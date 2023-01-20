While here at Onward State we cover many Penn State sports, we don’t quite cover all of them. However, we do know that members of Nittany Nation love to hear about the success of Penn State sports teams — no matter what sport it may be. With that being said, we’re going to start publishing massive biweekly sports roundups that include every sport to keep our readers informed on all the happenings across Penn State Athletics.

STATE COLLEGE, PA ・ 16 HOURS AGO