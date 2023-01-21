ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Putin’s Favorite Neighbor Whips Out the Big Guns in New Warning

Belarus’ army has begun removing armored vehicles from long-term storage to contribute to the joint regional grouping of Russian and Belarusian fighting forces, according to the Belarusian Ministry of Defense.The decision was made in order to facilitate “interoperability measures” for the battlegroups, which have been conducting joint drills since October in Belarus, according to TASS.It’s just the latest sign that Belarus could be gearing up for military action—or that it might be preparing to serve as a launchpad for Russian assaults on Ukraine.Last fall, Russia sent tens of thousands of troops and armored vehicles into Belarus to conduct live fire...
Afghan soldier seeks asylum after arrest at US-Mexico border

HOUSTON — Abdul Wasi Safi kept documents detailing his time as an Afghan soldier who worked with the U.S. military close to him as he made the monthslong, treacherous journey from Brazil to the U.S.-Mexico border. He fled Afghanistan fearing retribution from the Taliban following the August 2021 American...
Thousands of Israelis protest government's judicial reform plans

Thousands of demonstrators in Israel are protesting Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s judicial reform plans that would reduce the power of the Supreme Court, saying they’re worried about the future of their country’s justice system and democracy.
RAW: OATH KEEPERS MEMBERS FOUND GUILTY OF CONSPIRACY

Four Oath Keepers convicted of Jan. 6 seditious conspiracy. Four members of the Oath Keepers have been convicted of seditious conspiracy in the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol attack in the second major trial involving far-right extremists accused of plotting to forcibly keep President Donald Trump in power.

