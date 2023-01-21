Louisiana Right to Life, New Life Counseling and ABC Pregnancy Resource Center hosts the annual March for Life Sunday night in downtown Lake Charles. The march was held in celebration of the reversal of Roe v. Wade, in support of moms, and in the shared dedication that every unborn child deserves a birthday. The march began at Veterans Memorial Park, past the Lake Charles Civic Center and ended at the parish courthouse where candles were lit in support of Southwest Louisiana mothers and their babies. (Photos by Rick Hickman)

