Read full article on original website
Related
KXRO.com
Grays Harbor ORV announces closure; announcement comes months after lease expired
The Grays Harbor ORV park has officially announced their closure via a social media post. The local outdoor park announced on Sunday that they are closed, although Grays Harbor Commissioner Vickie Raines said that their contract expired in October and the announcement months later as a “Breaking News” item came as a surprise.
KXRO.com
Jobs for Hardee’s restaurant in Aberdeen posted; for the wrong Aberdeen
No, there isn’t a Hardee’s restaurant coming to Aberdeen at this time. Over the past week, multiple job postings have been listed online for a Hardee’s of Aberdeen. These positions were for Manager, Shift Leader, and Crew. This may have gotten some local residents excited about the...
KOMO News
'Oakley Carlson Act' proposed in Washington Legislature
OLYMPIA, Wash. — Folks gathering to honor missing Oakville girl Oakley Carlson this weekend were likely pleased by the recently proposed legislation inspired by her story. The "Oakley Carlson Act" — House Bill 1397 — was written by Rep. Jim Walsh of the 19th District and has been filed in the Washington state 68th legislative session. The bill is aimed to maintain the safety of children who have been removed from a parent based on abuse, neglect or abandonment.
Chronicle
‘Plain Old Elk Massacre’: Wildlife Police Investigating After Five Elk Shot, Left to Rot
Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife enforcement officers are investigating an incident after five elk were found shot, killed and left to rot in a forest area south of Cosmopolis. “It’s just a disgraceful act,” said wildlife officer Sgt. Brian Alexander. “A terrible waste and a disgraceful act.”...
q13fox.com
SWAT arrests domestic violence suspect after 5-hour standoff in Mason County
MASON COUNTY, Wash. - Police arrested a domestic violence suspect after a five-hour standoff near Sunset Beach Friday morning. Just before 4:00 a.m., the Mason County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) sent out an alert on Twitter that they had responded to a residence on E. Olympic Palisades Dr. for reports of a domestic violence assault.
Comments / 0