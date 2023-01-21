ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jaye DeVeney Gilleland
4d ago

me either. I've lost several family, including my husband and granddaughter to cancer despite treatment. suffered sickness and I won't put myself through that

Elda Ward
4d ago

💯Agreed with the Oncologist!! Everyone should have a clear plan of their own health and wishes and by no means what is the “Standard” of our Society!!

Kenny Dunn
4d ago

I have Leukemia and am taking chemotherapy and am hoping for the best. I'm 79 and feel good. Treatment has had some side effects but overall I have tolerated it. It helps to have been in decent health before diagnosis.

