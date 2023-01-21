Read full article on original website
Sheriff: Missing Haywood County woman, ex-husband believed to be dead
Search crews have been actively looking for Britney Watson and her ex-husband Kevin for several days, and the Haywood County Sheriff believes the couple is no longer alive.
wnbjtv.com
Haywood county man is in custody and being charged with the murder of his ex-wife
JACKSON, TENN (WNBJ)- “We have received information that the body recovered on the Hillview Loop area over the weekend is that of Brittany Watson. Been identified positively through fingerprints,” said Haywood County Sheriff Billy Garrett. Her ex-husband, Kevin Watson reported her missing a few days later, on Friday...
Attorneys: Autopsy shows Tyre Nichols suffered ‘extensive bleeding caused by a severe beating’
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — An independent autopsy indicated that Tyre Nichols suffered “extensive bleeding caused by a severe beating”, according to attorneys representing his family. Nichols died on Jan. 10 after he was involved in a traffic stop that left him critically injured three days earlier. Five Memphis police officers involved in his arrest were […]
WBBJ
Body found in Henderson County on Monday
HENDERSON, Tenn. — Local law enforcement are investigating a body found on the side of the road. Henderson County Sheriff’s Department are investigating a body that was found on the side of McCamey Mill Road in Henderson County Monday morning. When deputies arrived on the scene, they discovered...
WBBJ
Haywood sheriff gives update on Britney Watson
HAYWOOD COUNTY, Tenn. — A missing woman’s body has been identified. Kevin Watson turned himself in on Friday after evading police for almost a week, and he was charged with the murder of his ex-wife. A body was recovered shortly after he was apprehended at the Watson residence,...
actionnews5.com
Missing woman identified as body found in Haywood County
HAYWOOD CO., Tenn. (WMC) - The body found in Haywood County was identified as Britney Watson, according to Haywood County Sheriff Billy Garrett Jr. Watson went missing in early January out of Haywood County. A warrant was later issued for the arrest of her ex-husband Kevin Watson for first-degree murder.
Man recalls encounter with SCORPION Unit before Nichols death
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — The five police officers who were fired after Tyre Nichols’ death hadn’t been with MPD long, and police haven’t told us what units they worked with during their time on the force. But some who know the officers say at least one confirmed that he — and we are hearing several others […]
Lexington Progress
Henderson County Man Faces Multiple Charges After Incident
Faces three counts of assault on a police officer with a deadly weapon, following an incident on Natchez Trace Road, Sunday, January 22nd. James Cody Melton, 28, was also charged with one count of aggravated assault, one count of domestic assault, resisting arrest and vandalism over $1,000. According to Henderson...
'Heinous': Tyre Nichols' family, Crump view police footage of arrest after Nichols' death
On Monday, the family of 29-year-old Tyre Nichols, a Black man who died three days after a traffic stop involving Memphis Police, saw the footage of the arrest for the first time. In a press conference held at in Memphis, the family stood alongside civil rights attorney Ben Crump and...
Mother, daughters found safe after missing for over a week, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — UPDATE:. The mother and her two children were found safe, according to Memphis Police. A mother and her two young daughters were found 11 days after going missing from an East Memphis neighborhood, according to the Memphis Police Department. When 37-year-old Erica Wooten and her two...
WBBJ
JPD investigating shooting on Idlewild Street
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred on Idlewild Street in east Jackson. Sunday evening, officers responded to a call of gunshots in the area. When they arrived on scene, they found an individual with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds and transported the person to...
MPD: Pair caught with stolen car, drugs, gun
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police say a man and woman were arrested after they were spotted inside a stolen car with a stolen license plate at a motel in the airport area Monday. Officers said they were responding to a report of a stolen and stripped Hyundai at the motel in the 2700 block of Airways […]
wvlt.tv
Two Memphis Fire employees relieved of duty in connection to Tyre Nichols’ death, internal investigation ongoing
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Two Memphis Fire personnel were relieved of duty pending the outcome of an internal investigation in connection to Tyre Nichols’ death. MFD says the employees were involved in the initial patient care of Tyre Nichols. At a community meeting in Hickory Hill, Councilman J.B. Smiley...
actionnews5.com
Body found buried on the property of Kevin Watson in Haywood Co.
HAYWOOD CO., Tenn. (WMC) - The manhunt for Kevin Watson ended on Friday when he turned himself into a game warden in Tipton County after nearly two weeks on the lam. Haywood County Sheriff Billy Garrett says the surrender went down without incident. Sheriff Garrett says Watson claims he made...
Tyre Nichols family set to view footage of arrest Monday
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The family of Tyre Nichols and their attorney are set to meet with city of Memphis officials Monday afternoon. At the meeting, they could view footage of Nichol’s arrest. For several days, many have been asking what happened to Tyre Nichols. “You know what they say, what’s done in the dark always […]
Man arrested for murder, spits on cops during arrest, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man who shot another man to death at a Parkway Village grocery store spit on police when officers finally took him into custody, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). MPD said 23-year-old Landon Quinton and another man approached two people outside of the Z...
Man breaks into Berclair home to steal banana, cookies and shoes, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — It’s a story reminiscent of Goldilocks and the Three Bears, but it was no fairy tale for two people in Berclair. Memphis Police said a hungry burglar broke into their home on McCory on Sunday, January 22, 2023. An arrest affidavit states that 23-year-old Marco...
WBBJ
Authorities investigating fire in vacant home
JACKSON, Tenn. — Authorities are investigating a fire at a home in the Hub City. Firefighters were called to a house fire on Daugherty Street in east Jackson. Authorities say it is a vacant home and no one was in the home at the time of the fire. No...
One killed during robbery in Parkway Village
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person is dead, and another is in custody after a robbery on Sunday night. According to reports, the robbery took place around 10:30 p.m. at the Z Market on South Perkins Road. Police say two men were walking to their car when two men approached them. One of the suspects hit […]
