basketball, Carolyn Kieger had never won 12 games in a single season. That has now changed. Kieger secured her 12th victory in a 74-69 win over Wisconsin. At this point, the Lady Lions are 12-8 with 10 games left in the regular season, meaning Kieger’s 12th win may come in her first winning season as a Big Ten basketball head coach.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Onward State

No. 6 Penn State Men’s Hockey Falls 2-1 To Notre Dame

No. 6 Penn State men’s hockey (17-7-1 overall, 7-7-1 Big Ten) lost 2-1 to Notre Dame (11-11-3 overall, 6-7-2 Big Ten) in a heartbreaker at Pegula Ice Arena. Despite grabbing a 1-0 lead and having over 50 shots on goal, Penn State wound up losing its first game of the series for the second consecutive week. A late push with an extra attacker nearly led to a goal, but the Nittany Lions ultimately fell short.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Onward State

Lady Lions Secure Late 74-69 Win Over Wisconsin

Penn State women’s basketball (12-8, 3-6 Big Ten) took down Wisconsin (6-14, 2-7 Big Ten) in a 74-69 thriller on Sunday. Senior Taniyah Thompson led the way with 27 points in a massive conference victory. The Lady Lions snapped a three-game losing streak in their fifth game in a...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
WTAJ

New townhouses aimed at helping affordable housing opens in State College

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ)– Newly renovated townhouses on Old Boalsburg Road in State College will soon be ready for occupants as officials hope they will provide affordable housing options for State College families. Visitors and local officials stopped by for an open house even though occupants will not be allowed in until March. The project […]
STATE COLLEGE, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Centre County high school dominates 'Paint the Plow' contest

Clearfield, Pa. — Every year, PennDOT invites high school students to paint snow plow blades with a public safety message. This year's theme focused on the dangers of texting while driving using the catchy rhyme, "Put Down the Device in Snow and Ice." Members of the public were invited to vote for their favorite plow in their region from January 9 through 15. Eleven schools in District 2 participated. The people have spoken, and Centre County's Philipsburg-Osceola Area High School is the clear winner. ...
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Tebbs Farms & Greenhouses to build new retail space

Williamsport, Pa. — The produce building for a popular 75-year-old business was torn down Thursday to make way for a new one. Tebbs Farms & Greenhouses announced Wednesday on Facebook that demolition of the current building on Four Mile Drive had begun. "After several years of planning we are finally taking the plunge. Demolition has begun on our 75 year old building and we will be starting from scratch with...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Library hosts sticky bun fundraiser

Mifflinburg, Pa. — Herr Memorial Library is partnering with Mr. Sticky’s to bring you delicious sticky buns. The library is taking orders now through Feb 11. The cost is $5 per sticky bun, $20.00 for a half dozen, or $38 for a dozen sticky buns. Payment is due at time of ordering and checks can be made payable to Herr Memorial Library. The sticky buns may be picked up at the Herr Memorial Library after 1 p.m. on National Sticky Bun Day, Wednesday, Feb. 21. ...
MIFFLINBURG, PA

