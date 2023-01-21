Here's Why Pete Davidson's New Relationship Isn't As Random As You Might Think

Related
Pete Was Seen on a Date With His Former Co-Star Weeks After His Split from Emrata—A Look Back at His Exes
New year, new lady. If you’re a comedy fan or someone who’s obsessed with celebrity dating lives, you might be wondering: who is Pete Davidson dating after a fling with EmRata has seemingly come to an end? The King of Staten Island star is absolutely no stranger to playing the field. Ever since his rise in NBC’s sketch comedy show Saturday Night Live, he’s been either spotted in public with some of the most famous, beautiful women in showbiz or rumored to be dating them in secret, whether it’s big names like Kate Beckinsale or Kim Kardashian. His dating legacy was...
Everything to Know About Chase Sui Wonders After Pete Davidson PDA Pics
Watch: Martha Stewart Reveals If She'd DATE Pete Davidson. The King of Staten Island may have found a new queen. Pete Davidson seemingly confirmed his romance with Chase Sui Wonders on Jan. 19, during a packed PDA-packed outing to Universal Studios Hollywood. The pair—who co-starred in the 2022 horror comedy...
Pete Davidson and Chase Sui Wonders Hold Hands and Kiss During Universal Studios Outing in L.A.
Pete Davidson and Chase Sui Wonders publicly displayed their affection for one another during a trip to Universal Studios Hollywood this week Pete Davidson and Chase Sui Wonders are fueling their romance rumors. The comedian, 29, and the actress, 26, were spotted at Universal Studios Hollywood in Los Angeles on Thursday, where they held hands as they walked through the theme park together. For the outing, Davidson was snapped wearing bright orange pants, a green hoodie and an oversized navy blue rain jacket. Wonders, meanwhile, was photographed wearing yellow...
Machine Gun Kelly Responds to Megan Fox "Seeking a Girlfriend"
Megan Fox is shooting her shot. Despite being engaged Machine Gun Kelly, the actress is currently on the hunt for a new romantic partner. On Dec. 30, Megan posted two sexy selfies on Instagram...
Kylie Jenner And Doja Cat Had An Icy Interaction With Each Other, And Now It's A Meme
"When it is, in fact, not good to see each other."
Heidi Klum’s daughter Leni shares sweet red carpet moment with dad Seal
Heidi Klum’s daughter, Leni, shared a sweet moment with her dad Seal during the premiere of ‘Shotgun Wedding’ starring Jennifer Lopez and Josh Duhamel. The father-daughter duo walked the red carpet on Wednesday night, posing for the cameras in all-black ensembles. GrosbyGroup ...
Paula Abdul, 60, looks like a teenager in Photoshop fail: ‘Who is this?’
Paula Abdul isn’t being straight up. The 60-year-old singer baffled her Instagram followers Sunday when she shared photos of herself looking decades younger than she really is. Abdul posed alongside Heidi Klum, Jaclyn Smith, Paris Hilton and “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Crystal Kung Minkoff while attending Kathy Hilton’s Christmas party, but the former “American Idol” judge’s fans were more focused on her Photoshop fail than her celebrity friends. “This looks like a completely different person,” one Instagram user commented. “Wow. I don’t understand this. Everyone knows what you actually look like. The amount of editing here is embarrassingly obvious,” another wrote. “holy...
ComicBook
The Walking Dead's Norman Reedus Says Howard Stern Refuses to Have Him on His Show
The Walking Dead star Norman Reedus claims that Howard Stern refuses to have him on The Howard Stern Show. Reedus reconnected with his former Walking Dead co-star and pal, Jon Bernthal, for Bernthal's podcast show REAL ONES. The two actors recalled how they used to get up on early mornings in Atlanta and drive together to The Walking Dead set, while listening religiously to Howard Stern. However, that fanboy love was never recipricated by Stern – although Jon Bernthal seems to have a few ideas of why...
