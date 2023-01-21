Read full article on original website
Trump’s golf course photo with Philadelphia mob boss raises questions
Spokesman won’t say if ex-president knows Joseph ‘Skinny Joey’ Merlino, saying he ‘takes countless photos with people’
Donald Trump's Team Is Reportedly Making ‘Pleading Calls’ to South Carolina Republican Officials Ahead of His Upcoming Campaign Event
Donald Trump was the early bird in the 2024 presidential race and after some initial stumbling, he’s ready to ramp up his strategy. Besides reportedly changing up his Truth Social situation, the former president is ready to rally — yet it seems some of his supporters are not. He’s heading to South Carolina for his first campaign event next week, but according to The Washington Post, Donald Trump is struggling to drum up support. His aides have made “pleading phone calls” to get folks to not only attend the rally, but endorse the former president. However, he’s running up against other...
Kevin McCarthy reportedly ‘will never leave’ Marjorie Taylor Greene
The far-right Republican congresswoman was a fierce advocate of the House speaker during the 15-vote marathon for the office
Trump Spoils Funeral
Former President Donald Trump made a eulogy of an ardent supporter all about himself — because of course he did.
Ron DeSantis says African American history course was banned because of content about prisons and ‘queer’ theory
Ron DeSantis pointed to contents concerning prisons and “queer theory” when explaining why an African American history course has been banned in Florida. The Republican governor criticised the College Board’s Advanced Placement class in African American studies after the pilot course was banned by the state last week. Mr DeSantis was visiting a charter school in Jacksonville on Monday when he noted the course’s handling of “queer theory”.He argued that it was on the “wrong side of the line for Florida standards”. “This course, on Black History, what’s one of the lessons about? Queer theory!” he said, according to...
Washington Examiner
Schumer dares House GOP to introduce debt ceiling bill: 'Republicans say they want spending cuts'
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) dared House Republicans to bring forward a bill that details the spending cuts the party wants in exchange for raising the debt limit as the new GOP majority barrels toward a debt ceiling stalemate with the Senate and the White House. In a floor...
americanmilitarynews.com
Fox News exec dies after heart attack at 47
A longtime Fox News executive died on Friday at the age of 47 after suffering a heart attack earlier this month. Alan Komissaroff, senior vice president of news and politics at Fox News, had been with the TV channel since its creation in 1996. He rose through the network’s ranks until he was overseeing all its political coverage, according to Fox News.
