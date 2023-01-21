ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho murders – latest: Bryan Kohberger rumours denied by Moscow restaurant as experts explain evidence

A restaurant where two of the Idaho murders victims worked has denied rumours that Bryan Kohberger ate there in the weeks before the brutal stabbings.

A former employee of the Mad Greek restaurant in Moscow, where Madison Mogen and Xana Kernodle were servers, claimed to People that Kohberger visited at least twice and ordered vegan pizza.

The eatery firmly dismissed that claim in a Facebook post on Friday, calling it “completely fabricated information”.

It comes after a court in Idaho extended a gag order issued earlier this month prohibiting law enforcement officials from revealing information about the murders of four University of Idaho students and the arrest of their accused killer.

On Thursday, Latah County Chief Magistrate extended the previous order to the duration of the entire court proceedings until a verdict is reached.

It has also barred victims’ families from giving out any information relating to the case.

Meanwhile, authorities have seized a trove of evidence from Kohberger’s Washington apartment - but several key items, including the murder weapon, remain unaccounted for.

