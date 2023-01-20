ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkadelphia, AR

hsusports.com

HSU's Furious Late Rally Falls Short at Ouachita

ARKADELPHIA, Ark. – Henderson State fought all the way back from a 16-point first-half deficit, taking the leading briefly late in the second period, before Ouachita Baptist prevailed in the season's first basketball Battle of the Ravine Monday night, 74-69. The Reddies got 62 points from four players, withAlvin Miles leading the charge with 19 points, including 15 in the first half, on 7-of-9 shooting and a perfect 2-for-2 from behind the arc. Franck Kamgain backed up Miles with 16, eight of which came at the free-throw line.
hsusports.com

Reddies Outlasted by the Tigers 69-59

ARKADELPHIA, Ark. – Cold shooting in the second half slows Henderson State in a loss to Ouachita Baptist 69-59 inside the Bill Vining Arena. Abbie Jiles led the team with 16 points, scoring four times from the three-point line. Gracie Raby and Ashley Farrar each scored 12 and 10, respectively. As a team, the Reddies shot 36.4 percent from the field and 37.0 percent from beyond the arc.
mysaline.com

Areas of Arkansas could get 12 inches; Saline County is a question mark

There’s a lot of talk on social media about snow, and there’s no denying that Saline County’s weather will change significantly on Tuesday, but the white stuff is mostly for the part of the state that is several miles north and west of Interstate 30. Having said that, we’ll be updating if anything changes, as it frequently does with winter weather.
KOLR10 News

Thousands without power in northern Arkansas

NORTHERN ARKANSAS — Several northern Arkansas counties are experiencing widespread power outages after the overnight snowstorm that traveled through the area. One of the hardest-hit counties includes Stone County. The utility company Entergy has over 8,000 customers without power as of 10:30 a.m. this morning, Jan. 25. Along the northern state line, Carroll, Boone and […]
Kait 8

Arkansas will not enforce new ATF rule

GARLAND COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Soon it will be considered a felony to own braces for handguns that aren’t registered. The Garland County Sheriff along with several others announced Friday, Jan. 19, that will not enforce the new federal law that requires the registration of stabilizing braces for handguns.
arkadelphian.com

Kingsland woman dies in Hwy 167 collision

A two-car collision claimed the life of a South Arkansas woman Friday evening in rural Grant County. Janet Gaddy, 61, of Kingsland, was killed Jan. 20 on U.S. Highway 167. According to a fatal crash summary filed by Arkansas State Police, Gaddy was traveling southbound in a Chevy Equinox when the driver of a northbound Toyota Corolla crossed the center line and collided head-on with Gaddy’s vehicle.
