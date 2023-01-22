Fugitive Caught: Wanted NY Man Apprehended At I-91 Rest Area In Middletown

Zachary Yando Photo Credit: Connecticut State Police

A man wanted in New York State was apprehended by authorities at a rest area on a Connecticut highway.

Just before 5:30 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 20, Connecticut State Police troopers in Middlesex County responded to the I-91 northbound rest area in Middletown after receiving information that the subject of an active extraditable arrest warrant in the State of New York may be in the area, in possession of a tan Buick LeSabre displaying a New York registration.

Troopers were advised that the owner of the Buick had reported the vehicle stolen in the State of New York.

Upon arrival, troopers located a parked, unoccupied tan Buick LeSabre, matching the description of the vehicle reported stolen, Connecticut State Police said.

While checking the rest area property, troopers located a man matching the physical description of the suspect, and positively identified him as Zachary Yando, age 40, of Tupper Lake, located in the Adirondacks, in Franklin County, New York.

Upon confirming that Yando was the subject of the active extraditable felony arrest warrant held by the Tupper Lake Village Police Department in New York, troopers took him into custody and transported to Troop H where he was processed as a fugitive from justice.

Yando was held on a $100,000.00 bond and transferred to the Hartford Correctional Center pending arraignment, scheduled on Monday, Jan. 23 at Middletown Superior Court.

