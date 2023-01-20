Read full article on original website
Related
hsusports.com
HSU's Furious Late Rally Falls Short at Ouachita
ARKADELPHIA, Ark. – Henderson State fought all the way back from a 16-point first-half deficit, taking the leading briefly late in the second period, before Ouachita Baptist prevailed in the season's first basketball Battle of the Ravine Monday night, 74-69. The Reddies got 62 points from four players, withAlvin Miles leading the charge with 19 points, including 15 in the first half, on 7-of-9 shooting and a perfect 2-for-2 from behind the arc. Franck Kamgain backed up Miles with 16, eight of which came at the free-throw line.
hsusports.com
Reddies Outlasted by the Tigers 69-59
ARKADELPHIA, Ark. – Cold shooting in the second half slows Henderson State in a loss to Ouachita Baptist 69-59 inside the Bill Vining Arena. Abbie Jiles led the team with 16 points, scoring four times from the three-point line. Gracie Raby and Ashley Farrar each scored 12 and 10, respectively. As a team, the Reddies shot 36.4 percent from the field and 37.0 percent from beyond the arc.
mysaline.com
Areas of Arkansas could get 12 inches; Saline County is a question mark
There’s a lot of talk on social media about snow, and there’s no denying that Saline County’s weather will change significantly on Tuesday, but the white stuff is mostly for the part of the state that is several miles north and west of Interstate 30. Having said that, we’ll be updating if anything changes, as it frequently does with winter weather.
Thousands without power in northern Arkansas
NORTHERN ARKANSAS — Several northern Arkansas counties are experiencing widespread power outages after the overnight snowstorm that traveled through the area. One of the hardest-hit counties includes Stone County. The utility company Entergy has over 8,000 customers without power as of 10:30 a.m. this morning, Jan. 25. Along the northern state line, Carroll, Boone and […]
mysaline.com
Obituaries from Saline County Arkansas January 25th
No new obituaries were added for Saline County today. Check back tomorrow for updates or click the link below for previous days obituaries.
Kait 8
Arkansas will not enforce new ATF rule
GARLAND COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Soon it will be considered a felony to own braces for handguns that aren’t registered. The Garland County Sheriff along with several others announced Friday, Jan. 19, that will not enforce the new federal law that requires the registration of stabilizing braces for handguns.
Magic Springs Announces Classic Rock Act in Summer Concert Series
Who is ready for summer? It's been a long winter and we aren't even finished with January. Here's something to look forward to, Magic Springs Theme & Water Park in Hot Springs, Arkansas just announce that a great classic rock band will kick off their 2023 Summer Concert Series. Magic...
21-year-old Benton firefighter dies in car crash
The Benton Fire Department is mourning the loss of a young firefighter.
arkadelphian.com
Kingsland woman dies in Hwy 167 collision
A two-car collision claimed the life of a South Arkansas woman Friday evening in rural Grant County. Janet Gaddy, 61, of Kingsland, was killed Jan. 20 on U.S. Highway 167. According to a fatal crash summary filed by Arkansas State Police, Gaddy was traveling southbound in a Chevy Equinox when the driver of a northbound Toyota Corolla crossed the center line and collided head-on with Gaddy’s vehicle.
Arkansas sheriffs say they will not enforce new ATF rule on handgun stabilizing braces
The Garland Co. Sheriff joined several others across the state in announcing Friday he will not enforce a new federal rule that requires the registration of stabilizing braces for handguns.
Former Arkansas state lawmaker Henry Wilkins sentenced to federal prison for bribery
A former Arkansas state senator and state representative who had gone on to serve as a county judge was sentenced to federal prison Wednesday for his part in a bribery conspiracy.
Pine Bluff family celebrates life of murder victim & calls for stop to violence
A Pine Bluff family gathered to celebrate the life of their loved one.
ADC: Inmate dies 3 weeks after fight
An inmate died Thursday as a result of a fight at the Randall L. Williams Correctional Facility in Pine Bluff.
KATV
Two victims bound by duck tape during a home invasion in Jefferson County
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Jefferson County Sheriff's Office released information about a home invasion that occurred in western Jefferson County. Officers were dispatched to a residence on Ashley Road on Tuesday. Upon the arrival of the deputies there were two women who explained that while they were sleeping their...
Comments / 0