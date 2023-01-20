Read full article on original website
BBC
Scottish gossip: Whittaker, Abildgaard, Ramsay, Rangers, Celtic
Rangers will make a third bid for Morgan Whittaker after the winger was left out of the Swansea City squad for their trip to Queen's Park Rangers. (Daily Record) Danish club Aalborg are keeping tabs on midfielder Oliver Abildgaard, who has as not made a Celtic appearance since November and did not make the bench for yesterday's Scottish Cup win over Morton. (Tipsbladet, via Daily Record)
ng-sportingnews.com
'Extend the experience': Australian fan culture at the heart of FA Cup trophy tour
The Emirates FA Cup may be a domestic competition, but that has not prevented it from becoming a globally-followed event. So, naturally, it makes sense that a sport-loving nation like Australia would take great interest in it. Sydney is one of the stops on the Football Association's Asia-Pacific Trophy Tour,...
BBC
Scottish Cup: Darvel players and manager revel in famous win over Aberdeen
Jordan Kirkpatrick will go down as the man who gave Darvel the biggest and best night in their 134-year existence. The match-winner against Aberdeen - the seven-time Scottish Cup winners, the Premiership heavyweights - was self-deprecating when asked about scoring the only goal in the fourth-round tie at Recreation Park.
kalkinemedia.com
Ikonomidis sees red as Glory beat Victory
Melbourne Victory star Chris Ikonomidis is facing a possible three-match ban after he was red carded for kicking during Perth Glory's stunning 3-1 victory at Macedonia Park. Glory recruit Adam Taggart was the hero on Saturday night with a late double, but the biggest talking point came shortly after halftime when referee Stephen Lucas handed out two red cards following an ugly incident.
Edouard Michut 'growing in confidence and belief with every game' - Tony Mowbray
Are Sunderland starting to see why Edouard Michut is rated so highly?
BBC
Swindon Town fan fined for shouting abuse at Ashley Cole
A Swindon Town fan has been fined £300 for "shouting and jeering" at Ashley Cole during an FA Cup match last year. Lee Oscroft, 25, previously admitted directing foul language at the former Arsenal and Chelsea star following the club's clash with Manchester City. He was acquitted of using...
Mikel Arteta reveals how Man Utd legend Sir Alex Ferguson has helped inspire Arsenal’s Prem title charge ahead of clash
MIKEL ARTETA has revealed how Sir Alex Ferguson helped fire Arsenal’s title charge. The Gunners boss says he was inspired by Fergie’s “brutal honesty” when the Scottish legend was Manchester United manager. Arsenal’s 8-2 humiliation at Old Trafford in 2011 even kick-started Arteta’s own Emirates career....
BBC
Manchester United sign Estelle Cascarino and Jayde Riviere
Manchester United have signed France international Estelle Cascarino and Canada defender Jayde Riviere. Riviere, who has won 36 caps for Canada and won gold with them at the 2020 Olympic Games, joins on a two-and-a-half-year deal. Cascarino, who can play in defence or midfield, joins from Paris St-Germain on loan...
Soccer-Juventus must maintain focus amid off-field turmoil, says Allegri
Jan 21 (Reuters) - Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri has urged his team to "do their duty" on the pitch after the Serie A side were deducted 15 points by an Italian soccer court on Friday, leaving them marooned in mid-table.
'The kind of personality you want' - Tony Mowbray pays tribute to Sunderland star
Sunderland were indebted to a defender for 'stepping up' to solve an injury crisis against Middlesbrough.
BBC
Southampton v Newcastle: Carabao Cup semi-final not enough, says Eddie Howe
Newcastle boss Eddie Howe says reaching a semi-final is "not enough" as his side prepare to face Southampton for a place in the Carabao Cup final. The Magpies have not won a major domestic trophy since 1955 but Howe says his side are "desperate for the next step". Newcastle travel...
kalkinemedia.com
From Ronaldo to Rashford, how Ten Hag transformed Man United
MANCHESTER, England (AP) — After two games of the season Manchester United sat at the foot of the Premier League with no points and a goal difference of -5. Roll the clock forward five months and manager Erik ten Hag has turned the club’s fortunes around to the point that a win against Arsenal at Emirates Stadium on Sunday will spark genuine belief that an unlikely title challenge is on.
Yardbarker
Man Utd invite loan offers for Charlie Savage
Manchester United are seeking a loan move for Charlie Savage. The Manchester Evening News says all parties are in agreement that a loan move would be beneficial to Savage's progress and that talks are ongoing to try and find him a new temporary club. Savage has been attracting Football League...
BBC
Wolves sign defender Craig Dawson from West Ham for £3.3m
Wolves have completed the signing of defender Craig Dawson from West Ham for £3.3m. The Englishman, 32, joins on a two-and-a-half-year deal and is Wolves' fourth January signing. Former West Brom centre-back Dawson, who has made 246 Premier League appearances, spent the past two seasons at the Hammers. Wolves,...
gripped.com
Scotland’s Hardest Winter Climb is Now Bring da Ruckus
Greg Boswell has made the first ascent of Bring da Ruckus at Lochnagar, Scotland. He graded it XII 13, which is the most sever grade any climb in Scotland has ever been assigned making it the hardest two-pitch winter route the country. Boswell, who we spoke to in December about...
Yardbarker
Legendary Celts on red alert for Aberdeen vacancy
Legendary Celtic duo Neil Lennon and Paul Lambert are on red alert for a potential vacancy in the Cinch Premiership. After Aberdeen’s shock defeat to West of Scotland side Darvel FC, Jim Goodwin is expected to be dismissed. Lennon and Lambert are amongst the leading contenders should Dave Cormack...
Harry Kane equals Jimmy Greaves’ Tottenham scoring record in win at Fulham
Harry Kane’s record-equalling first-half strike earned Tottenham in a 1-0 win over Fulham at Craven Cottage.The England captain’s 266th goal for Spurs moved him level with Jimmy Greaves as the club’s all-time joint highest scorerGreaves’ tally had stood alone since 1970.Tottenham had been slightly off the pace before Kane created space on the edge of the area and fired past Bernd Leno in the Fulham goal in first-half stoppage time.Tottenham had gone into the game with an unenviable record of 21 goals conceded in their last 10 Premier League matches, but Monday’s win lifted them to within three points of...
BBC
European Champions Cup: Edinburgh 20-14 Saracens
Try: Cherry, Schoeman Con: Kinghorn 2 Pens: Kinghorn 2. Edinburgh's victory over English Premiership leaders Saracens was not enough to secure a home tie in the European Champions Cup last 16. Dave Cherry touched down in the first half before Saracens' front-row forwards Jamie George and Marco Riccioni received yellow...
SB Nation
Fulham vs. Tottenham Hotspur: Community Player Ratings
Tottenham Hotspur got a hard-fought away win over Fulham, doing the double over the Cottagers this season thanks to a 1-0 win at Craven Cottage. Harry Kane was the difference, but in truth it was a pretty poor performance from Spurs. Thankfully they have what should be a manageable away match against Preston North End coming up in the FA Cup this weekend.
SB Nation
Match Preview: Sunderland v Middlesbrough - everything you need to know ahead of kick-off!
(12th) Sunderland v Middlesbrough (5th) Tickets: Tickets available via www.safc.com. TV/Stream: Full live match coverage is available via Sky Sports. Radio: Full live match commentary available via BBC Radio Newcastle (not online) Don’t forget to follow the blow-by-blow account of the game on the Roker Report Twitter feed (@RokerReport) and...
