NBA
LeBron James, Jrue Holiday named NBA Players of the Week
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James and Milwaukee Bucks guard Jrue Holiday have been named the NBA Players of the Week from Week 14. Check out their performances from the past week of action. LeBron James, Los Angeles Lakers. The superstar forward helped the Lakers to 3-1 tally in Week...
NBA
5 things to know about the Pelicans on Jan. 24, 2023
New Orleans (26-21) launches a three-game homestand Tuesday at 7 p.m., facing Western Conference-leading Denver (33-14). Tickets are available here. Read Monday’s injury report, featuring a player upgrade. Read more on Brandon Ingram’s status. Listen to Monday’s Pelicans Podcast with radio studio host Gus Kattengell. Watch a...
NBA
Jonathan Isaac Will Make His NBA Return in Orlando Magic’s Home Game Against Boston Celtics
ORLANDO – It’s been 904 days, a period of time spanning across four different seasons, since Jonathan Isaac played in NBA action. However, that unfortunate tally comes to an end on Monday night. Isaac is expected to return to the floor from a devastating left knee injury when...
WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed
After nearly 10 months in a Russian prison colony, Brittney Griner was finally released following drug charges and a surprising nine-year prison sentence. And now that she’s back home and even making public appearances, her next step is to get back on the basketball court as she plans to play for the Phoenix Mercury this season. But that could Read more... The post WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Report: Broncos Have Made 'a Decision' on Hiring Sean Payton
Is Sean Payton trying to leverage the Denver Broncos?
NBA
Pelicans News Around the Web 1/24/23
Check out our daily collection of Pelicans news and notes from local and national reporters around the Internet on January 24, 2023. Brandon Ingram doubtful, Naji Marshall questionable for Denver game. Brandon Ingram, who last played in a game Nov. 25, is listed as doubtful to play in Tuesday’s 7...
NBA
Instant Rewind: Pacers 120, Magic 126
Another major comeback wasn’t in the cards on the second leg of a back-to-back for the Indiana Pacers. While the Pacers have overcome slow starts on multiple occasions this season – including a 21-point deficit on Tuesday against the Chicago Bulls – the Blue & Gold couldn’t recover from down 17 in the first quarter to the Orlando Magic on Wednesday.
NBA
Three-Point Differential The Deciding Factor In Hornets’ Loss To Utah
Rozier Leads Team in Scoring for 3rd Straight Game, But Charlotte Goes Ice Cold from Deep. Road games in Utah have been an annual challenge for the Charlotte Hornets and their latest outing in Salt Lake City was a whole harder thanks to an all-around rough shooting performance in Monday night’s 120-102 loss to the hometown Jazz.
NBA
Preview: Wolves at Pelicans
The Minnesota Timberwolves (24-25) are back in action on Wednesday night as the take on the New Orleans Pelicans (26-22) at Smoothie King Center. Minnesota fell to the Houston Rockets on Monday night, 119-114. Anthony Edwards was the team’s leading scorer with 31 points, and D’Angelo Russell had a season-high tying 30 points in the game.
NBA
LeBron James becomes first player to score 40 against all 30 teams
With his 46-point performance against the Clippers on Tuesday, LeBron James now stands just 178 points away from passing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as the NBA’s all-time scoring leader. As that historic moment creeps closer and closer – at his current scoring average (30.2 ppg), LeBron is on pace to pass...
NBA
Behind the Numbers: Timberwolves at Pelicans (1/25/2023)
A look at three key numbers related to Wednesday’s game in the Smoothie King Center between Minnesota and New Orleans (7 p.m. Central, Bally Sports New Orleans, WRNO 99.5 FM):. 2-4: New Orleans record in the second game of back-to-backs this season, but 1-0 when both halves of the...
NBA
Chuck Checks In - 01.25.2023
FINAL FROM INDIANA: Indiana 116 Bulls 110. (Bulls: 22-25, 9-15 on the road). LEADING SCORERS: Bulls: DeRozan: 33 pts. Indiana: Mathurin and Turner each with 26 pts. LEADING REBOUNDERS: Bulls: Vucevic: 8. Indiana: Duarte: 9. LEADING ASSISTS: Bulls: Vucevic: 5. Indiana: McConnell: 10. CCI STAT OF THE GAME: The Bulls...
NBA
Bulls handle Hawks 111-100 for third straight victory
Could this be the week the Bulls finally shed that weakness and take to heart the words of Chicago's Iceman Jerry Butler that only the strong survive? Be a man and take a stand? And maybe actually find themselves on the verge of that sixth spot in the Eastern Conference?
NBA
Why the Detroit Pistons honored franchise legend Bob Lanier: ‘A man’s man’
The video tribute displayed Bob Lanier’s entire offensive repertoire. Younger fans, who may have only heard of Lanier’s impact on the Detroit Pistons organization, received visual evidence of the feathery shooting touch, the offensive skill and toughness that made Lanier a true Pistons legend and a Hall of Famer.
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: Yahoo plays and strategy for Jan. 24
There will be seven games played across the NBA on Tuesday, one of which features the Lakers taking on the Clippers. The Lakers made a move Monday to bolster their chances of making a playoff run, acquiring Rui Hachimura in a trade with the Wizards. There will also be some teams playing the second game of a back-to-back set, including the Bulls, Celtics and Hornets. Let’s dig into the matchups and highlight some players to consider for your Yahoo lineups, as well as a few to possibly avoid.
NBA
Anthony Davis returns from 20-game absence, Hachimura set for Lakers’ debut
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Anthony Davis and Rui Hachimura were both set to come off the bench for the Los Angeles Lakers against the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday night. Coach Darvin Ham made the announcement during his pregame availability. Davis is on a minutes restriction after missing the...
NBA
"Four Quarters Of Good Defense" | Utah Shines On Defense In 120-102 Win Over Charlotte
For a team that has played more games than anybody in the NBA, having two days off felt like a mini vacation for the Jazz — which may have resulted in Utah’s sluggish start. But once the Jazz found a rhythm, they showed why they’re among the best...
NBA
Clippers Three-Point Barrage Takes Down Lakers
Coming off a game in which they trailed by 25 at halftime but stormed all the way back to win, the Lakers couldn't replicate those efforts against a hot-shooting Clippers team, falling 133-115 to their Crypto.com Arena co-tenants. As the old saying goes, "it's a make or miss league", but...
NBA
The Chase Down Pod - Taking the Next Step with Dave DuFour
Dave DuFour of The Athletic joins the podcast to discuss Evan Mobley's 38-point outburst against the Bucks, how he's developed thus far in his sophomore season, how the team can balance his development with a desire to win now and much more!. Please Note: The opinions expressed by The Chase...
NBA
Lakers acquire Rui Hachimura from Wizards
The Los Angeles Lakers have officially acquired forward Rui Hachimura from the Washington Wizards in exchange for guard Kendrick Nunn and three second-round picks, the Lakers announced Monday. “We are excited to welcome Rui and his family to the Los Angeles Lakers,” said Rob Pelinka, vice president of basketball operations...