purewow.com
Everything We Know About ‘Elvis’ Star Austin Butler’s Dating History
Austin Butler is taking Hollywood by storm. The actor most recently played the titular role in Elvis, which earned him a Golden Globe nomination for Best Performance by a Leading Actor in a Motion Picture (Drama). But what about his personal life? For example, does the actor have a girlfriend?
musictimes.com
Kid Rock Now 2023: Age, Net Worth + What He Did to Tommy Lee For Pamela Anderson
Kid Rock is a multi-instrumentalist, music producer, and actor. He's one of the most successful ones out there, with a $150 million net worth, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Kid Rock is renowned for his genre-defying music, which often incorporates rock, hip-hop, and country elements. Kid Rock has complete control...
Pamela Anderson ‘Crushed’ By Divorcing Tommy Lee Despite The Abuse: He’s The Only One I’ve Ever ‘Truly Loved’
“The divorce from Tommy [Lee] was the hardest, lowest, most difficult point of my life,” Pamela Anderson writes in the excerpt of her new memoir, Love Pamela, that PEOPLE published ahead of the book’s Jan. 31 release date. In the section, Pamela, 55, writes about the destructive end of her marriage to Tommy, 60. She and the Mötley Crüe drummer tied the knot in 1995, and their love resulted in their sons, Brandon and Dylan. “We just wanted to have babies and be together forever,” writes Pamela, who notes that her “relationship with Tommy may have been the only time I was ever truly in love.”
Meghan Markle’s Ex-Husband Got Engaged to a $200 Million Heiress 2 Weeks After Meghan Married Prince Harry
Meghan Markle's first husband, Trevor Engelson, married a $200 million heiress the same year the Duchess of Sussex married Prince Harry.
"You Wanna Know Why My Career As An Esthetician Didn't Work Out?" — This Woman Just Got Real About How Toxic The Beauty Industry Can Be, And It's A Sad Reality
"I was working so hard for minimum wage, barely getting by, and being pressured to sell these super-expensive packages to people who simply did not need them or could not afford them."
TODAY.com
Jennifer Coolidge hilariously steals the show in new ‘Shotgun Wedding’ trailer
It takes one Jennifer to upstage another. "The White Lotus" star and newly minted Golden Globe winner Jennifer Coolidge shows off some serious comedic chops in the latest trailer for the upcoming Prime Video film “Shotgun Wedding,” in which Jennifer Lopez and Josh Duhamel play a couple who have to save the day when criminals take guests at their destination wedding hostage.
Jennifer Lopez Reveals Why Ben Affleck Suggested Surprise Vegas Wedding
Jennifer Lopez opened up about what led to her surprise wedding to Ben Affleck in Las Vegas.
Robert Pattinson Said He Once Ate Potatoes For Two Weeks Straight As He Opened Up About The Pressures Society Puts On Men’s Bodies
"You don’t quite realize how insidious it is until it’s too late."
Kate Hudson Refuses to Rank Dane Cook In Past Onscreen Kisses: “Canceled!”
Kate Hudson kissed Dane Cook goodbye with a brutal roast in one of Vanity Fair’s famous lie detector tests. The actress, who paired up with her Glass Onion costar Janelle Monae to spill her secrets in a Dec. 29 video posted to the magazine’s YouTube channel, dissed Cook while reflecting on her past onscreen loves.
Blonde Ariana Grande Breaks Out the Elle Woods' 'Bend and Snap' for New R.E.M. Beauty Video: WATCH
Ari bent and Ari SNAPPED in the new spot for her makeup brand, which just launched a nostalgic "thank u, next" collection Ariana Grande is keeping the bend and snap alive. In an Instagram Reel posted Wednesday to r.e.m. beauty's account, the singer reenacts an iconic moment from the beloved 2001 film Legally Blonde. The video sees Grande, 29, with her new blonde hairstyle (part of her Glinda transformation for Wicked) lip-syncing to audio from Jennifer Coolidge's character Paulette Bonafonté, where Elle Woods, played by Reese Witherspoon, teaches her the...
