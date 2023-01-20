Read full article on original website
Can Happy Valley become a craft beer destination? New brewers on the scene hope so
Over the past several decades, Happy Valley has steadily been growing its brew scene.
Onward State
It’s All About ‘Home Cooking’: Coaching, Culture Elevating Andrew Funk’s Confidence
In Saturday’s win over Nebraska, Penn State men’s basketball small forward Andrew Funk drained his 250th career three-pointer. Despite tallying most of his career triples during his four years at Bucknell, the fifth-year transfer has recorded 56 for the Nittany Lions through just 19 games with a .418 three-point make percentage.
Onward State
Comprehensive Penn State Sports Roundup: January 9 To January 22
While here at Onward State we cover many Penn State sports, we don’t quite cover all of them. However, we do know that members of Nittany Nation love to hear about the success of Penn State sports teams — no matter what sport it may be. With that being said, we’re going to start publishing massive biweekly sports roundups that include every sport to keep our readers informed on all the happenings across Penn State Athletics.
Onward State
Penn State Women’s Volleyball Picks Up Ohio State Transfer Mac Podraza
Katie Schumacher-Cawley is active on the recruiting trail and secured the Big Ten’s Setter of the Year. Penn State women’s volleyball is adding to its stacked lineup once again this offseason by welcoming former Ohio State setter Mac Podraza. The graduate transfer has one season of eligibility remaining.
nittanysportsnow.com
Peyton Lewis: Penn State ‘Hard Place To Pass Up’ after Offer
Prior to making his first trip to State College this weekend for Penn State junior day, Peyton Lewis told Nittany Sports Now that he was excited about where his recruitment was headed. The junior running back from Salem High School in Salem, Virginia was seeing his recruitment heating up with...
Upset Valley: Haines, Facundo earn top-10 wins as Penn State routs Michigan on mat
Levi Haines, Alex Facundo earn early career-defining victories over top-10 opponents
Comet last seen during the Ice Age to be visible in State College soon. When to look
Comet C/2022 E3 (ZTF) was discovered in 2022, and NASA reports it hasn’t been this close to Earth in 50,000 years. Here’s when to see it in central Pennsylvania.
Onward State
No. 1 Penn State Wrestling Overpowers No. 3 Michigan 30-8 In Bryce Jordan Center Dual
No. 1 Penn State wrestling took down No. 3 Michigan Friday night in the team’s first dual of the season at the Bryce Jordan Center. Both teams came into the dual undefeated, carrying rosters full of the best wrestlers in the country. The Nittany Lions won eight of their...
State of Penn State: The Quarterbacks
Drew Allar and Beau Pribula form a dynamic pair. But do the Lions need another QB?
Onward State
Lady Lions’ Carolyn Kieger Reaches Highest Win Total Of Penn State Coaching Career
In her first three seasons at the helm of Penn State women’s basketball, Carolyn Kieger had never won 12 games in a single season. That has now changed. Kieger secured her 12th victory in a 74-69 win over Wisconsin. At this point, the Lady Lions are 12-8 with 10 games left in the regular season, meaning Kieger’s 12th win may come in her first winning season as a Big Ten basketball head coach.
Onward State
No. 6 Penn State Men’s Hockey Falls 2-1 To Notre Dame
No. 6 Penn State men’s hockey (17-7-1 overall, 7-7-1 Big Ten) lost 2-1 to Notre Dame (11-11-3 overall, 6-7-2 Big Ten) in a heartbreaker at Pegula Ice Arena. Despite grabbing a 1-0 lead and having over 50 shots on goal, Penn State wound up losing its first game of the series for the second consecutive week. A late push with an extra attacker nearly led to a goal, but the Nittany Lions ultimately fell short.
Onward State
Lady Lions Secure Late 74-69 Win Over Wisconsin
Penn State women’s basketball (12-8, 3-6 Big Ten) took down Wisconsin (6-14, 2-7 Big Ten) in a 74-69 thriller on Sunday. Senior Taniyah Thompson led the way with 27 points in a massive conference victory. The Lady Lions snapped a three-game losing streak in their fifth game in a...
therecord-online.com
Central Mountain’s Leeah Eisenhower finishes third at Coal Cracker tourney
JIM THORPE, PA – Central Mountain wrestler Leeah Eisenhower had a strong showing at Saturday’s Coal Cracker Invitational tournament, taking third place in the 16-year-old 95-106 pound category. Eisenhower had a 3-1 record for the day, taking her third-place bout by a fall in 3:29 over Ashley Stank...
New townhouses aimed at helping affordable housing opens in State College
STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ)– Newly renovated townhouses on Old Boalsburg Road in State College will soon be ready for occupants as officials hope they will provide affordable housing options for State College families. Visitors and local officials stopped by for an open house even though occupants will not be allowed in until March. The project […]
Centre County high school dominates 'Paint the Plow' contest
Clearfield, Pa. — Every year, PennDOT invites high school students to paint snow plow blades with a public safety message. This year's theme focused on the dangers of texting while driving using the catchy rhyme, "Put Down the Device in Snow and Ice." Members of the public were invited to vote for their favorite plow in their region from January 9 through 15. Eleven schools in District 2 participated. The people have spoken, and Centre County's Philipsburg-Osceola Area High School is the clear winner. ...
The next batch of winter weather is headed to Centre County. How much snow could we get?
Centre County could see both rain and snow on Wednesday.
Tebbs Farms & Greenhouses to build new retail space
Williamsport, Pa. — The produce building for a popular 75-year-old business was torn down Thursday to make way for a new one. Tebbs Farms & Greenhouses announced Wednesday on Facebook that demolition of the current building on Four Mile Drive had begun. "After several years of planning we are finally taking the plunge. Demolition has begun on our 75 year old building and we will be starting from scratch with...
Library hosts sticky bun fundraiser
Mifflinburg, Pa. — Herr Memorial Library is partnering with Mr. Sticky’s to bring you delicious sticky buns. The library is taking orders now through Feb 11. The cost is $5 per sticky bun, $20.00 for a half dozen, or $38 for a dozen sticky buns. Payment is due at time of ordering and checks can be made payable to Herr Memorial Library. The sticky buns may be picked up at the Herr Memorial Library after 1 p.m. on National Sticky Bun Day, Wednesday, Feb. 21. ...
Future unclear for residents affected by ‘absolutely devastating’ sinkhole in State College
Between insurance headaches, finances and unclear timelines, some homeowners impacted by the sinkhole are considering giving up their homes.
WGAL
Rain/Snow Likely Sunday, Minor Accumulations Possible North & Northwest
WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FOR MIFFLIN, JUNIATA, PERRY COUNTIES 2 PM TO 11 PM SUNDAY. Sunday starts with some filtered sunshine, but the clouds thicken after sunrise ahead of our next storm. Much of the Susquehanna Valley sees a snow/rain mix arriving from south to north before it switches...
