OLYMPIA, Wash. — Folks gathering to honor missing Oakville girl Oakley Carlson this weekend were likely pleased by the recently proposed legislation inspired by her story. The "Oakley Carlson Act" — House Bill 1397 — was written by Rep. Jim Walsh of the 19th District and has been filed in the Washington state 68th legislative session. The bill is aimed to maintain the safety of children who have been removed from a parent based on abuse, neglect or abandonment.

WASHINGTON STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO