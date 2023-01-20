ARKADELPHIA, Ark. – Henderson State fought all the way back from a 16-point first-half deficit, taking the leading briefly late in the second period, before Ouachita Baptist prevailed in the season's first basketball Battle of the Ravine Monday night, 74-69. The Reddies got 62 points from four players, withAlvin Miles leading the charge with 19 points, including 15 in the first half, on 7-of-9 shooting and a perfect 2-for-2 from behind the arc. Franck Kamgain backed up Miles with 16, eight of which came at the free-throw line.

