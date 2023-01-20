Read full article on original website
Mark in Texas History: Jacksonville’s Sea Scouts
JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KLTV) - Sea Scouting was a branch of the Boy Scouts which promotes mental and physical fitness through maritime skills. Jacksonville attorney John C. Box Junior set up a unit for local boys in 1936. They met at this location which has four buildings made of red ironstone.
Rose Heights Church in Tyler celebrates lead pastor’s 40 years of ministry
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - After 40 years in ministry, an East Texas pastor and his wife were celebrated at Rose Heights church this morning. Community leaders, church members and pastors shared the impact that Lead Pastor Doug Anderson has left on the church as he transitions to Pastor Emeritus. This...
Early morning fire at fast food restaurant in Tyler.
WebXtra: Animal dumping a persistent problem for East Texas counties
Patricia Huffman Smith NASA ‘Remembering Columbia’ Museum preparing for the 20th anniversary remembr. The Patricia Huffman Smith NASA ‘Remembering Columbia’ Museum is preparing for their three-day event in remembrance for the fallen astronauts. NASA Is also bringing an exhibit trailer and the museum will be open all three days. All of the events throughout this time are free to the public. The three-day event starts January 30 and ends on February 1.
Nonprofits, East Texas libraries work to boost reading skills of children
KLTVs Jamey Boyum talks with Greater Longview United Way Executive Director Evan Dolive and Longview Director of Parks and Recreation Scott Caron about educational signs going up in coming weeks in a Longview park.
Fire damages Sonic on S. Broadway in Tyler
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A fire damaged the Sonic Drive-In on South Broadway Avenue early Monday morning. According to authorities, the call came in around 5:30 a.m. Fire crews arrived quickly at the scene in the 5600 block of South Broadway and were able to get the fire contained. The...
Man Warns About Scary Experience with Daughter Inside Lindale, TX Walmart
A Lindale, Texas man shared a warning on a Facebook group page warning about a frightening experience he and his daughter had at the local Walmart location. Unfortunately, we've been hearing too many of these types of stories. And frankly, I can't believe I'm writing another one. But here we are. And thank you to this man who, although prefers to remain anonymous, was kind enough to allow me to share his story in order to help people be aware. For ease of storytelling, let's call him 'Mike.'
2-vehicle crash kills 1, injures 3 near Mineola
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A two-vehicle crash near Mineola killed one person and injured three on Friday morning. According to a preliminary investigation by the Texas Department of Public Safety, at 10:50 a.m. Friday, Howard Petrea, 89, of Mineola failed to yield the right of way at a stop sign at the intersection of US Highway 80 and Farm to Market Road 1253. This caused the driver of a 2016 Ford Mustang to crash Petrea’s vehicle on the driver’s side.
Major crash blocking intersection of Old Jacksonville Hwy., Grande Blvd. in Tyler
TYLER, Texas — A major crash is blocking a busy Tyler intersection. According to the Tyler Police Department, the crash occurred around 10:30 a.m. at the intersection of Old Jacksonville Highway and Grande Blvd. Injuries have been reported, but thee extent of those injuries is unknown at this time....
Pittsburg woman killed in Missouri crash was on way to funeral
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KLTV) - A Pittsburg woman who was killed in a wrong-way crash last week was on her way to a funeral for a woman killed in a crash days earlier. Sharon Farmer, 69, of Pittsburg, Ukena Farmer, 45, of Dallas, and Stephen Figgins, 61, of Missouri City, died in the crash. According to sister station KY3, the three were family members and traveling with other family members who were injured in the crash.
Olympic medalist speaks to East Texas student athletes Saturday
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - World champion Olympic medalist Natalie Hinds spoke to student athletes today in Tyler at CHRISTUS Orthopedics and Sports Medicine institute about her journey in becoming an Olympic bronze medalist. Natalie Hinds is a professional swimmer from Midland, Texas, who scored Bronze in the swimming division at...
5 adults, 3 children shot in Shreveport residence
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Eight people — five adults and three children — in a Shreveport residence were shot Sunday afternoon. Two are in critical condition, including a 3-year-old boy who was shot in his chest and a woman who was shot in the eye. Also among the wounded are two girls ages 3 and 5.
Adderall shortage is starting to impact East Texans
TYLER, Texas — Many people are running into a problem not just their local pharmacy, but at multiple pharmacies trying to pick up their prescription drug Adderall. Last October the FDA announced there would be a shortage of the drug and it's trickled down into East Texas. Tyler EMT...
Gov. Abbott to speak at UT Tyler medical school groundbreaking ceremony Monday
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - UT Tyler’s official groundbreaking ceremony for its new Medical Education Building will take place on Monday, Jan. 23 at 2 p.m. The school says Governor Greg Abbott will deliver remarks at the ceremony, and he will be joined by UT Tyler President Kirk A. Calhoun and UT System Board of Regents Chairman Kevin Eltife.
1 injured after fiery Rusk County crash
RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – One person was injured in a major crash in Rusk County early Monday morning. According to the Crims Chapel Volunteer Fire Department, fire units were dispatched to the scene at SH 322 near the intersection of CR 243A around 5 a.m. and found the truck with major damage and “fully […]
Child on bike hit by car in Tyler
TYLER, Texas — A 11-year-old child was hit by a car while riding his bicycle in Tyler this evening. According to Tyler Police spokesperson Andy Erbaugh, the child was riding his bicycle on Arlington approaching the stop sign at Pollard when the child went through the stop sign in front of a vehicle traveling on Pollard.
DPS officials find 77 pounds of marijuana after car pursuit in Tyler
TYLER, Texas — A Dallas man led officials through a pursuit in Tyler was later arrested Monday night. Wilbert J. Brown, 47, was stopped for a traffic violation in a 2015 Hyundai Sonata on CR 164 in Smith County. Officials said Brown did not stop and they began pursuing...
1 person flown to East Texas hospital after pin-in crash
RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – One person was flown to an East Texas hospital after a pin-in crash Thursday morning. The Crims Chapel and Elderville Fire Departments said they responded to the wreck in Rusk County on State Highway 322 near County Road 240 around 1:23 a.m. The car flipped over in the crash. First […]
Houston man in Smith County jail in connection with Tyler ATM burglary
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Houston man is in the Smith County jail after local authorities accused him of burglarizing a credit union ATM. According to an arrest affidavit, on January 26, 2021, Tyler police officers were called to Cooperative Teachers Credit Union in response to a possible burglary. The caller advised there was a truck in the back of the property with a chain attached and an ATM appeared to be ripped out of its normal location. When they arrived on-scene, officers said they noticed the ATM had “extensive damage” and a white truck, later revealed to be stolen, was nearby. The suspects appeared to have escaped the scene on-foot with cash canisters. Investigators believe there were three suspects in total involved, two of whom were using prybars to open the ATM, while the third was serving as a lookout and communicating with the others via cellphone.
Man arrested after chase, 77 pounds of marijuana allegedly found in car in East Texas
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A man was arrested after a chase, and 77 pounds of marijuana was allegedly found in his car in East Texas, said DPS. On Jan. 16, a DPS trooper tried to pull over a 2015 Hyundai Sonata for a traffic violation around 10:30 p.m. in Smith County on County Road […]
